ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Russia has issued a new message about Ukrainians and it's chilling

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Russian TV can be a terrifying place at the best of times , and now even the daytime programmes are taking more of a turn for the dystopian.

A clip from daytime programming in the country has been shared online and shows the dangerous messaging being spread amid Vladimir Putin’s ongoing illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Francis Scarr from BBC Monitoring posted a clip on Twitter, writing: “In many countries, daytime TV consists of anodyne cookery or travel shows.

“Meanwhile in Russia, they’re discussing whether Ukrainians can be "re-educated" or need to be ‘eliminated’”.

The footage shows presenters and pundits from state TV discussing how it was time for the country to “switch to clearer and more specific wording with regards to Ukrainians…”

The presenter in the footage then says: “We don’t have enemies. We don’t have the kind of hatred towards Ukrainians. We call them ‘adversaries’, we consider them to be a fraternal nation.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Daniil Bezsonov, a senior Moscow proxy official in Russian-occupied Donetsk, then spoke about Ukrainians, saying: “The ones who’ve taken up arms and come to kill us, they’re enemies, simple as that! And those who are fighting with a gun or is persecuting our Russian people… There are different types of guns. Words are also guns in this situation.”

Another person in the studio then ominously asked the question: “Should enemies be eliminated or re-educated?”

To which Bezsonov replied: “Strictly eliminated. The enemy’s children can be re-educated, but the enemy himself must be eliminated.”

It’s the latest chilling message to emerge from Russian state TV as the conflict continues.

Russian forces are now “moving over their own corpses” as casualties mount following weeks of intense fighting in eastern Donetsk . The battlefield in salt mining town Soledar is covered with bodies as Ukrainian troops hold out their positions despite waves of Russian attacks.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Indy100

7 things we learned from the Shamima Begum podcast

Shamima Begum, who fled the UK as a teenager to join the Islamic State (IS), has offered a window into her life in a new BBC 10-part podcast series.In episode one ofThe Shamima Begum story, the 23-year-old revealed how she made the journey to Syria as a 15-year-old along with her school friends Kadiza Sultana, 15, and Amira Abase, 16 in 2015 to join the terror group as a bride.Begum resurfaced in 2019 at a refugee camp and was stripped of her British citizenship on national security grounds by the-then home secretary Sajid Javid, banning her from returning to the...
Indy100

Satellite images show chilling extent of Chinese funeral homes catastrophe

Satellite images depict the harrowing reality of overcrowded crematoriums, hospitals and funeral homes in China as the country deals with a wave of Covid-19 infections.According to a report from CNN, the photos were captured by Maxar in late December 2022 and the beginning of January.It showed a funeral home that seemingly created a whole new parking lot for accommodation and long lines of cars waiting outside of the funeral homes in other cities like Kunming and Nanjing, to name a couple.Other video footage obtained by CNN highlighted yellow body bags at an overcrowded hospital morgue in Beijing.Last month, China eased...
Indy100

Mick Lynch on new anti-striking laws is 73 seconds of pure gold

Never one to leave us guessing what he's really thinking, Mick Lynch has returned to share his views on new anti-strike legislation the government is planning.At a select committee today, the RMT union boss condemned the proposals, which could lead to striking workers getting the sack and the government setting "minimum service levels" for industries to follow to minimise distruption.Speaking about the controversial legislation, he said: "It tickles me that they will put non-qualified people into signal boxes to break strikes and they'll have safety incidents which they have every time they have a strike... but its the unions that...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy