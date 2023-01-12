ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Good Heart Catering in Los Angeles Launches Catering Delivery Service in Glendale for 2023

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Good Heart Catering, the premier breakfast and lunch caterer for organizations in Los Angeles, is excited to announce the launch of its delivery service in Glendale. With a focus on fresh, chef-driven meals and a commitment to exceptional service, Good Heart Catering is the perfect solution for businesses and organizations looking for convenient and delicious food options including boxed lunches and individual meals.
Trias MD in Newport Beach Strengthens Team with Series of Hirings and Promotions

Trias MD of Newport Beach, a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs, has announced a series of hirings and promotions that strengthen and round out its core team. Behind these changes is an ongoing commitment to build out the data/evidence-driven ambulatory surgery...
Looking Ahead in 2023: Mayor Howard Hart Aims to Preserve San Juan Capistrano’s Outdoor Areas

One thing San Juan Capistrano is known for is the abundance of open outdoor space. Mayor Howard Hart wants to keep that going in 2023. Hart recently spoke with The Capistrano Dispatch about what the new year holds in store for the historic town. One of his chief concerns is ensuring the state government does not encroach on the community and build housing in spots where people are used to going for walks or horse rides.
Clerk-Recorder to offer extended Valentine’s Day hours

Looking to get married on what is the most romantic day of the year? We are here to help you! This upcoming Valentine’s Day, Orange County Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen will be offering extended hours at his offices in Anaheim, Laguna Hills and at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana.
Mission Preservation Foundation Board Adds New Members

Two new members were recently announced for the Mission Preservation Foundation Board of Directors, both used to interacting with the San Juan Capistrano community. Trevor’s at the Tracks owner Trevor Baird and Providence Mission Hospital Chief Executive Seth R. Teigen are the new members of the board, which oversees maintaining Mission San Juan Capistrano and its place in Orange County.
Models strut the runway to raise funds for adolescent rehab patients at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

In children’s hospitals, where patients are primarily infants and elementary-aged children, adolescents may sometimes feel overlooked in the hospital setting. The Miller Children’s Hospital Long Beach Auxiliary wants to make hospitalized teens feel they have a special place for themselves, as well as help them meet developmental milestones that are right sized for them. In February 2020, they pledged $500,000 over five years to fund the brand-new adolescent rehabilitation gym at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach’s outpatient center, in the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children’s Village, just for teens. This year is the fourth year of their pledge, and they plan to complete their pledge early.
Newport Beach Restaurants Help Celebrate 15th Annual Orange County Restaurant Week March 5-11

Newport Beach ended its annual Restaurant Week during the pandemic, but the Orange County Restaurant Week is still going strong and celebrates its 15th anniversary March 5-11. More than two dozen Newport Beach restaurants are participating in OC Restaurant Week, which highlights more than 150 restaurants throughout Orange County that have thoughtfully crafted menus and cocktails designed to showcase Orange County’s diverse dining options.
New Homes for Sale in San Juan Capistrano

Homes began opening for sale this week in Avelina, a new neighborhood near the intersection of Calle Arroyo and Paseo Tirador. “This new collection of High Performance Homes is perfectly located in an exceptionally popular area of South Orange County, known for its overall quality of life, walkability and historical charm,” said Patrick Higgins, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Southern California Division of Landsea Homes, the homebuilder, in a news release. “Interest for homes at Avelina has been strong since the first announcement, and the area is very popular with new home buyers.”
City Of MV – Accessory Dwelling Units

New webpage provides detailed information about accessory dwelling units. Because of new legislation passed in Sacramento over the last few years, Mission Viejo is starting to experience a consistent uptick in the number of inquiries about and permits for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). ADUs are small self-contained units with a...
LONG BEACH OPERA – THE ROMANCE OF THE ROSE

Continuing an important tradition of presenting groundbreaking new works, Long Beach Opera will present the world premiere in February of 2023 of Kate Soper’s fantastical and darkly comic opera The Romance of the Rose. The Romance of the Rose performs February 18, 19, and 25, at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro; tickets now on sale at longbeachopera.org.
Santa Ana’s home business occupation permit fee lowered to $50

The Santa Ana City Council recently approved reducing the Home Occupation Permit fee from $320 to $50.32 to better serve and make it more affordable for modern, small home-based business needs. Home-based businesses and home occupations operating from residential premises within Santa Ana are required to have a permit to...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 15, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 15, 2023:. A slight chance of showers before 10am, then rain likely after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Garden Grove Senior Center hosts International Week Jan. 17-20

Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s International Week, from Tuesday, January 17, 2023 to Friday, January 20, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The weeklong event will highlight cultures from around the world while offering an interactive and educational space for seniors, age 55 and older. Admission and parking are free.
Orange Coast College launches free career coaching program for students

Coast College will launch a free Career Coaching program for students during the Spring 2023 semester, aimed at teaching them how to network and build confidence, and eventually land jobs and internships. The College has partnered with Career Launch and invites students to apply to be part of one of four cohorts during February and March that will help connect them with local professionals to get a foot in the door in their chosen industry.
County of Orange votes Donald P. Wagner Chairman of the Board

The Orange County Board of Supervisors started the New Year by electing Supervisor Donald P. Wagner as Chairman. Chairman Wagner represents Orange County’s Third District. “I would like to thank our past Chairman, Supervisor Doug Chaffee, for his leadership over the last year, as we worked together to heal our County through very challenging times,” said Chairman Wagner. “I’m honored to assume the role of Chair. My colleagues and I have a shared vision for a strong, safe, and vibrant Orange County. We will be addressing the issues that matter to all of us, in strong partnership with our community, because Orange County’s best days are ahead of us.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

