Newburyport, MA

Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?

Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
Rosie’s brings the feeling of home but the food doesn’t measure up

Located in the heart of North Chelmsford, Rosie’s Diner is a cozy and warm breakfast and lunch place full of red-and-white checkered chairs, assorted paintings, and the smell of bacon. The waitresses are kind and patient and the diner is well-decorated, with hearts on the windows and various plants outside of the diner. Photographs of the owner and her family on a shelf welcome guests by the entrance. However, while the atmosphere of Rosie’s Diner truly stunned me, the food is average.
Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn

Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's not often that a farmhouse sits near the ocean. Most of us for sure think rural and inland, surround by forest and open land. But in this case, 56-68 Atlantic Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire, just an hour from Boston, is a 45 acre piece of property with four buildings on the compound including a luxurious main house with views of the Atlantic Ocean.
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Funny Video Shows Reporter’s Boston Accent Slipping Out When Saying ‘New Hampshire’

The Boston accent is either something you're really proud of or something you're trying to conceal, and it might slip out after a few too many Bud Lights. Some celebrities that hail from New England are so good at turning on the Boston accent on command, it's like flipping a light switch. Remember the Smaht Pahk Superbowl commercial from a few years ago with a star-studded cast of New Englanders? This had us howling.
North Hampton, New Hampshire’s Role in One of the Strangest Sports Scandals Ever

When you hear the phrase “steroid scandal,” your mind likely goes two places: Major League Baseball and professional wrestling. In baseball, home run records are forever tainted – fair or not. Such is the case with David Ortiz’s single season Red Sox franchise record. In wrestling, steroids nearly drove one of New England’s biggest companies out of business in the 90s.
The Owl Diner reintroduces the feeling of having an old school breakfast

The Owl Diner, formerly known as the Monarch Diner, is a popular breakfast spot in an old, remodeled train car nestled in central Lowell. While being mostly known for its variety of omelets and its nostalgic morning meals for the residents of northern Massachusetts, the Owl is mostly overlooked due to how far it is from Westford. Although, the Owl should be the spot that everyone should go to.
Brian Walshe hung a sheet of notes praising him in his home

A wrinkled sheet of white paper covered in at least a dozen hand-written notes heaping praise on Brian Walshe — including from at least one participant in a life-coaching group he attended — hung on the wall of his family’s home in Cohasset, Mass, The Post can reveal. “Brian — You are worthy. You are worth the life you live,” reads one of the scribbled messages to the 47-year-old Massachusetts dad, who has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana.  “Brian — I just love you,” another treacly line reads. “You are what a man, friend, father...
Buy One, Get One Free on Bagels at Dunkin' on Sunday

This Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and Dunkin' is celebrating with a special buy one, get one free offer on bagels. Customers can purchase one bagel and get another free bagel with spread. The deal is open to all Dunkin' Rewards Members. To become a rewards member, download...
