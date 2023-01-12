Read full article on original website
Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?
Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
waghostwriter.com
Rosie’s brings the feeling of home but the food doesn’t measure up
Located in the heart of North Chelmsford, Rosie’s Diner is a cozy and warm breakfast and lunch place full of red-and-white checkered chairs, assorted paintings, and the smell of bacon. The waitresses are kind and patient and the diner is well-decorated, with hearts on the windows and various plants outside of the diner. Photographs of the owner and her family on a shelf welcome guests by the entrance. However, while the atmosphere of Rosie’s Diner truly stunned me, the food is average.
Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn
Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's not often that a farmhouse sits near the ocean. Most of us for sure think rural and inland, surround by forest and open land. But in this case, 56-68 Atlantic Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire, just an hour from Boston, is a 45 acre piece of property with four buildings on the compound including a luxurious main house with views of the Atlantic Ocean.
The Most Family-Friendly Spot in New Hampshire is This Coastal City
New Hampshire's a great state to live in for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies have not only identified New Hampshire as one of the best states for raising children, but also among the safest states and best places to find a job. The Granite State also ranks pretty high when it comes to education as well.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Funny Video Shows Reporter’s Boston Accent Slipping Out When Saying ‘New Hampshire’
The Boston accent is either something you're really proud of or something you're trying to conceal, and it might slip out after a few too many Bud Lights. Some celebrities that hail from New England are so good at turning on the Boston accent on command, it's like flipping a light switch. Remember the Smaht Pahk Superbowl commercial from a few years ago with a star-studded cast of New Englanders? This had us howling.
Moby Dick Mystery Solved: Pleasure Island’s Great White Whale Found
WAKEFIELD — The search for Massachusetts' great white whale is over. Many have wondered what happened to the animatronic Moby Dick that used to rise out of the water at the now-closed Pleasure Island amusement park in Wakefield. Now, one intrepid YouTuber has solved the mystery. In a ten-minute...
onekindesign.com
Step inside this new old farmhouse with a timeless appeal in New England
The stunning new-old farmhouse was designed by Patrick Ahearn Architect, located in Concord, a town in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The goal of this project was to devise a brand new house on a historical site while making it appear like it has always been there and just undergone a complete restoration.
Boston could receive snow this weekend from developing nor’easter
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the track and strength of a budding storm that is forecast to form just off the Atlantic coast this weekend and potentially bring heavy, wind-driven snow and rain to eastern New England. The storm, which is likely to evolve into a nor'easter, will take shape...
North Hampton, New Hampshire’s Role in One of the Strangest Sports Scandals Ever
When you hear the phrase “steroid scandal,” your mind likely goes two places: Major League Baseball and professional wrestling. In baseball, home run records are forever tainted – fair or not. Such is the case with David Ortiz’s single season Red Sox franchise record. In wrestling, steroids nearly drove one of New England’s biggest companies out of business in the 90s.
waghostwriter.com
The Owl Diner reintroduces the feeling of having an old school breakfast
The Owl Diner, formerly known as the Monarch Diner, is a popular breakfast spot in an old, remodeled train car nestled in central Lowell. While being mostly known for its variety of omelets and its nostalgic morning meals for the residents of northern Massachusetts, the Owl is mostly overlooked due to how far it is from Westford. Although, the Owl should be the spot that everyone should go to.
Brian Walshe hung a sheet of notes praising him in his home
A wrinkled sheet of white paper covered in at least a dozen hand-written notes heaping praise on Brian Walshe — including from at least one participant in a life-coaching group he attended — hung on the wall of his family’s home in Cohasset, Mass, The Post can reveal. “Brian — You are worthy. You are worth the life you live,” reads one of the scribbled messages to the 47-year-old Massachusetts dad, who has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana. “Brian — I just love you,” another treacly line reads. “You are what a man, friend, father...
WCVB
Rock legend Peter Wolf shares stories about his deep roots in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Peter Wolf is a rock and roll legend -- with songs including "Love Stinks," "Freeze Frame," and "Centerfold" in his discography -- and you can trace his influential career back to Boston. Before he was a musician, Wolf moved to Boston to study painting at the...
thisweekinworcester.com
Buy One, Get One Free on Bagels at Dunkin' on Sunday
This Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and Dunkin' is celebrating with a special buy one, get one free offer on bagels. Customers can purchase one bagel and get another free bagel with spread. The deal is open to all Dunkin' Rewards Members. To become a rewards member, download...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
Aldi opening new location in Massachusetts at the end of the month
DANVERS — Aldi is opening a new location in Massachusetts at the end of the month. The German company known for discounted items is opening an Aldi at 100 Independence Way in Danvers on January 26, according to the store’s website. Aldi has everything from fresh produce to...
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in Massachusetts
A fun and flavorful new fast-casual restaurant recently held the grand opening event for its new restaurant in Massachusetts. Read on to learn more. Bam Bam Chicken, a new fast-casual restaurant in Malden, recently celebrated its grand opening event this month, according to local reports.
Environmental Concerns Could Slow Approval of Haverhill’s Oxford Crossing Apartments, Restaurant
Environmental considerations could slow development of “Oxford Crossing,” a planned “village” comprised of a six-story building with 230 apartments, new restaurant, bakery and gourmet market and boutique retail spaces, near the border of Haverhill and North Andover off Route 125. The state Department of Environmental Protection...
Did You Know About This Harrowing Underwater Rescue After a Submarine Sank in New Hampshire?
It's always fascinating to read more about New Hampshire's history, and this writer recently learned of a harrowing underwater rescue that happened in Portsmouth over 80 years ago. According to the Naval History and Heritage Command website, it all started on May 23, 1939, when the USS Squalus "suffered a...
A Guide to the Best TV Shows Set in Boston's Iconic Landmarks
Boston is a city with a rich history, diverse culture, and iconic landmarks that has attracted the attention of many TV shows. From legal dramas to sitcoms, Boston has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.
