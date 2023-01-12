Larry James Boneck passed away on Monday, January 9th, 2023 after 77 wonderful years of life. He was born in Wausau, WI on September 25th, 1945 to Walter “Bud” and Emily (Kundo) Boneck. As a child, Larry’s family relocated to Florida where he attended high school in Pompano Beach. He proudly enlisted in the Navy after high school where he served 4 tours in the Vietnam War. Upon return from his deployment, Larry met and was united in marriage to Kathy Schultz on July 20th, 1968.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO