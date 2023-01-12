ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, WI

WausauPilot

Wausau tapped for national award for Grand Avenue redevelopment

Wausau will receive the 2023 Audrey Nelson Award from the National Community Development Association for the redevelopment of the former Ponderosa Motel property on Grand Avenue, which was transformed into the Ross Avenue Apartments. In August 2015, fire gutted the seven-unit Ponderosa Motel, displacing all residents. The property owners soon...
WAUSAU, WI
My Northern Wisconsin

Karen Kerner and Greg Denzine awarded Operation of the Month at Deer Creek Angus, LLC

Deer Creek Angus, LLC was awarded the Operation of the Month recognition.Photo byPhotos/Image Credit: Submitted Photos, Image - Purina Cattle. Owners of Deer Creek Angus, LLC, Karen Kerner and Greg Denzine, have been farming their beef cattle operation in Phillips, Wisconsin since 1994. Like most businesses, it started out smaller and has grown over the years, now featuring 200 cattle.
PHILLIPS, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 11, 2023

Larry James Boneck passed away on Monday, January 9th, 2023 after 77 wonderful years of life. He was born in Wausau, WI on September 25th, 1945 to Walter “Bud” and Emily (Kundo) Boneck. As a child, Larry’s family relocated to Florida where he attended high school in Pompano Beach. He proudly enlisted in the Navy after high school where he served 4 tours in the Vietnam War. Upon return from his deployment, Larry met and was united in marriage to Kathy Schultz on July 20th, 1968.
WAUSAU, WI
wnmufm.org

Wisconsin pair arrested on drug charges following hotel argument

FOREST COUNTY, WI— Two Wisconsin residents are jailed in Forest County, Wisconsin, after police found drugs in their hotel room. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a hotel on January 2nd just after midnight on a report a man and a woman were fighting. They encountered Thomas Owens, 29, of Fond Du Lac and Amanda West, 21, of Oshkosh.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau drug trafficker sentenced to 5 years

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that a Wausau man will spend five years in prison on federal drug charges, the result of an undercover operation in 2021. Kou Yang, 27, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Key Lime Martini

This week’s featured cocktail is crisp, refreshing and delicious. The Key Lime Martini hearkens to the pie from which it takes its name, but you won’t want to wait until after dinner to try one. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.
WAUSAU, WI

