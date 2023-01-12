Read full article on original website
Forest County Potawatomi Community growing bison herd, Highway 8 improvements to be discussed, Governor holds budget listening session in Wausau
The Forest County Potawatomi is quickly expanding its bison herd, Department of Transportation wants feedback on upgrades to Highway 8 in Lincoln and Oneida Counties, Governor Evers hosts a budget listening session in Wausau.
Roundabouts, longer turn lanes, and other changes considered for Hwy 8 improvements in Lincoln and Oneida Counties
Sections of Highway 8 in Lincoln and Oneida counties will undergo major construction in the next several years. Part of it is due to the deteriorating pavement, but the biggest factor is safety according to DOT project manager Stacy Hagenbucher. “Safety is always going to be our biggest consideration,” said...
Forest County Potawatomi farm acquires 40 bison as it grows herd
Joe Shepard points to a massive bison lounging in a snow-covered field in rural Forest County. “See that one laying there, that big one,” he says. “That’s one of the new Yellowstone bulls.”. Even surrounded by dozens of other big bison, the bull stands out. Its broad...
Wausau tapped for national award for Grand Avenue redevelopment
Wausau will receive the 2023 Audrey Nelson Award from the National Community Development Association for the redevelopment of the former Ponderosa Motel property on Grand Avenue, which was transformed into the Ross Avenue Apartments. In August 2015, fire gutted the seven-unit Ponderosa Motel, displacing all residents. The property owners soon...
Karen Kerner and Greg Denzine awarded Operation of the Month at Deer Creek Angus, LLC
Deer Creek Angus, LLC was awarded the Operation of the Month recognition.Photo byPhotos/Image Credit: Submitted Photos, Image - Purina Cattle. Owners of Deer Creek Angus, LLC, Karen Kerner and Greg Denzine, have been farming their beef cattle operation in Phillips, Wisconsin since 1994. Like most businesses, it started out smaller and has grown over the years, now featuring 200 cattle.
Wausau area obituaries January 11, 2023
Larry James Boneck passed away on Monday, January 9th, 2023 after 77 wonderful years of life. He was born in Wausau, WI on September 25th, 1945 to Walter “Bud” and Emily (Kundo) Boneck. As a child, Larry’s family relocated to Florida where he attended high school in Pompano Beach. He proudly enlisted in the Navy after high school where he served 4 tours in the Vietnam War. Upon return from his deployment, Larry met and was united in marriage to Kathy Schultz on July 20th, 1968.
Marathon County felony mugshot gallery for Jan. 12, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Plea deal reached for Wausau landlord accused of hiding condemnation order from tenants amid reports of roach infestation, burst pipes
A Wausau landlord whose property was declared unfit for human habitation due to issues ranging from cockroaches to a non-functioning heating system will avoid a felony conviction if he successfully completes a deferred sentencing agreement. Bryan Morel pleaded no context this week to four felony counts of theft by false...
Wisconsin pair arrested on drug charges following hotel argument
FOREST COUNTY, WI— Two Wisconsin residents are jailed in Forest County, Wisconsin, after police found drugs in their hotel room. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a hotel on January 2nd just after midnight on a report a man and a woman were fighting. They encountered Thomas Owens, 29, of Fond Du Lac and Amanda West, 21, of Oshkosh.
4 arrested after woman dropped off at hospital states she was held captive in northern Wisconsin
PINE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in northern Wisconsin arrested four people on false imprisonment charges after a woman was dropped off at a hospital stating that she was held captive. A Facebook post by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office states that a woman was dropped off at...
Wausau drug trafficker sentenced to 5 years
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that a Wausau man will spend five years in prison on federal drug charges, the result of an undercover operation in 2021. Kou Yang, 27, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to...
Cocktail of the Week: Key Lime Martini
This week’s featured cocktail is crisp, refreshing and delicious. The Key Lime Martini hearkens to the pie from which it takes its name, but you won’t want to wait until after dinner to try one. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.
Updated: Sheriff's office finds man they were looking for
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office needs the public's assistance locating Cody KamrathPhoto byOneida County Sheriff's Office. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance with locating Cody Kamrath.
