Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: WR Zavier Betts reportedly returning to teamThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Nebraska 76-67, continue undefeated seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers lose transfer player just days after commit
The Nebraska football team thought it had a big offensive lineman joining the roster. Then he decided to go to Oklahoma instead. Such is the trials and tribulations of attempting to add talent through the transfer portal. On Wednesday, former Stanford offensive lineman Walter Rouse announced he had committed to play for the Nebraska football team. On Saturday afternoon, the offensive tackle announced he was instead headed to the Oklahoma Sooners.
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule and Ryan Held team up to help Kearney add talent
When it comes to Nebraska football, the recruiting approaches by Matt Rhule and company are fairly straightforward. After all, despite several really bad years for the program, there are plenty of players who are dying to don the Huskers uniform. However, new Kearney football coach Ryan Held has to take a slightly different approach in order to get players to come play for the Lopers.
3 News Now
Nebraska football: Huskers announce salaries for most new assistants
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team announced the salaries for most of the Huskers' new assistant coaches on Friday. New offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will make $1,400,000 per year while defensive coordinator Tony White will make $1,000,000 annually. Secondary coach Evan Cooper will make $670,000. Special Teams...
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Walter Rouse fallout, Quan Proctor weirdness, more
For those of you who were asleep for the entirety of Saturday, it turns out that the Nebraska Cornhuskers lost out on an offensive line transfer they thought they had in the bag. It turns out, it appears that Oklahoma handed him the bag, and it was stuffed with cash.
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Full court press on Dylan Raiola, Juwan Gary out indefinitely, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team’s coaching staff isn’t messing around when it comes to trying to land Dylan Raiola. That’s probably a good thing considering that one of the schools the top 2024 prospect is said to be considering is the Georgia Bulldogs. On Friday, Nebraska football...
Look: Nebraska Announces Coaching Staff Salaries
Nebraska isn't afraid to spend top dollar on Matt Rhule's coaching staff, that's for sure. On Friday, the salaries for eight of the Cornhuskers' assistants were released. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will make $1.4 million next season, which makes him the highest-paid assistant ...
Some notable 2024s and beyond to compete at Warren Academy showcase
Warren Academy, which has long been a champion of Nebraska high school football players, is hosting a showcase on Sunday in Omaha to help promote unsigned seniors and give an opportunity for football workouts to rising underclassmen, hoping to build their recruiting resumes. The event is held at Omaha Sports...
North Platte Telegraph
25 prospects to watch as Nebraska builds its 2024 recruiting class
From Ainsworth to Arizona and from Iowa to IMG Academy in Florida, the Nebraska coaching staff has a star-studded list of 2024 prospects it intends to pursue. After the bulk of Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class was built in the span of a month, the start of 2024’s open contact period kicks off a long and potentially fruitful recruiting process for the Huskers.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule visits Dylan Raiola, NU staff furthers in-state, national reach
With the ability to hit the road and visit 2024 recruits on Friday, Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff were predictably busy. Both within the state’s borders and across the country, Nebraska coaches had their lists of players and schools to visit. And for Rhule, that meant seeing the nation’s No. 1 recruit.
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staff
Nebraska football is continuing to add to its staff, as Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is working to hire UIL executive director Susan Elza as Nebraska’s Chief of Staff. This was first reported by Football Scoop.com’s Zach Barnett.
Husker Mash: McGuire a 'grinder;' Barthel and fullbacks; tight end watch; 'be the dumbest one in the room'
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Garret McGuire is ahead of the curve in the coaching game, it's fair to say, and the 23-year-old Husker receivers coach already seems to garner plenty of respect from his peers.
kmaland.com
UNI adds Nebraska transfer WR Grimes
(Cedar Falls) -- Former Nebraska wide receiver Kamonte Grimes has committed to Northern Iowa. Grimes spent two seasons at Lincoln and did not appear in a game. Grimes was a 3-star prospect out of high school.
KETV.com
Papio South's Lauren Medeck named Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year
CHICAGO — Gatorade today announced Lauren Medeck of Papillion-La Vista South High School as the 2022-23 Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year. Medeck is the sixth Gatorade Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Papillion-La Vista South High School. The 6-foot junior outside hitter led...
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Jan. 13
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The high school basketball season continued Friday as teams from around the city hit the hardwood. Here are the scores and highlights.
doniphanherald.com
Health Matters: Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame
One of the owners of Valentino’s is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony “Tony” Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
ourchanginglives.com
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
knopnews2.com
2023 NE Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business today announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
klkntv.com
‘As genuine as it gets’: Friend remembers Nebraska man killed in plane crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dustan Biegler found his passion above ground in the clouds. The man from Valparaiso, a village of about 600 people northeast of Lincoln, was working to get his pilot’s license when the plane he was in crashed near Auburn in southeast Nebraska. Officials said...
