ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Huskers lose transfer player just days after commit

The Nebraska football team thought it had a big offensive lineman joining the roster. Then he decided to go to Oklahoma instead. Such is the trials and tribulations of attempting to add talent through the transfer portal. On Wednesday, former Stanford offensive lineman Walter Rouse announced he had committed to play for the Nebraska football team. On Saturday afternoon, the offensive tackle announced he was instead headed to the Oklahoma Sooners.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule and Ryan Held team up to help Kearney add talent

When it comes to Nebraska football, the recruiting approaches by Matt Rhule and company are fairly straightforward. After all, despite several really bad years for the program, there are plenty of players who are dying to don the Huskers uniform. However, new Kearney football coach Ryan Held has to take a slightly different approach in order to get players to come play for the Lopers.
KEARNEY, NE
3 News Now

Nebraska football: Huskers announce salaries for most new assistants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team announced the salaries for most of the Huskers' new assistant coaches on Friday. New offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will make $1,400,000 per year while defensive coordinator Tony White will make $1,000,000 annually. Secondary coach Evan Cooper will make $670,000. Special Teams...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Announces Coaching Staff Salaries

Nebraska isn't afraid to spend top dollar on Matt Rhule's coaching staff, that's for sure.  On Friday, the salaries for eight of the Cornhuskers' assistants were released. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will make $1.4 million next season, which makes him the highest-paid assistant ...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Some notable 2024s and beyond to compete at Warren Academy showcase

Warren Academy, which has long been a champion of Nebraska high school football players, is hosting a showcase on Sunday in Omaha to help promote unsigned seniors and give an opportunity for football workouts to rising underclassmen, hoping to build their recruiting resumes. The event is held at Omaha Sports...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

25 prospects to watch as Nebraska builds its 2024 recruiting class

From Ainsworth to Arizona and from Iowa to IMG Academy in Florida, the Nebraska coaching staff has a star-studded list of 2024 prospects it intends to pursue. After the bulk of Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class was built in the span of a month, the start of 2024’s open contact period kicks off a long and potentially fruitful recruiting process for the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

UNI adds Nebraska transfer WR Grimes

(Cedar Falls) -- Former Nebraska wide receiver Kamonte Grimes has committed to Northern Iowa. Grimes spent two seasons at Lincoln and did not appear in a game. Grimes was a 3-star prospect out of high school.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

One of the owners of Valentino’s is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony “Tony” Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
LINCOLN, NE
ourchanginglives.com

Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall

Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

2023 NE Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business today announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
NORTH PLATTE, NE
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
598K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy