23-year-old son sought in father’s death at Troutman home
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old son is being sought for his father’s death in a Saturday homicide investigation in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign...
Suspects arrested in York County after stealing puppies from Charlotte, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte. Deputies said the incident took place Saturday morning. The burglary turned into a pursuit that reached Fort Mill, deputies said. Deputies said the suspects wrecked...
Deputies searching for suspect who allegedly killed his father in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was found dead during a welfare check at an Iredell County home on Saturday, deputies said. According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a welfare check was requested at a home on Emmanuel Road after a 911 caller said that they were supposed to meet a person who lived at the home, but they did not show up.
Man killed while trimming tree in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
‘Come back home’: Woman tries to cope after losing son in deadly southwest Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE — A woman told Channel 9 she is having a difficult time coping after her 28-year-old son died on New Year’s Day. Raymond Ntungwen was shot and killed along West Tyvola Road near Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte. “To this day, I don’t believe it,” said...
3 men shot while walking down road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem involving three men. Police said the men were shot while walking down the road on LaDeara Crest Lane. Police said all three men were taken to the hospital. One man was in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition. Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.
Man accused of brutally killing woman in NoDa granted $250K bond on murder charge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: links to previous coverage of this story contain graphic descriptions of the alleged crime. Reader discretion is advised. One of the suspects accused in the brutal killing of a Charlotte woman in 2020 was granted a six-figure bond on the murder charge he faces.
Retired officers revisit 1992 murder as team reviews Statesville cold cases
STATESVILLE — There’s a new focus on several murder cases in Statesville that have gone unsolved for decades, leaving families and loved ones without closure. A team of retired officers is reviewing them again, trying to find new leads and put killers behind bars. The first case they’re...
CMPD Searching For Attempted Bank Robber
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Surveillance cameras capture an attempted bank robbery and now police are asking for help locating the suspect. The surveillance pictures show a man passing a note to a teller around 3:45pm Thursday at the Wells Fargo Bank on Westinghouse Boulevard in Southwest Charlotte. The man did...
Person seriously hurt after shooting in east Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in east Charlotte Saturday, according to MEDIC. It happened along Albemarle Road, which is near Lake Forest Road just before 7 a.m. MEDIC said they transported one person to the hospital where they are have life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound.
Man who reportedly had been dead for a month found in wooded area; 2 N.C. suspects arrested
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- Two men were recently arrested after a 51-year-old victim’s body was discovered in a remote area last month. On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 3:41 p.m., Catawba County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wooded area on Lee Cline Road to a report of a deceased person, the department announced. There, authorities reportedly found the body of a man.
1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting that was reported Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one patient was found with a gunshot wound, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Gastonia Police Search For Missing Teen
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured with her. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-6702.
NC man charged with Target theft of $2K in merchandise
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WJZY) — Matthews Police charged a Gastonia man with stealing Target merchandise worth more than $2,000 on Dec. 30. Authorities went to Target at 1900 Matthews Township Parkway after a reported theft call. They ran into 44-year-old Charles Gene Christenberry as he left the store with full bags. After further investigation, they found […]
SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT situation that began in southeast Charlotte Friday morning has come to an end after the person surrendered, authorities said.. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team assisted officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning fire
A person and a family dog died while another person went to the hospital after an early-morning fire Friday in Salisbury. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating. One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning …. A person and a family dog died while another person went to...
Home Invasion Leaves one Dead and one Seriously Injured in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One person is expected to survive and one person was found dead on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster. It happened this past Thursday night before 10 pm. Deputies were dispatched to 15th Street in response to a shooting where they. say they...
