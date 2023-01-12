ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NC

qcnews.com

TROUTMAN, NC
Queen City News

23-year-old suspect sought in Troutman homicide investigation

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old suspect is being sought following a Saturday homicide in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. Deputies responded to calls regarding a welfare check on Saturday at a home on Emmanuel Road in Troutman. A victim in the home, identified as Michel Clarke, was located […]
TROUTMAN, NC
Queen City News

Officers responding to burglary shot at, led on chase: PD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officers were shot at and led on a vehicle pursuit after responding to a burglary in northwest Charlotte on Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenurg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding a breaking and entering around 9:40 p.m. on Friday near 300 Tribune Drive in a residential area in northwest Charlotte, not […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Man killed while trimming tree in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

3 men shot while walking down road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem involving three men. Police said the men were shot while walking down the road on LaDeara Crest Lane. Police said all three men were taken to the hospital. One man was in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition. Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Searching For Attempted Bank Robber

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Surveillance cameras capture an attempted bank robbery and now police are asking for help locating the suspect. The surveillance pictures show a man passing a note to a teller around 3:45pm Thursday at the Wells Fargo Bank on Westinghouse Boulevard in Southwest Charlotte. The man did...
CHARLOTTE, NC
truecrimedaily

Man who reportedly had been dead for a month found in wooded area; 2 N.C. suspects arrested

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- Two men were recently arrested after a 51-year-old victim’s body was discovered in a remote area last month. On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 3:41 p.m., Catawba County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wooded area on Lee Cline Road to a report of a deceased person, the department announced. There, authorities reportedly found the body of a man.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting that was reported Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one patient was found with a gunshot wound, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Search For Missing Teen

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured with her. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-6702.
GASTONIA, NC
CBS 17

NC man charged with Target theft of $2K in merchandise

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WJZY) — Matthews Police charged a Gastonia man with stealing Target merchandise worth more than $2,000 on Dec. 30. Authorities went to Target at 1900 Matthews Township Parkway after a reported theft call. They ran into 44-year-old Charles Gene Christenberry as he left the store with full bags. After further investigation, they found […]
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT situation that began in southeast Charlotte Friday morning has come to an end after the person surrendered, authorities said.. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team assisted officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning fire

A person and a family dog died while another person went to the hospital after an early-morning fire Friday in Salisbury. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating. One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning …. A person and a family dog died while another person went to...
SALISBURY, NC

