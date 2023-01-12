ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KGUN 9

A calm Saturday but rain on the way for the rest of the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a calm, warm Saturday, the weather will start to be more active as we head into the rest of the weekend. Two systems are on their way through the middle of next week, which will bring mountain snow, wind and rain. It will also bring some cooler temperatures, dipping into the 50s for Tucson and even into the high 40s for Sierra Vista.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Action Days: Storm bringing days of rain, mountain snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has called for Action Days Sunday through Tuesday, Jan. 15-17, because of a storm in the forecast that will bring rain and mountain snow. The first wave of valley rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures is...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

A few more days of nice weather before the pattern changes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny today with near-record heat for some areas across southeast Arizona. Tucson will warm to the upper 70s today. The record on this day is 78°, set in 2018. Breezy winds and increasing clouds Saturday as temps stay warm, then a series of...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Big changes on the way this weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will stay warmer-than-average Saturday with increasing clouds ahead of two upcoming weather systems. The first wave of valley rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures arrives Sunday morning. An additional round of precipitation moves in midday Monday into Tuesday with reinforcing cold air.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures Saturday but a big change for the rest of the holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A transition day today as a ridge of high pressure shifts east of the area and a strong trough digs into the west coast. We will have another afternoon of unseasonably warm temperatures around 10 degrees above seasonal averages. Winds will start to pick up to breezy levels this afternoon in the increasing southwesterly flow ahead of the Pacific storm. Some storm systems Sunday through Tuesday. Expect strong gusty winds at times, much cooler temperatures, and periods of valley rain and mountain snow.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FOREAST: Quiet... for now!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday ran about 10° cooler than previous days due to a cold front that passed through the region Tuesday night. Still a gorgeous January day by all accounts with a light breeze and partly cloudy skies. Highs will rebound into the 70s starting Thursday, with near-record highs possible Friday afternoon. Enjoy this pleasant stretch! A change in our weather pattern arrives Sunday, bringing valley rain, mountain snow, and much cooler temperatures through mid next week.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Heavy police presence shuts down Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A heavy police presence has shut down a stretch of Nogales Highway on Tucson’s south side on Friday evening, Jan. 13. At least five cop cars were at the scene, close to the intersection of East Bilby Road. Several people could be seen...
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Lifted Trucks Announces New Location in Tucson

Lifted Trucks , the Southwest’s premier custom truck dealership, has announced the recent opening of its Tucson location. In business since 1995, Lifted Trucks has built and sold its one-of-kind inventory to thousands of off-road enthusiasts across the country. The company specializes in lifting and accessorizing pickup trucks, Jeeps and SUVs. In addition to vehicle sales at the dealerships, the Lift Shop also customizes any vehicle their customer’s own.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crash on I-19 kills at least one

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person is dead after a vehicle going the wrong way crashed into another vehicle on Interstate 19 near Green Valley on Friday, Jan. 13. Authorities say the wreck took place around 6:30 p.m. at kilometer 61, just south of Green Valley.
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: ‘The Pit’ food truck park to stay open

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A popular gathering place for Tucson food trucks will be allowed to stay open after the city of Tucson initially ordered it to close, citing zoning issues. “The Pit” opened last year at 22nd and Pantano. Since then, it has hosted as many as...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson harvesting rainwater as part of its 80 year water master plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With all the water now pouring through California, it’s too bad it can’t be harnessed and utilized in an extreme drought. Some Californians, like the Sierra Club, are talking about new and expensive infrastructure to harness it, store it in big reservoirs and use as needed.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Nogales Highway back open after deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a shooting near Nogales Highway and Bilby Friday evening. The Tucson Police Department said they received reports of a shooting in that area and responded. TPD shut down a stretch of Nogales Highway on Tucson’s south side Friday night....
TUCSON, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Man Attacked by Bobcat in Saddlebrooke, Arizona

Saddlebrooke, Arizona, is a small town not far north of Tucson. It’s in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Natural Area, and many of the homes’ backyards look out towards open land. The region is full of gorgeous scenery and a ton of native wildlife, including bobcats. On...
SADDLEBROOKE, AZ

