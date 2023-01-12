Read full article on original website
Related
korncountry.com
South-central Indiana is under Dense Fog Advisory
INDIANAPOLIS – A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect early Thursday morning for parts of south-central Indiana, per Bartholomew County Emergency Management. The advisory, from 1 to 9 a.m. on Thursday, includes Bartholomew, Jackson, Jennings, and Johnson counties. The fog may cause hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Drivers are asked to use their headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of them.
WISH-TV
Back into the 40s Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cooler day on Saturday, temperatures will rebound to close out the weekend. TONIGHT: Clouds gradually decrease to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies to start off Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will build in for the afternoon. A little...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wet winter so far
INDIANAPOLIS — It'll be a seasonal start to the weekend with temperatures right where they should be this time of year — in the mid-30s. We're starting with cloudy skies with only a slight clearing this afternoon. Skies stay partly cloudy with lows in the mid-20s overnight. Sunday...
1 killed in fire at Madison County campground
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
Indy trash pickup is on new schedule
Trash and curbside recycling services will run a day later in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW).
clintoncountydailynews.com
Closings, Cancellations & Delays 6:45 A.M. Thursday, January 12
Brought to you by: Serv Pro of Boone and Clinton Counties: “Fire and Water Cleanup and Restoration – Making It Like It Never Even Happened” Jerry’s Body Shop, “Making Your Fender Bender Just A Memory – Call Jerry’s at 659-3319 For Your Towing And Body Repair Needs!” Holden Pharmacy, “Your Community Pharmacy. Located at 359 West Walnut Street, Frankfort. (765) 654-4300.
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'
Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting
Police are investigating after 1 person was shot in Broad Ripple.
Fox 59
Tracking rain, storms and snow showers; Active next 36 hours!
Rain and fog are creating issues this morning statewide! Fog is quite thick, under a 1/2 mile in many locations with some school delays likely through the mid-morning. Extra time needed out the door! Rain and storms are inbound to Indianapolis before 6 a.m. with a few storms around, bringing heavier rain and thunder. This could easily put down a quick 1/2″ of rain by 11 a.m.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Robert Allen
Robert Allen, 83, of Frankfort, Ind., died Jan. 12, 2023 at IU Health Frankfort Hospital. He was born on June 21, 1939 in Howard County, Ind. to Isaac and Catherine (Adkins) Allen. His marriages were to Sharon Turner and Rita McKinney. Robert was a 1957 graduate of Northwestern High School...
wfft.com
Police: 22 pounds of cocaine found in semi during Indiana traffic stop
A Texas man is being charged after Indiana State Police say a large amount of cocaine was found in his semi during a traffic stop. According to ISP, a trooper stopped a semi tractor-trailer for a motor carrier inspection on I-70 just west of Indianapolis around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Fox 59
2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side
2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side. 2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast …. 2 shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Indy’s southeast side. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 14, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 14,...
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
korncountry.com
Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School
NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis
AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
Police investigating fatal crash in Lafayette
Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single car crash that occurred Friday night.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
WLFI.com
One person injured in US 52 rollover crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash in Tippecanoe County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U-S 52 and County Road 700 South. According to the sheriff's office a Ford Fusion was following a Subaru Legacy on 52. The Subaru slowed down to turn but the Ford did not. The Ford hit the Subaru and ended up overturned in a ditch.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Double Header On HLTV Tonight
Don Stock and Karl Kercheval will bring you the double header at Clinton Prairie tonight between Carroll and Clinton Prairie girls first at 6 pm and the boys following around 7:30 pm. If you can’t be at the game tune in to hoosierlandtv.com and enjoy the games. As always...
Comments / 0