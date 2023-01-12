ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

Sunday Morning Editorial: The Dark Days of West Virginia Sports

Morgantown, West Virginia – At no point in the history of West Virginia athletics has the football and basketball programs collectively been in such bad shape at the same time. The numbers don’t lie and unfortunately West Virginia has been the worst program in the Big 12 Conference over the last 5 years.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

What Bob Huggins had to say after WVU's loss to Oklahoma

West Virginia lost their fifth-straight game to open Big 12 Conference play, falling to Oklahoma, 77-76, on Saturday afternoon in Norman, Oklahoma. The Mountaineers remained winless in league play by doing much of the same stuff they had done before - missing free throws, fouling in critical spots, and putting themselves in a big hole early. Free throws, though, were the name of the game, as WVU missed four in the final 1:43 that could have given the team the lead or at least tied it at various points.
NORMAN, OK
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Assistant Basketball Coach Hotboard, 1.0

Morgantown, West Virginia – After West Virginia “parted ways” with longtime assistant coach Larry Harrison, the university will now conduct an immediate search for his replacement. Although Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy with how this situation has played out, he has half of a season remaining this...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU announces addition of Ja’Shaun Poke

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of WVU’s transfer wide receivers has officially signed for the team. Neal Brown announced Friday that Ja’Shaun Poke signed a grant-in-aid to join the Mountaineers. He has two years to complete his one remaining year of eligibility. Poke, a 5-foot-10 wide receiver from...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Kole Taylor signs with West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU’s Christmas gift officially inked his papers to become a Mountaineer. Kole Taylor, a transfer tight end from LSU, signed a grant-in-aid and will officially join West Virginia, according to WVU coach Neal Brown. He joins the Mountaineers with two years of eligibility. Taylor committed...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU mourns passing of basketball standout, alum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University alum and a promising basketball prospect of the 1950s has passed away at the age of 89. When Pete White chose WVU, that sparked a passion for his alma mater that was reflected in his lasting legacy of service. White is remembered...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Will “Goose” Crowder Finds New Home

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, former West Virginia quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder committed to play at Troy University. Crowder, a 6’2 220 pound quarterback from Gardendale, Alabama, will be a redshirt sophomore and will have three full years of eligibility remaining. Crowder was very well...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Native is Returning For One More Year

Morgantown, West Virginia – Kenova, West Virginia native Doug Nester is returning for one more year with the Mountaineers!. Nester, a 6’7 320 pound offensive lineman, posted the following message on his social media accounts: “I’m back.”. Nester has started in 24 games over the last...
KENOVA, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Bob Huggins Addresses Larry Harrison’s Dismissal on Radio Show

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins addressed on his weekly radio show the dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 24 seasons under Huggins during one stint at Cincinnati (1989-97) and one at West Virginia (2007-23). “I don’t have a lot to say about it because I wasn’t...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Penn State Defensive Lineman Transfers to WVU

Neal Brown and the Mountaineers added a HUGE piece to the defense this morning. Fatorma Mulbah, a defensive lineman from Penn State, committed to WVU earlier today via Twitter. Mulbah is a former 247Sports three-star 2020 prospect. A Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native, Mulbah wouldn’t have to travel too far from home...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
voiceofmotown.com

Jevon Carter Speaks Out About His Former Coach Being Fired

Morgantown, West Virginia – Longtime West Virginia assistant coach Larry Harrison shockingly “parted ways” with the university yesterday evening. Since then, several former and current players have spoken out about in support of Harrison. West Virginia legend Jevon Carter, who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA, had the following to say about his former coach being fired: “Wow never did I ever think I’ll see the day that Coach Harrison leaves WVU without Huggs. It just doesn’t make sense. Like at all smh something ain’t right.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Cow in West Virginia has been missing for over a week

A community in West Virginia is looking for a missing cow. The cow has been missing since January 3. The owner told 7News that the cow was last seen near Oklahoma road in Dallas Pike. The cow does not have a name but is six years old. The cow likes sweet feed or corn if […]
DALLAS, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teacher who wears high-heels auditions for Survivor

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — “My name is Jesus Marin, 44, from West Virginia….and I’m not your normal teacher.” Senor Jesus Marin teaches Spanish at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale, West Virginia. For the past 20 years, students in Marshall County have benefited from his enthusiastic and colorful classroom style. He is well […]
GLEN DALE, WV
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
NEBO, WV

