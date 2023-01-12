Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Update: Jo-Ann is Closing Stores in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenBridgeport, WV
voiceofmotown.com
Sunday Morning Editorial: The Dark Days of West Virginia Sports
Morgantown, West Virginia – At no point in the history of West Virginia athletics has the football and basketball programs collectively been in such bad shape at the same time. The numbers don’t lie and unfortunately West Virginia has been the worst program in the Big 12 Conference over the last 5 years.
West Virginia Loses Fifth Straight
The Mountaineers' poor free throw shooting extends losing streak five
What Bob Huggins had to say after WVU's loss to Oklahoma
West Virginia lost their fifth-straight game to open Big 12 Conference play, falling to Oklahoma, 77-76, on Saturday afternoon in Norman, Oklahoma. The Mountaineers remained winless in league play by doing much of the same stuff they had done before - missing free throws, fouling in critical spots, and putting themselves in a big hole early. Free throws, though, were the name of the game, as WVU missed four in the final 1:43 that could have given the team the lead or at least tied it at various points.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Assistant Basketball Coach Hotboard, 1.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – After West Virginia “parted ways” with longtime assistant coach Larry Harrison, the university will now conduct an immediate search for his replacement. Although Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy with how this situation has played out, he has half of a season remaining this...
WBOY
WVU announces addition of Ja’Shaun Poke
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of WVU’s transfer wide receivers has officially signed for the team. Neal Brown announced Friday that Ja’Shaun Poke signed a grant-in-aid to join the Mountaineers. He has two years to complete his one remaining year of eligibility. Poke, a 5-foot-10 wide receiver from...
Morgantown completes season sweep over University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – After a back and forth first half, Morgantown pulled away from University late to knock off its rival for the second time this season. Sharron Young led the way with 33 points in the 65-45 win.
WOWK
Kole Taylor signs with West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU’s Christmas gift officially inked his papers to become a Mountaineer. Kole Taylor, a transfer tight end from LSU, signed a grant-in-aid and will officially join West Virginia, according to WVU coach Neal Brown. He joins the Mountaineers with two years of eligibility. Taylor committed...
Huggins Intentionally Vague on Harrison's Departure
Huggins played it close to the vest regarding the departure of his long-time assistant.
WDTV
WVU mourns passing of basketball standout, alum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University alum and a promising basketball prospect of the 1950s has passed away at the age of 89. When Pete White chose WVU, that sparked a passion for his alma mater that was reflected in his lasting legacy of service. White is remembered...
voiceofmotown.com
Will “Goose” Crowder Finds New Home
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, former West Virginia quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder committed to play at Troy University. Crowder, a 6’2 220 pound quarterback from Gardendale, Alabama, will be a redshirt sophomore and will have three full years of eligibility remaining. Crowder was very well...
WVU OL Doug Nester Announces his Return
West Virginia offensive lineman Doug Nester will remain in Morgantown
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Native is Returning For One More Year
Morgantown, West Virginia – Kenova, West Virginia native Doug Nester is returning for one more year with the Mountaineers!. Nester, a 6’7 320 pound offensive lineman, posted the following message on his social media accounts: “I’m back.”. Nester has started in 24 games over the last...
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Addresses Larry Harrison’s Dismissal on Radio Show
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins addressed on his weekly radio show the dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 24 seasons under Huggins during one stint at Cincinnati (1989-97) and one at West Virginia (2007-23). “I don’t have a lot to say about it because I wasn’t...
voiceofmotown.com
Penn State Defensive Lineman Transfers to WVU
Neal Brown and the Mountaineers added a HUGE piece to the defense this morning. Fatorma Mulbah, a defensive lineman from Penn State, committed to WVU earlier today via Twitter. Mulbah is a former 247Sports three-star 2020 prospect. A Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native, Mulbah wouldn’t have to travel too far from home...
Instant analysis: WVU fires Harrison because something had to change
It is impossible right now to look at West Virginia basketball and think that things are OK. It is just as difficult to ignore that Thursday's move to fire assistant coach Larry Harrison aims to make things better.
voiceofmotown.com
Jevon Carter Speaks Out About His Former Coach Being Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – Longtime West Virginia assistant coach Larry Harrison shockingly “parted ways” with the university yesterday evening. Since then, several former and current players have spoken out about in support of Harrison. West Virginia legend Jevon Carter, who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA, had the following to say about his former coach being fired: “Wow never did I ever think I’ll see the day that Coach Harrison leaves WVU without Huggs. It just doesn’t make sense. Like at all smh something ain’t right.”
Cow in West Virginia has been missing for over a week
A community in West Virginia is looking for a missing cow. The cow has been missing since January 3. The owner told 7News that the cow was last seen near Oklahoma road in Dallas Pike. The cow does not have a name but is six years old. The cow likes sweet feed or corn if […]
West Virginia teacher who wears high-heels auditions for Survivor
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — “My name is Jesus Marin, 44, from West Virginia….and I’m not your normal teacher.” Senor Jesus Marin teaches Spanish at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale, West Virginia. For the past 20 years, students in Marshall County have benefited from his enthusiastic and colorful classroom style. He is well […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
Snow expected MLK weekend in West Virginia
Those who are planning to travel for the long weekend could experience snow and hazardous road conditions.
