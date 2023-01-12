Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Only 1 Month Left To Raise $280K For 'Laney's Playground' Honoring 6-Year-Old Lane LaddDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Free Local Fun: Antique Roadshow Appraiser to Hold Rare Book TalkDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Carver Students & Seniors Will Learn Fire Safety Thanks To State GrantDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing itRoger MarshMassachusetts State
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 8-14
A condo in South Dennis that sold for $200,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14. In total, 75 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $715,076, $423 per square foot.
Four-bedroom home sells in Orleans for $2.2 million
Arthur Shelton and Ellen Shelton acquired the property at 16 Anson Hunter Lane, Orleans, from Thomas A Howes and Kathleen B Howes on Dec. 21, 2022. The $2,150,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $527. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Donaroma’s faces eviction from airport business park
Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping Services, owned by Edgartown select board chair Michael Donaroma, in the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Business Park may be facing eviction. During the Thursday afternoon airport commission meeting, airport director Geoff Freeman shared the various issues they have had with Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping. Multiple tenants had issues, such as business requirement negligence, inactivity, or a lack of insurance. Airport property manager Kevin Brennan had to work over several years to get things in order, according to Freeman.
Plymouth Couple Brings the Adventure to You with a Luxury Bus Trip
A Plymouth couple is making waves with their brand-new business that combines the excitement of a party bus with the accommodations of a luxurious Airbnb. They are called Skoolie Inc. Events and they bring the adventure wherever the party calls. How Skoolie Inc, Events Came to Be. The Skoolie Luxury...
North Shore woman to buy house after winning $4M on scratch ticket she bought at gas station
REVERE, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a house after she won $4 million on a scratch ticket that she bought at a gas station on Wednesday. Merari Gutierrez Garcia, of Revere, chose the annuity option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $200,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
capecoddaily.com
Drought Continues for Cape and Islands
HYANNIS – The Cape Cod and Islands regions continue to see drought conditions even as the rest of the state sees some relief. Massachusetts environmental officials have declared the Cape to be at Mild Drought conditions, with the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket at Significant Drought. “While it is great to see significant improvements throughout Massachusetts, […] The post Drought Continues for Cape and Islands appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Wareham’s Ella’s Wood Burning Owners Opening New Spot in Marion’s Former Mary Celeste
A popular Wareham restaurant is opening a second location soon, taking over a Marion spot that shut down last year and replacing it with a new concept. Ella’s Wood Burning Oven Restaurant in East Wareham has been delighting diners on the Cranberry Highway since 2008, and now owner/chef Marc Swierkowski and owner/manager Bree Swierkowski are adding another location.
Revere tenants say Ana and Brian Walshe were selling off assets
REVERE - A Revere couple says Brian Walshe and his wife Ana were more than landlords but trusted friends. That was, they say, until several days ago. "Brian was very professional. He had me thinking he was an investor, he was always looking at the stock market," said Mike Silva. As a contractor, Silva poured thousands of his own money into the unit he rented with his fiancée Mandi for the past four years, and says they were promised by the Walshes they could eventually buy it. But it all changed with a heated conversation December...
There’s a coyote running around Back Bay
After being spotted on Marlborough Street, a coyote evaded animal control officers for hours on Thursday. Discontent with stealing lawn ornaments on Cape Cod or terrorizing residents in Nahant, coyotes have set their sights on Boston, one of them evading animal control officers in Back Bay for hours on Thursday.
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores
We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
capecod.com
Pickup vs pole crash closes busy road in Orleans, cuts power to 446 customers
ORLEANS – Orleans Police report that The intersection of Route 6A and Bakers Pond/Bay Ridge Road is completely shut down to through traffic due to a MV crash overnight. The crash happened about 4:45 AM. Luckily the driver was not injured. Vehicles coming from Brewster are unable to get to Orleans and the Route 6 on ramps via Route 6A. In addition 446 Eversource customers in Orleans and Brewster woke up with no power or heat. The crash remains under investigation.
capecod.com
Two vehicle crash in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – On Saturday just after 11:30 AM, Wellfleet Police were dispatched to a two car crash at the junction of Route 6 with LeCounts Hollow Rd. No injuries were reported. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown...
New Bedford Whaling Museum worker accused of pawning artifacts
A New Bedford Whaling Museum employee has been accused of stealing dozens of artifacts from the museum — exceeding $75,000 in estimated value — and selling the pocket-sized items to local pawn and antique shops. On Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities arrested Robert M. Burchell, 42, of New Bedford,...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
WCVB
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video
A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
2 Holbrook residents saved from house fire on Belcher Street
Residents on Holbrook’s Belcher Street woke up to a fire consuming one house Friday morning, prompting a response from firefighters. The fire was located at a home on 69 Belcher St. at around 1:15 a.m., according to WCVB. The news station added that two individuals were pulled from the home and taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.
