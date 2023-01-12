Rep. James Comer (R-KY) did not have kind regards for his duplicitous colleague, Rep. George Santos (R-NY), on Sunday, though he stopped short of calling for his resignation. “He’s a bad guy,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union. “This is something that is really bad. He’s not the first politician unfortunately to make it to Congress to lie.” He said he would let a House Ethics Committee investigation into potential campaign-finance violations (and criminal charges that could follow) determine whether Santos should be booted from office. “Certainly I don’t approve of how he made his way to Congress, and I haven’t even introduced myself to him because it’s pretty despicable the lies he told,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s not up to me or any other member of Congress to determine whether he can be kicked out for lying. If he broke campaign finance laws, he will be removed from Congress.”Read more at The Daily Beast.

21 MINUTES AGO