Read full article on original website
Related
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
AOL Corp
Don't tell anyone, but Democrats and Republicans agree on fixing Congress and have even been working on it
House Republicans who blocked Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership repeated a mantra during the four-day leadership fight that ended after several rounds of dealmaking: Congress is “broken,” they said. It can sound like a talking point, one that’s been recycled year after year to bash the...
House Oversight Chair Calls Santos ‘a Bad Guy’—But Won’t Demand He Resign
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) did not have kind regards for his duplicitous colleague, Rep. George Santos (R-NY), on Sunday, though he stopped short of calling for his resignation. “He’s a bad guy,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union. “This is something that is really bad. He’s not the first politician unfortunately to make it to Congress to lie.” He said he would let a House Ethics Committee investigation into potential campaign-finance violations (and criminal charges that could follow) determine whether Santos should be booted from office. “Certainly I don’t approve of how he made his way to Congress, and I haven’t even introduced myself to him because it’s pretty despicable the lies he told,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s not up to me or any other member of Congress to determine whether he can be kicked out for lying. If he broke campaign finance laws, he will be removed from Congress.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Gaetz says Santos ‘will have to go through the congressional ethics process,’ but shouldn’t be shunned
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said on Saturday that Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) will have to face the congressional ethics process over fabrications about his background and questions about his finances, but shouldn’t be “subject to shunning” by his fellow members of Congress. “George Santos represents over 700,000 people in New York,” Gaetz told CNN’s Michael Smerconish. […]
Comments / 0