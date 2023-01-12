ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Expert: Iowa farmland prices becoming too high to make a profit

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new survey released by Iowa State University reveals farmland values have continued to skyrocket. A 17% growth from 2021 to 2022. Some of the highest-value land is in northwest Iowa, and experts say it’s so high the owner will never be able to turn a profit. Gary Wright, a farm management specialist, says parcels of land in Sioux and O’Brien counties have sold for upwards of $30,000 an anchor in the last year. At that price, Wright believes the land cannot be profitable.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa

Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged the wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor with 52 counts of voter fraud to help her husband’s ultimately unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020. The U.S. attorney’s office says 49-year-old Kim Phuong...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig

One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators spent 10 years working for the industry before the state hired him to oversee such facilities, and then returned to the industry immediately after leaving state employment. From 2009 through 2019, Todd Frank worked as both an Iowa nursing home administrator and industry consultant. In November 2020, he […] The post Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan

Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
IOWA STATE
kttn.com

Woman from Iowa indicted on 49 counts of voter fraud

An Iowa woman was arrested in Sioux City for her role in an alleged voter fraud scheme during the Iowa 2020 primary and general elections. Kim Phuong Taylor, 49, of Sioux City, made her initial court appearance on Thursday. According to court documents, Taylor allegedly perpetrated a scheme to generate votes in the primary election in June 2020, when her husband was an unsuccessful candidate for Iowa’s 4th U.S. Congressional District, and subsequently in the 2020 general election, when her husband was a successful candidate for Woodbury County Supervisor. Taylor allegedly submitted or caused others to submit dozens of voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms, and absentee ballots containing false information. For example, although these documents required the signer to affirm that he or she was the person named in them, Taylor signed them for voters without their permission and told others that they could sign on behalf of relatives who were not present.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Most Misspelled Word in Iowa is Kind of Pitiful

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including the Hawkeye State. What is Iowa's Most...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Proposed bill would return the death penalty to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new bill introduced in the Iowa statehouse would bring back the death penalty if it becomes law. The bill was authored by State Sen. Brad Zaun, who has tried for multiple years to reinstate the death penalty. This bill would allow a death sentence...
IOWA STATE
97X

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa

A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Friday the 13th was lucky for Iowa Lottery players

Iowa Lottery players saw a lot of luck in the Friday the 13th Mega Millions® drawing while the night’s giant jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Maine. An lowa ticket was just one number away from having a share of the big prize, according to a news release. The final jackpot amount ended […]
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa State Fair names new CEO and manager

DES MOINES, Iowa – A new CEO and manager has been named for the Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater, who has led the Fair since 2001, announced his retirement in October 2022. Jeremy Parsons of the Clay County Fair has been named as his replacement. "We could not be...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy