Expert: Iowa farmland prices becoming too high to make a profit
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new survey released by Iowa State University reveals farmland values have continued to skyrocket. A 17% growth from 2021 to 2022. Some of the highest-value land is in northwest Iowa, and experts say it’s so high the owner will never be able to turn a profit. Gary Wright, a farm management specialist, says parcels of land in Sioux and O’Brien counties have sold for upwards of $30,000 an anchor in the last year. At that price, Wright believes the land cannot be profitable.
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa governor's plan would let parents spend their taxpayer dollars for private schools
(The Center Square) – Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has introduced legislation that would eventually allow all parents in the state to use their taxpayer dollars on private schools. If passed by the state legislature, Iowa would be the ninth state in the U.S. to offer some form of...
Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa
Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged the wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor with 52 counts of voter fraud to help her husband’s ultimately unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020. The U.S. attorney’s office says 49-year-old Kim Phuong...
Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig
One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators spent 10 years working for the industry before the state hired him to oversee such facilities, and then returned to the industry immediately after leaving state employment. From 2009 through 2019, Todd Frank worked as both an Iowa nursing home administrator and industry consultant. In November 2020, he […] The post Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Over 500 vacant government jobs remain unfilled as Governor Reynolds streamlines state government agencies
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa could see some excess money for other government initiatives after Governor Kim Reynolds revealed her plans to reduce government agencies during her Condition of the State address Monday. “I’ll be introducing a bill that will improve the services we deliver and streamline our operations by taking us from 37 cabinet […]
Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan
Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
Iowa woman raises awareness for radon-based cancer after 2020 diagnosis
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Radon one of the top causes of cancer in Iowa and the state leads the nation in results, according to the EPA. It's a chemical gas commonly found in homes, but experts say that can be avoided. "I quickly learned about Radon," said Maria Steele, lung...
Disability Rights Iowa suing state for 'inadequate mental health resources'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. A local disability rights advocacy group is suing the state of Iowa for providing what they claim as inadequate mental health resources.
Gov Kim Reynolds Signs Executive Order Directing Administrative Rulemaking Moratorium and Review
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 11, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds signed Executive Order Number 10 on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, putting a moratorium on administrative rulemaking and instituting a comprehensive review of all existing administrative rules. “Iowa's Administrative Code contains over 20,000 pages and 190,000 restrictive terms, putting undue...
There’s No Chance Iowa Isn’t One Of The Snowiest States…Is There?
A few weeks ago most Iowans experienced just how irritating an Iowa winter can be. Right around Christmas, temperatures were freezing, Iowa was blasted by snow and wind, and major highways were closed. When you think of states with terrible winter weather, Iowa should always be included in the top 10.
Woman from Iowa indicted on 49 counts of voter fraud
An Iowa woman was arrested in Sioux City for her role in an alleged voter fraud scheme during the Iowa 2020 primary and general elections. Kim Phuong Taylor, 49, of Sioux City, made her initial court appearance on Thursday. According to court documents, Taylor allegedly perpetrated a scheme to generate votes in the primary election in June 2020, when her husband was an unsuccessful candidate for Iowa’s 4th U.S. Congressional District, and subsequently in the 2020 general election, when her husband was a successful candidate for Woodbury County Supervisor. Taylor allegedly submitted or caused others to submit dozens of voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms, and absentee ballots containing false information. For example, although these documents required the signer to affirm that he or she was the person named in them, Taylor signed them for voters without their permission and told others that they could sign on behalf of relatives who were not present.
The Most Misspelled Word in Iowa is Kind of Pitiful
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including the Hawkeye State. What is Iowa's Most...
Proposed bill would return the death penalty to Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new bill introduced in the Iowa statehouse would bring back the death penalty if it becomes law. The bill was authored by State Sen. Brad Zaun, who has tried for multiple years to reinstate the death penalty. This bill would allow a death sentence...
Iowa Reminds Drivers That Deer Can’t Read After Public Demands Crossing Signs Be Moved To Safer Locations
You can’t make this up. If you grew up in the country, or anywhere with an abundant population of deer, you’ve undoubtedly had to deal with the fear of smashing into one on the road. In rural parts of the country, it’s just a way of life. If...
Private and public schools react to the school voucher proposal
The 2022 school voucher proposal only had 10,000 scholarships available to students transferring to private schools. The new bill would allow every Iowa student to be able to transfer, that's over 481,000 kids.
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa
A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
Friday the 13th was lucky for Iowa Lottery players
Iowa Lottery players saw a lot of luck in the Friday the 13th Mega Millions® drawing while the night’s giant jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Maine. An lowa ticket was just one number away from having a share of the big prize, according to a news release. The final jackpot amount ended […]
Iowa State Fair names new CEO and manager
DES MOINES, Iowa – A new CEO and manager has been named for the Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater, who has led the Fair since 2001, announced his retirement in October 2022. Jeremy Parsons of the Clay County Fair has been named as his replacement. "We could not be...
