brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Reuters

French President Macron: Iran's latest execution is heinous and barbaric act

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari is a heinous and barbaric act, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday. Macron said he stood in solidarity with Britain which has condemned the execution, which defied British and U.S. calls for the 61-year-old Akbari's release after he was handed a death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.
The Independent

Isis says ‘martyrdom-seeker’ carried out deadly suicide bombing outside Afghan foreign ministry

A local arm of the Isis militant group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near Afghanistan’s foreign ministry in capital Kabul that has killed at least 20 people and injured dozens more.Claiming responsibility for the second major attack in the Taliban-run nation, Isis said its group’s member and “martyrdom-seeker” Kheiber al-Qandahari detonated his explosive vest outside the ministry as government employees and guards left through the main gate.The local Isis offshoot, Isil, confirmed the attack in a statement published in its propaganda Amaq news agency.Officials from the caretaker Taliban government said the explosion took place when a Chinese...
The Independent

Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion

Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
msn.com

Ali Reza Akbari: Iran executes former senior defense official over British spy claims

Iranian-British national Ali Reza Akbari has been executed by hanging in Iran, according to reports from Iranian news outlet Mizan on Saturday. The exact time of Akbari's execution is unknown, but rumors suggest it happened days ago. Iran accused Akbari, the country's former defense ministry official, of being a spy...
Boston 25 News WFXT

'They are on the run': Somalia leads fight against al-Shabab

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Enough was enough. For 13 years, extremists with al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate had controlled Mohamud Adow’s village in central Somalia, imposing harsh ideology and arresting local teachers and traditional leaders. Then, word came that Somali forces in a surprising national offensive...

