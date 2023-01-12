Read full article on original website
Spain's Supreme Court drops sedition charges against Catalan separatist leader
MADRID, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Spain's Supreme Court on Thursday dropped sedition charges against the leader of Catalonia's failed bid for independence, Carles Puigdemont, after a reform of the country's penal code abolished the crime.
Peru's top prosecutor launches inquiry into president and top ministers after deadly protests
Peru's top prosecutor's office launched an inquiry Tuesday into new President Dina Boluarte and senior cabinet ministers over deadly clashes that have swept the country following the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo.
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Andrew Tate’s conversation leaks reveal horrific details of rape and torture of victims
Many of Andrew Tate’s alleged victims have come forward since his arrest, accusing him of previous violent acts against them. Yet another conversation between Tate and a woman that disclosed horrifying details of rape and torture of victims was leaked. The ex-kickboxer who rose to fame on social media...
Trump Just Made Criminal History
Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
UK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response.
China condemns Kabul attack, hopes Afghan govt can protect citizens of all countries
BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China strongly condemns the Kabul attack and hopes the Afghan government can protect citizens from all countries, including Chinese nationals, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular daily briefing on Thursday.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
French President Macron: Iran's latest execution is heinous and barbaric act
PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari is a heinous and barbaric act, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday. Macron said he stood in solidarity with Britain which has condemned the execution, which defied British and U.S. calls for the 61-year-old Akbari's release after he was handed a death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.
Isis says ‘martyrdom-seeker’ carried out deadly suicide bombing outside Afghan foreign ministry
A local arm of the Isis militant group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near Afghanistan’s foreign ministry in capital Kabul that has killed at least 20 people and injured dozens more.Claiming responsibility for the second major attack in the Taliban-run nation, Isis said its group’s member and “martyrdom-seeker” Kheiber al-Qandahari detonated his explosive vest outside the ministry as government employees and guards left through the main gate.The local Isis offshoot, Isil, confirmed the attack in a statement published in its propaganda Amaq news agency.Officials from the caretaker Taliban government said the explosion took place when a Chinese...
Top Iranian Sunni cleric says torture of protesters un-Islamic
DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A top dissident Iranian Sunni cleric on Friday denounced as un-Islamic Iran's alleged use of forced confessions to convict detained protesters, as weekly demonstrations continued in the county's southeast.
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
Bolsonaro party boss says violent Brasilia protesters will be expelled
BRASILIA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The leader of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro's political party said on Wednesday that any member identified in videos taking part in the ransacking of government buildings on Sunday would be immediately expelled from the party.
Ali Reza Akbari: Iran executes former senior defense official over British spy claims
Iranian-British national Ali Reza Akbari has been executed by hanging in Iran, according to reports from Iranian news outlet Mizan on Saturday. The exact time of Akbari's execution is unknown, but rumors suggest it happened days ago. Iran accused Akbari, the country's former defense ministry official, of being a spy...
'Command your troops, damn it!' How a series of security failures opened a path to insurrection in Brazil
A sea of people, draped in the yellow and green of the Brazilian flag, surge onto the roof of the country's modernist congressional building in the capital Brasilia, a video shared on social media shows.
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil’s Congress, high court
Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on the roofs, broke windows and invaded all three buildings, which are connected through the vast Three Powers square in Brasilia.
'They are on the run': Somalia leads fight against al-Shabab
MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Enough was enough. For 13 years, extremists with al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate had controlled Mohamud Adow’s village in central Somalia, imposing harsh ideology and arresting local teachers and traditional leaders. Then, word came that Somali forces in a surprising national offensive...
France summons Iran's top diplomat over execution of British-Iranian accused of spying
PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The French Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement, expressing its indignation about the case.
