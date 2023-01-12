Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensEphrata, PA
3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter BluesMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Related
philasun.com
New walking tour reveals Philly’s brave Black community of the 1830s
ABOVE PHOTOFifteen fugitive slaves arriving in Philadelphia along the banks of the Schuylkill River in July 1856, Engraving from William Still’s history UNDERGROUND RAILROAD 1872 with modern watercolor. If the alleys that thread through Philadelphia from Broad Street to the waterfront, and from Locust Street to Catherine Street, could...
Mercury
Richard Greist will remain free, but must continue care privately on outpatient basis
WEST CHESTER — Richard Greist will continue the freedom from forced life at Norristown State Hospital he won last year, but must do so only under the care of his longtime private psychiatrist, according to a Common Please judge’s order. On Wednesday, Judge William P. Mahon signed an...
2 men wanted for 5 burglaries in Delaware, Montgomery Counties: police
ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are searching for burglary suspects who went on a two-hour crime spree spanning two Pennsylvania counties, targeting restaurants and leaving behind a lot of damage.The burglaries happened in Delaware and Montgomery Counties. Authorities are asking residents and business owners to be aware of who is around.Security video showed two masked suspects -- one holding a crowbar -- inside Carlino's Specialty Foods in Ardmore. Police claim the suspects were searching for cash.It happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 9."Felt like I was violated," Sam's Brick Oven Pizza owner Christ Thornton said.Next door, Thornton says his pizza...
WFMZ-TV Online
'We need our normal again': Friends, neighbors of missing Montgomery County woman react to latest development
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Ten days since the disappearance of Jennifer Brown, friends and neighbors are trying to keep the 43-year-old in the front of people's minds. They say they plan to go to different shopping plazas in Limerick Township Saturday and put flyers on people's cars. They tell 69...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
Montgomery County Has Almost Twice the Number of These Professionals Than Elsewhere in the Region
The Economics Daily, a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics publication, analyzed the distribution of fitness instructors nationwide. The data indicate the prevalence of these professionals in Montgomery County. The study reflects the state of the fitness industry in June 2022, arriving at a national analysis. Data were sorted by “location...
Wanted Pennsylvania man is arrested in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early morning hours, deputies were conducting welfare checks in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance...
2 men accused of stealing $1M from the Pa. Turnpike
Two men are charged with defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1 million in tolls by buying and selling E-ZPass transponders, federal prosecutors said. Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey; and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, started buying thousands of transponders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
Investigators search landfill in connection with disappearance of missing mother: Sources
Forty-three-year-old Jennifer Brown of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3.
Officials: Building under renovation collapses in West Philadelphia
A building that was undergoing renovations collapsed in West Philadelphia.
Former Sacred Heart Hospital Building in Norristown Sells for $22.5 Million
1430 Dekalb Street, Norristown, site of the former Sacred Heart Hospital. The Sacred Heart Hospital building in Norristown has sold to an undisclosed, out-of-state purchaser for $22.5 million. Ryan Mulligan reported the purchase in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The five-story structure’s current tenants work for the Montgomery County Department of...
morethanthecurve.com
Philadelphia man charged with Homicide by Vehicle in connection to December 21st crash in Conshohocken
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Conshohocken Borough Police Chief George Metz have announced the arrest of Craig Coleman, 55, of Philadelphia, on Homicide by Vehicle and other charges related to a December 21st crash in Conshohocken that killed 82-year-old Richard Sitek of Conshohocken. The crash happened on...
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Donation Honors Dr. Trout, Victim of Springfield Mall Shooting
Dr.Trout, a Springfield doctor who died from the Springfield Mall attacks of 1985 was remembered recently when an anonymous donor gave $15,000 for emergency equipment to Springfield police, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. E. Earl Trout was a beloved physician injured Oct. 30, 1985 when Sylvia Seegrist, who...
philasun.com
PHA opens housing choice voucher waiting list
ABOVE PHOTO: PHA President & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah (podium) announces that the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) will hold a lottery in two weeks to add 10,000 new names to its Housing Choice Voucher Waitlist. Two thousand vouchers will be given out in the coming months. Back row (from left): Lynette Brown-Sow, PHA board chair; Curtis Wilkerson, chief of staff for Council President Darrell Clarke, and Congressman Dwight Evans. (Photo/PHA)
Pa. cafe blames embezzlement as it closes after employees unionize
The Washington Square West, Philadelphia, outpost of Good Karma Cafe closed indefinitely this weekend. It is the third branch to shutter since Good Karma workers unionized last March. One shop, at Broad and Spruce, remains open. According to a note posted to the door on Friday, the Pine Street location...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County issues Code Blue
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police closed off area of Robeson Township due to domestic disturbance; coroner responded to scene
ROBESON, Pa. - Police closed off an area of Robeson Township, Berks County Saturday afternoon. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later. According to police, a male and female were having a domestic disturbance. The involved male had locked himself in a vehicle, armed with a...
Fire breaks out in West Philadelphia multipurpose rowhouse
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A multipurpose rowhouse in West Philadelphia caught fire on Friday. The fire department responded to an address near 52nd and West Stiles Street around noon. The fire broke out in a house with a ground-floor business and tenants above, fire officials say.Authorities say they found heavy fire on the second floor when they arrived. They also say they rescued one person from that floor.The fire department tells CBS Philadelphia that this was an all hands of deck situation with 60 Philadelphia Fire Department members responding to the fire – including firefighters, medics, chiefs and support personnel. Officials say that two people received medical attention, one of them was taken to a hospital.The fire was placed under control around 1 p.m.The Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the cause of the fire.
Sale of 3 Bethlehem churches and parking lot could be back on, church leader says
The Bethlehem Parking Authority won’t exercise eminent domain to seize a church parking lot, a decision that could clear the way for the sale of the parking lot and three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem. In a letter sent to St. John’s Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church, a copy of which...
Comments / 0