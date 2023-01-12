Dallas Police investigating three seperate shooting deaths in violent start to 2023

In Dallas it's been a violent start to the new year with police investigating three seperate shooting deaths.

The first shooting was just before 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police were dispatched to North Jim Miller Road where they found 17-year-old Kendreal Jones lying on the ground with a gun shot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The next was Tuesday night in northern Dallas. Officers were dispatched to McCallum Boulevard. They then found a man with a gunshot wound lying in a parking spot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The final one was in Lake Highlands Wednesdayday morning. Police were dispatched to McCree Road, near Interstate 635 where they found another man with a gunshot wound.

In all three of the shootings, there are no suspects. Police are asking anyone for information to call them.

