Dallas, TX

Dallas Police investigating three seperate shooting deaths in violent start to 2023

KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1h9f_0kC9v04300

In Dallas it's been a violent start to the new year with police investigating three seperate shooting deaths.

The first shooting was just before 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police were dispatched to North Jim Miller Road where they found 17-year-old Kendreal Jones lying on the ground with a gun shot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The next was Tuesday night in northern Dallas. Officers were dispatched to McCallum Boulevard. They then found a man with a gunshot wound lying in a parking spot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The final one was in Lake Highlands Wednesdayday morning. Police were dispatched to McCree Road, near Interstate 635 where they found another man with a gunshot wound.

In all three of the shootings, there are no suspects. Police are asking anyone for information to call them.

Bill Gies
3d ago

Dallas is now up to 15-17 murders now. How is violent crime down towards non existent? Oh I know DEMON CRATS that are running Dallas is LIEING AGAIN

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
