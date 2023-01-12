ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

63-year-old man carjacked in Edgewater, police say

Chicago police are investigating after a 63-year-old man was carjacked in Edgewater on Friday morning. A CPD spokesperson said that the carjacker walked up to the victim as he was getting out of his car in the 6000 block of North Kenmore at 9:15 a.m. and demanded control of the vehicle while implying that he had a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood around noon Saturday. Police say the victim was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three offenders approached him and started shooting at him. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Edgewater man said he called 911 about car break-ins in progress, but police never came

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Edgewater man said he called 911 to report a slew of car break-ins as they were happening - but he waited and waited for police, and said officers never showed up.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday, the break-ins happened in a parking lot in the 5500 block of North Kenmore Avenue – and it was all caught on video."I did my part. As a citizen, I think I've done all I can do – take as much evidence as I can, so that there's something to prove that this is happening, call 911, give the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen charged with a dozen armed carjackings within hours on South, Southwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is facing 16 felony charges in a string of a dozen carjackings within less than seven hours on the city's South and Southwest Sides back in August. Police said the carjacker struck in the Ashburn, Chicago Lawn, Gage Park, Bridgeport, Auburn Gresham, and Longwood Manor neighborhoods in that short period of time. Police said the teen was arrested by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force Thursday, in the 200 block of East 69th Place in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. In Bridgeport alone, police said two young women were targeted by the teen...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen rob man on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Four men armed with handguns robbed a 56-year-old man in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was outside his car in the 4800 block of West Armitage Avenue just after 5 a.m. when the gunmen approached him. They demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim complied,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 men attack, shoot victim at West Side gas station

CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot after a fight with three others at a West Side gas station Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gas station in the 3900 block of West Division Street in Humboldt Park around 9:24 p.m. when the fight broke out. One...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man charged in 3 December armed robberies on Chicago's SW Side

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Blue Island man was charged in connection to three armed robberies that happened last month in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police say Paris Hall was arrested on Thursday after he was identified as the offender who robbed three victims at gunpoint on separate occasions. The incidents...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people hospitalized after fire breaks out at Near West Side home

CHICAGO - A man was critically injured, and a woman was listed in far condition after a fire started in their home in University Village Sunday morning. Police say the Chicago Fire Department responded to a fire in the 800 block of South Bishop Street just after 1 a.m. CFD...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Baby found dead at West Garfield Park apartment

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after an infant boy was found unresponsive in a West Side apartment on Friday. Around 1:48 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 3900 block of W. Flournoy Street. A 3-month-old boy was discovered unresponsive in the home and transported to Stroger Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: Suburban 14-year-old girl missing from Roseland

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department are looking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl from the South Suburbs who went missing in Roseland Saturday. Police said Nevae Fleming was last seen near East 108th Street and South Prairie Avenue Saturday. She is originally from Country Club Hills and police said she typically […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy