fox32chicago.com
Group of masked men swiping cars left running to commit ATM robberies, carjackings on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A group of masked men are stealing cars that people have left running either on the street or at gas stations primarily on the city's West Side, police warn. Chicago police say the men steal the unattended cars and use then to commit robberies at ATMs and to carjack victims.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago criminals are carjacking people, then using the stolen cars to rob other victims at ATMs
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Old Town, South Lawndale, McKinley Park, Lower West Side, Brighton Park and West Town neighborhoods to watch out for criminals who are stealing cars, then using those stolen cars to commit more crimes. Police said they have struck at least 11...
cwbchicago.com
In disturbing video, rifle-wielding men rob victim outside Chicago convenience store
Chicago — A newly acquired video shows a group of men armed with a rifle as they rob a man outside a Bridgeport convenience store. “I was going to get some snacks!” the victim told CWB Chicago after he provided the video on Saturday. The disturbing footage was...
Chicago shootings: At least 10 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
At least 10 people have been shot, one fatally in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said.
Teen charged with carjacking, robbing 13 people in hours-long crime spree on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy is facing a slew of charges after allegedly carjacking and robbing over a dozen people at gunpoint during a period of seven hours across Chicago's South Side. The teen was identified as one of the suspects who robbed multiple people and stole their vehicles at...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood on Saturday. Police said the victim was on the sidewalk on East 132nd Street just before 4 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. He was shot in the neck and hospitalized in critical condition.
fox32chicago.com
SWAT responds to person threatening officers with weapon, barricading in South Side home
CHICAGO - SWAT was on the scene of a residence in West Englewood for reports of an armed person barricading themselves Saturday morning. The offender pointed a weapon at officers in the 6600 block of Seeley Avenue around 12:31 a.m. and barricaded himself inside a residence in that block. Police...
cwbchicago.com
63-year-old man carjacked in Edgewater, police say
Chicago police are investigating after a 63-year-old man was carjacked in Edgewater on Friday morning. A CPD spokesperson said that the carjacker walked up to the victim as he was getting out of his car in the 6000 block of North Kenmore at 9:15 a.m. and demanded control of the vehicle while implying that he had a gun.
Chicago police: Teen charged in 12 carjackings, robberies that took place in single day last August
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in 12 carjackings and armed robberies that all took place over a matter of hours last August, Chicago police said Friday.
Man shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood around noon Saturday. Police say the victim was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three offenders approached him and started shooting at him. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot...
Edgewater man said he called 911 about car break-ins in progress, but police never came
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Edgewater man said he called 911 to report a slew of car break-ins as they were happening - but he waited and waited for police, and said officers never showed up.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday, the break-ins happened in a parking lot in the 5500 block of North Kenmore Avenue – and it was all caught on video."I did my part. As a citizen, I think I've done all I can do – take as much evidence as I can, so that there's something to prove that this is happening, call 911, give the...
Teen charged with a dozen armed carjackings within hours on South, Southwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is facing 16 felony charges in a string of a dozen carjackings within less than seven hours on the city's South and Southwest Sides back in August. Police said the carjacker struck in the Ashburn, Chicago Lawn, Gage Park, Bridgeport, Auburn Gresham, and Longwood Manor neighborhoods in that short period of time. Police said the teen was arrested by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force Thursday, in the 200 block of East 69th Place in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. In Bridgeport alone, police said two young women were targeted by the teen...
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen rob man on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Four men armed with handguns robbed a 56-year-old man in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was outside his car in the 4800 block of West Armitage Avenue just after 5 a.m. when the gunmen approached him. They demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim complied,...
fox32chicago.com
3 men attack, shoot victim at West Side gas station
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man was shot after a fight with three others at a West Side gas station Friday night. Police say the victim was at a gas station in the 3900 block of West Division Street in Humboldt Park around 9:24 p.m. when the fight broke out. One...
Man shot in the head a block from Chicago's United Center
CHICAGO - A man was shot a block from Chicago's United Center on the Near West Side on Saturday. The man, 41, was on West Washington near Hoyne around 2:30 p.m. when he was shot in the head. He was rushed to the hospital in good condition. Chicago police detectives...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man charged in 3 December armed robberies on Chicago's SW Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Blue Island man was charged in connection to three armed robberies that happened last month in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police say Paris Hall was arrested on Thursday after he was identified as the offender who robbed three victims at gunpoint on separate occasions. The incidents...
fox32chicago.com
2 people hospitalized after fire breaks out at Near West Side home
CHICAGO - A man was critically injured, and a woman was listed in far condition after a fire started in their home in University Village Sunday morning. Police say the Chicago Fire Department responded to a fire in the 800 block of South Bishop Street just after 1 a.m. CFD...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Baby found dead at West Garfield Park apartment
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after an infant boy was found unresponsive in a West Side apartment on Friday. Around 1:48 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 3900 block of W. Flournoy Street. A 3-month-old boy was discovered unresponsive in the home and transported to Stroger Hospital...
CPD: Suburban 14-year-old girl missing from Roseland
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department are looking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl from the South Suburbs who went missing in Roseland Saturday. Police said Nevae Fleming was last seen near East 108th Street and South Prairie Avenue Saturday. She is originally from Country Club Hills and police said she typically […]
cwbchicago.com
New details emerge as second man is charged with dumping guns during Near North Side SWAT incident
Chicago — New details emerged Thursday as a second man accused of being involved in a Chicago police SWAT incident at a Near North Side apartment building was held without bail on gun and stolen motor vehicle charges. Prosecutors say he and the previously charged man, Trevon Garland, were arrested together in an unrelated incident in October.
Comments / 2