Denver, CO

What to do this weekend: MLK celebrations across the Denver area

By John Frank
 3 days ago

This weekend, metro area communities are honoring Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of Monday's holiday.

  • Here are ways you can commemorate the late civil rights leader:

🎤 " A Night with King " youth dinner and discussion 6pm Friday at the Community College of Aurora. The guest speaker is the NAACP's Barbara Shannon-Banister. Registration is requested.

🎵 The NAACP of Boulder County is organizing events with music and art Sunday at the Boulder Jewish Community Center and Monday at Silver Creek High School in Longmont. Details .

Denver's famous Marade starts at 9:30am Monday in City Park with a remembrance program.

  • The procession to downtown begins at 10:45am and ends in Civic Center park with entertainment and awards. Registration requested.

🐴 The National Western Stock Show hosts the annual African-American Heritage Rodeo at 6pm Monday. Details .

Denver, CO
