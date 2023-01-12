ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Greenwich, RI

WPRI 12 News

Cross scores 22 points; UMass wins 75-65 over Rhode Island

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Matt Cross scored 22 points as UMass beat Rhode Island 75-65 on Saturday night. Cross added seven rebounds for the Minutemen (11-6, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dyondre Dominguez added 12 points while shooting 4 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Boys Hoops: Keeping It Close in Loss to Hendricken

Above: Luke Pedro looking to pass from under the net. Photos by Chuck Nadeau. “The Place was Rockin” (Grateful Dead, 1970). That about sums up the boys’ basketball game last night. (1/11) The Avengers did end up losing to the Bishop Hendricken Hawks 65 to 54, but that was kind of expected.
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Several changes coming to Seekonk sports complex after Teamworks announces purchase

Seekonk – Teamworks has announced the purchase of the Won Sports indoor and outdoor facility in Seekonk, MA. This is Teamworks’ ninth sport and recreation facility and their third in the Greater Providence area. The 57,200 square-foot facility includes multiple indoor turf fields, a Sport Court playing surface, batting cages, an outdoor grass field and a banquet hall. It is also home to Performance Physical Therapy, All In Performance, and Red’s Kitchen, all of whom will continue to lease space in the facility.
SEEKONK, MA
WCVB

Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
METHUEN, MA
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 13, 2023

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes YUM, Top Secret embarrassments, and chest pounding after the fact. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are...
PROVIDENCE, RI
bestattractions.org

Happy Things to Do in Warwick, Rhode Island

There are a variety of things to do in Warwick, Rhode Island. This city has several state parks, beaches, and museums. It is also close to Providence and Newport. You can find some great dining options, including seafood. When you travel to Rhode Island, Warwick may be one of the...
WARWICK, RI
rinewstoday.com

Providence Monster Jam back in town

Providence Monster Jam® Arena Championship Series Central Roars into the Amica Mutual Pavilion February 3rd – 5th. Highlighted by 2023 truck debut of the all-new mechanical beast ThundeROARus. This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Providence for an...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Three New Listings in Rhode Island Under $700,000

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes, all under $700,000. These new-to-the-market properties are located in East Greenwich, Coventry, and West Greenwich. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Josh Cullion. Pride of ownership in this...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
independentri.com

SK school district requests $827K for capital improvements

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council held its first Capital Improvement Program work session of the budget season with the school district last week, where officials project $59,000 to go toward facilities at Broad Rock Middle School for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The district’s capital improvement...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video

A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

2 injured following car crash in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a two-car crash In East Providence on Saturday afternoon.  The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Taunton Avenue.  According to police, two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.  Both cars appeared to have considerable damage and at least one of the cars involved had to be towed away from the […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

