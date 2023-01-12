Read full article on original website
Norwalk girls host 8th-ranked Carlisle Monday night
The Norwalk girls basketball team will host Carlisle Monday night in a non-conference matchup of area rivals at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA and live streamed on the Norwalk Warrior Productions YouTube channel. The Warrior girls are 3-9 overall following Friday’s hard-fought 52-46 loss...
Waukee Edges Indianola in Top Five Boys Basketball Thriller; Earns DH Sweep
In a thriller that came as advertised in the second game, Waukee ultimately swept Indianola’s basketball teams Saturday in a non-conference twin bill heard live on the KNIA3 stream. The ranked matchups went 52-36 in the girls contest in favor of the road team, and a top five showdown...
Trojans Win Four of Five matches at Trojan Duals
The Pleasantville Trojans won four of five matches at the Trojan Duals Saturday at home. Pleasantville beat Albia 42-36 and Chariton 51-29. Other wins were over Lynnville-Sully 73-6 and Montezuma 72-12. The lone setback was to Ogden 42-40. In the win over Albia the Trojans had six pins and two...
Warrior bowlers sweep dual meet at Pella Christian
The Norwalk bowling teams both defeated Pella Christian in a Little Hawkeye Conference dual meet held Saturday at the Dutch 200 Bowl & Grill in Pella. The Warrior girls won 1910-1776, pulling away during the last four Baker games of the day, while the Warrior boys won 2566-1966. Pella Christian’s...
DCG Sweeps Pella Basketball Teams
In a highly anticipated Little Hawkeye Conference basketball doubleheader Friday night in the Tulip City, Dallas Center-Grimes swept Pella, winning 49-34 in the girls game and 65-47 in the boys contest. Both were heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The class 4A top-ranked DCG girls scored the first ten points against...
Dubuque Takes Two from Simpson
The Simpson Storm men’s and women’s basketball teams dropped a pair of games Saturday afternoon to the University of Dubuque Spartans, 77-73 in the women’s game and 86-74 in the men’s. In the women’s contest the Storm and Spartans would battle through a bumpy turnover fiesta...
Both Twin Cedars Basketball Squads Fall To Ankeny Christian
Both Twin Cedars Basketball Squads were unable to take advantage of home court as they lost to Ankeny Christian on Friday night with the girls dropping a 48-36 decision and the boys suffering a 68-19 setback. Boys Coach Mateo Varese told KNIA/KRLS Sports ACA is a really good team and showed their youth several early turnovers. The girls were led by Rylee Dunkin’s 14 points. Both Sabers squads host Seymour on Tuesday.
Indianola Sweeps Eagles on Hall of Fame Night
It was another contest that went down to the wire for the Indianola boys to stay perfect on the season, while the girls snapped a four-game skid as Pella Christian came to town for Hall of Fame festivities in a conference doubleheader Friday heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The #5...
Pella Basketball Teams Seeking to Play Spoiler When Hosting DCG
The Pella girls are seeking a major upset while the boys are aiming to bounce back as Dallas Center-Grimes comes to town for a varsity basketball doubleheader this evening. Ranked 10th in the latest IGHSAU poll, the Dutch girls (9-2, 5-1 in the LHC) are surging out of the winter break and have won six games in a row, but will face their toughest test of the season as state championship contender and Little Hawkeye Conference favorites linger on the other side of the floor in the form of the #1 in 4A Mustangs. DCG (10-2, 6-0 in LHC) is undefeated against all conference foes through the first rotation of the season so far with an average margin of victory of 24.5 points per game, and their only losses have come to #5 in 4A Ballard to open the season and #1 in 5A Johnston.
Melcher-Dallas Looks To Two Wins Tonight Against Winless Moulton-Udell
Two chances for the Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads to notch wins tonight as Moulton-Udell makes the long drive to Southeast Warren High School for a varsity double header. The girls could not take advantage of a lead in the 4th quarter in Tuesday’s loss to Murray and fell by three points 45-42. Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports this is a big stretch of conference games since the pairings for the Bluegrass Conference Tournament are due out next week and they want to be seeded as high as possible.
Knoxville Basketball Looks To Keep Pace In SCC At Clarke Tonight
The Knoxville Basketball Squads complete a week long road trip as the Panthers take on Clarke tonight. Both teams are looking to stay in the South Central Conference race with the girls in a must win to stay within striking distance. Knoxville has two losses and could all but eliminate the Indians from contention with a win. It would also provide a little revenge since Clarke took a win from Knoxville earlier in the season. Hannah Dunkin has been on fire this week with 21 and 25 points performances this week, respectively. The Panther boys are looking to stay perfect and put Clarke in a conference hole with a win. Knoxville likely played its best game of the season the last time the Panthers met the Indians in December scoring a 74-57 win. Sophomore Post Player Kaiden Smith tells KNIA/KRLS Sports, Clarke is a talented team that is going to give the Panthers all they can handle.
Pleasantville Split a Pair of Wrestling Duals Thursday
The Pleasantville Trojans knocked off the Wayne Falcons 60-24 in a dual wrestling meet Thursday but they dropped a 51-28 verdict to a strong Interstate-35 team. In the win over Wayne, coach Heath DeForest’s Trojans received five forfeits to go along with five falls. The pins were by Caleb Cook, Trevor Nickel, Carter Metcalf, Brock Jones and Ross Stephens. Stephens had the fastest fall of the five with a pin in 29 seconds.
Storm Host Spartans Today in an American Rivers Conference Matchup
The Simpson men’s and women’s basketball teams will be back in action today as the Storm play host to the University of Dubuque in a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader. The Simpson women will look to extend their current win streak to 7 games when they host the Spartans this afternoon with tipoff set for 2 p.m. The Storm women come into today’s contest at 8-7 overall after rattling off 6 straight wins following a 2-7 start to the season. Dubuque on the other hand is looking to get back into the win column following two straight losses but still sit at 9-6 overall.
Pella Christian and Indianola to Wrap Up First Conference Hoops Rotation
Three days removed from a twin bill with the Dutch, Indianola will welcome more guests from Pella as the Eagles come to town for a pair of conference games this evening. The Indianola girls, now 11th in Class 4A, have lost four in a row — all to ranked opponents, and may see opportunity knocking when facing an Eagles team that has still yet to find victory in the Little Hawkeye Conference. But Head Coach Jeff Janssen knows they can’t take Pella Christian for granted.
Indianola and Norwalk wrestlers combine for six champions on Saturday
It was a busy Saturday on the mats for the Indianola and Norwalk wrestling teams, including six total champions at two tournaments. The Indianola boys placed fourth out of 10 teams at Ankeny’s Bob Sharp Invitational with 194.5 points. The Norwalk boys scored 136 points in the same tournament and placed fifth. The Indianola girls also competed at Ankeny and placed fifth out of eight teams with 78 points. The Norwalk girls wrestled at the Waukee Northwest Invitational and finished 16th with 17 points.
Knoxville Wrestling Splits At Centerville Quad
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad split its two matches at Centerville on Thursday easily beating the hosts 62-12, but falling to Chariton 39-33. In the match against the Chargers, Knoxville jumped out to an early 15-6 lead as the match started with weight class 145, but the Chargers upper weights and lower weights were the key as Chriton scored 33 of the next 39 points to seal the win. Marco Alejo, Luke Spaur, Steven McCreery, Tristan Sinnard, Daniel Gorskikh, and Wayne Johnston posted two victories on the night. Knoxville will return to Centerville on Saturday for a meet. The Panthers will be joined by PCM.
Simpson’s Brady Held Named D3baseball.com Preseason All-American
After a historic 2022 campaign, Simpson College senior Brady Held has been named a D3baseball.com Preseason All-American. The Indianola native landed on the first team as a utility player. Held earned a number of postseason accolades last spring including second team All-American honors from D3baseball.com. He also collected first team...
Dutch Men’s Wrestling Falters Against Ranked Opponent
A shorthanded Central College wrestling squad fell 38-9 against #12 Loras College Thursday night in an American Rivers Conference dual. The Dutch (4-2, 2-2 conference) were missing starters Rheiner Stahlbaum (sophomore, Johnston) at 125 pounds, and Brock Beck (Grinnell) at 133 pounds. The Duhawks (11-3, 2-1 conference) took a 10-0 lead at the beginning of the night off those two matches. Central’s first win was from Pierre Baldwin (freshman, Carol Stream, Ill., West Chicago HS) at 141 pounds in a 5-1 decision. It’s win No. 15 for Baldwin in his first season. Miles Berg (junior, Indianola) ended the night on a high note with a first period fall at 285 pounds.
Pella Boys and Girls Wrestlers Find Individual Champs at Saturday Tournaments
— Find full results for the Pella boys and girls wrestlers below. Both are back in action Thursday at home for senior night against Dallas Center-Grimes. Valley Girls North Gym Round Robin Results for Pella. Valley Girls Round Robin Bracket 1. Serenity Turner’s place is 1st and has scored 6.0...
Panthers vs Cancer Fundraiser is a Week Away
Panthers vs Cancer is a fundraiser in Knoxville that raises money for cancer awareness and support. Last year Knoxville was able to raise over $48,000 to help fight in the fight against cancer. Funds raised from the event are donated directly to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Foundation, with a...
