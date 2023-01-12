Read full article on original website
Warren Police investigate threat reported by “brave students” at Van Dyke Public Schools, classes canceled
According to a statement on the school’s website, school officials learned Thursday night of a “potential alleged threat.” Two “brave students” saw the threat posted on someone’s phone and alerted the school, school officials said.
Detroit News
Third threat closes Richmond Community Schools on Thursday
A third threat targeting Richmond Community Schools this month has led to the district to announce that school will close on Thursday, the superintendent said. At 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, the Richmond Middle School principal received a notification from the state's OK2SAY safety program that a student would go there "with a gun and is not afraid to use it," Brian Walmsley said in a letter.
fox2detroit.com
Police investigating after social media threat closes Taylor High School
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking into a threat against Taylor High School posted on Instagram this week. According to police, the threat was identical to one posted several months ago, and included a photo that "was obviously a BB gun and was a stock photo from the internet." School was canceled out of an abundance of caution, police said.
fox2detroit.com
Third threat cancels class again for Richmond School District
For the third time in just two weeks, the Richmond School District is working its way through a threat that was made against the education system. Because neither the school nor the police could get in touch with the individual who made the threat, class was canceled Thursday.
HometownLife.com
Livonia Stevenson student suspended after making threat about teacher
A Livonia Stevenson student is on suspension after making a threat about a teacher. According to an email sent to district staff and students Tuesday, Livonia Superintendent Andrea Oquist said the student, a male, is awaiting a disciplinary hearing. "On the last day before break, a student reported to school...
fox2detroit.com
Driver still unidentified after being killed in fiery crash in Oakland County
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver is dead following a fiery crash on I-75 in Oakland County on Saturday. Police say they got a 911 call about a brush fire along I-75 near Dixie Hwy. Firefighters made the scene and discovered it was a car. Once the car fire...
Richmond Schools staff member resigns after receiving antisemitic death threat
RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An administrator for Richmond Community Schools has resigned after he and his family received an antisemitic death threat. Superintendent Brian Walmsley says the details involving the threat of one of his now former administrators and their family was disturbing and the investigation will continue until they get to the bottom of who's behind it. "That's kind of the million-dollar question we're all trying to figure out. Why and how did this happen?" said Superintendent Brian Walmsley on why the administrator received the threat. Late last week, Richmond Middle School's Dean of Students, Michael Woodberg, resigned after...
Interesting Enough: County Home To Hell Is Michigan’s Wealthiest
Just south of Fenton and Linden in Genesee County, you cross over into Michigan's wealthiest county, Livingston. Most people think of Oakland County as the richest, but no. How does Livingston County beat Oakland County, MIchigan in wealth?. Livingston County's median household income is $88,908 while Oakland County's median income...
The Oakland Press
Area man arrested 3 times in matter of weeks on drug charges
A Chesterfield Township man was arrested three separate times by undercover police officers who seized thousands of dollars worth of illegal pills, along with packaging materials and weapons from his house. Nino Morrison, 24, was arraigned in 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore Jan. 5 on a variety of charges...
fox2detroit.com
3rd threat targets Richmond schools • 'Hockey doc' hit with more charges • The Carhartt heiress fortune
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - All three schools within the Richmond School District will be closed Thursday after another threat directed toward the middle school was reported to officials and the police. A student had planned to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it" read...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide
A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield honors MLK Jr.'s memory with food drive
The city of Southfield, Forgotten Harvest, and the MLK Task Force gathered Friday for a food drive in memory of the civil rights leader. Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
the-perspective.org
‘There’s no way she can even get close to it’: Students at P-CEP struggle to navigate inaccessible spaces
Eden Ericson, Starkweather Academy senior and former Plymouth High School student, makes her way to Canton High School’s library to attend Anime Club after school. At Canton, a short flight of stairs rests between the main hallway and the library, with a wheelchair lift placed a few feet to the left of those stairs. In her wheelchair, Ericson gets to the lift only to realize she cannot access the lift without a key. Although her club is shortly after classes end and many staff members are still in the building, none she can find has a key to the lift. Instead of using the front entrance to the media center, she must return to the main hallway and go around the expansive exterior of the media center to reach a door in the rear of the library in order to enter the space where her club is being held.
State Police: Shots fired at Livingston County mall, five in custody
State Police said shots were fired during an attempt to stop “an organized retail fraud” at an Ulta Beauty store around 8 p.m. Thursday. There were no injuries to the officers, suspects or public, Michigan State Police said.
DPD investigating 4 armed robberies that happened over past week
The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's assistance regarding 4 armed robberies, with one of those incidents also being investigated as a home invasion
sanilacbroadcasting.com
St. Clair County DTF arrests three for selling meth at Marysville Super 8 Motel
Three men were arrested last Thursday after the St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Super 8 Motel in Marysville, finding and seizing a large amount of methamphetamine. Two men, Jeremy Warren and David Patterson, were arrested in the parking lot shortly before police executed...
The Oakland Press
Police: Breaking and entering Ferndale restaurant suspect caught on camera
A Detroit man is due in Ferndale court Thursday on a felony charge after police say he entered a restaurant after it was closed and stole liquor and an Apple iPad. Tyron Herbert Anderson, 36, is free on personal bond after he failed to appear for his first arraignment hearing last month in Ferndale 43rd District Court.
Michigan State Police looking for suspect who broke into students' cars in downtown Detroit
Troopers with the Michigan State Police Second District are asking for help from the public to ID the person wanted in connection with a series of crimes in downtown Detroit.
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
Sixth-graders play on dance poles at Detroit club, suburban school freaks out
Everybody needs to chill
