ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

Sabrina Ullman: Precipitation chances return late tonight

Today will be cloudy with a south wind of 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will be in the thirties throughout the region. Temperatures will drop a few degrees tonight, with overnight lows in the upper twenties to low thirties. Precipitation chances return after midnight and stick around until Tuesday afternoon. By...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Around Town – Jan. 13, 2023

Indoor events are the name of the game Around Town this weekend. UMD’s Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium is hosting a couple shows this weekend. The one at 2 p.m. Saturday is called Earth, Moon, & Sun. It follows a coyote character that is based on American Indian oral tradition. It’s $5 for adults or $3 for seniors, kids, and students. If you miss it this weekend, it’s running every Saturday in January.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family displaced after fire destroys camper in Esko

ESKO, Minn. -- A family is without a home after a fire destroyed their camper Saturday afternoon at a Northern Minnesota campground.Authorities say Carlton County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a camper fire at Knife Island Campground in Esko shortly before 5 p.m.Firefighters say they were able to get the two occupants -- a 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl - safely out of the camper.The American Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.
ESKO, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary

ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies. Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. He also had an active warrant in Carlton...
ESKO, MN
WDIO-TV

Homegrown Winter Fiasco showcases 15 local artists at five different venues

Five different venues in the Lincoln Park Craft District in Duluth provided free music Friday night for the Homegrown Winter Fiasco. “We’re so excited to have live music here again,” said Wild State Director of Operations Allison Longley. “It’s great to just get that energy in the building, and Homegrown, the festival itself, is something that we always look forward to. So the Winter Fiasco is really fun to just get us excited for homegrown too.”
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

One person in the hospital after Superior structure fire

On Saturday, January 4th The Superior Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 4721 E 2nd St. around 5:45. The report was called in from someone still in the home. When crews arrived to the scene the found the fire venting from the 2nd story at the front of the structure.
SUPERIOR, WI
boreal.org

Essentia-St. Mary's in Duluth explains bed space backups

Now that the pandemic has moved into another phase, there’s something else making things stressful in healthcare… bed spaces. Right now, there aren’t enough beds in some hospitals, because healthcare leaders say there aren’t enough beds for those who are leaving the hospital. Essentia-St. Mary’s says they are one of the facilities with a bottleneck issue.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Superior boy’s hockey falls on Red the Rink night

The Superior Spartans boy’s hockey team was at home Friday hosting Eau Claire North on ‘Red the Rink’ night, serving as a local fundraiser to gather support to fight ALS. The Spartans also debuted red jerseys for the event that powered them to an early 2-0. With...
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

Lake Superior Zoo 2023 Goals

For Duluth’s very own, Lake Superior Zoo, 2022 was a year of progress, prospect, renewal, and victories. Over 95,000 people interacted with the Zoo in 2022, with over 89,000 on site visitors and volunteers. At the beginning of each year, the board and its members gather for their annual meeting and review accomplishments and losses from the previous year. So what is one of the biggest priorities of 2023?
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

DECC looking to the state to fund $9 million repair project

DULUTH, MN. -- The DECC has been open for nearly 60 years and according to leaders there, it’s in need of some serious infrastructure improvements. “We have a lot of things from 1966 that probably should have been fixed maybe in the 80′s,” said the DECC Executive Director, Dan Hartman. “Now a lot of them are in really rough shape.”
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Another Northland post office burglarized

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Mother and 2-year-old survive Esko camper fire

On January 14th, firefighters from Esko, Carlton, and Wrenshall Fire Departments responded to a report of a camper fire. The camper was located at the Knife Island Campground in Esko. When crews arrived they found a pull behind camper engulfed in flames at a campsite. A 24-year-old female and a...
ESKO, MN
WDIO-TV

Recipe: Duluth Grill’s Biscuits and Gravy

Dan Lefebvre, a managing partner at Duluth Grill, shows us how to make Biscuits and Gravy. It’s perfect for a winter brunch. In separate pot add mill, water, black pepper, sage, salt, chicken base and bring to a boil Add browned sausage and drippings to pot. Once fat is...
MIX 108

Is Popeyes Actually Opening A Duluth Location In 2023?

It's been nearly two years since we first heard the news that a Popeyes location would be opening in the Duluth area! However, ever since the news first broke in early 2021, there hasn't been much traction on the fast food chain. In the years that have followed, there have...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Ticker – Winter Fiasco 5 & 6 ONLY

The Homegrown Music Festival’s annual Winter Fiasco kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight. There will be 15 bands playing at the free event in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District. Boardman: Experience the Magic of Our Diamond Rings (Search for Options) Rings | Search Ads. Don't Let Macular Degeneration...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Larson on mayoral challenger: “I am the better candidate for the job”

Following the announcement that former state legislator Roger Reinert will run for Duluth mayor, current mayor Emily Larson sent out a statement in opposition:. “Who leads the city matters. How they lead it matters more. Duluth needs a leader focused on solving problems. A leader with good, consistent values and personal relationships, one who has a clear vision for how we move forward together as a community, and a record of effectively getting things done. On these criteria I believe there is a clear choice in this race and I am the better candidate for the job. Our community will always be stronger when we put people over politics, work hard, stay focused, and deliver results. I’m proud of our successes already and I’m committed to continue building a better Duluth, together.”
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy