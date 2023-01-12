Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Precipitation chances return late tonight
Today will be cloudy with a south wind of 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will be in the thirties throughout the region. Temperatures will drop a few degrees tonight, with overnight lows in the upper twenties to low thirties. Precipitation chances return after midnight and stick around until Tuesday afternoon. By...
boreal.org
'A huge concern': December storm did long-term damage to state's forests
Photo: Heavy, damaging snow forced trees to bow and break on the Yukon Trail outside of Two Harbors, Minn. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Visit the MPR News site here to read about how the winter storms in December have caused long-term damage to state forests (including along the north shore).
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Jan. 13, 2023
Indoor events are the name of the game Around Town this weekend. UMD’s Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium is hosting a couple shows this weekend. The one at 2 p.m. Saturday is called Earth, Moon, & Sun. It follows a coyote character that is based on American Indian oral tradition. It’s $5 for adults or $3 for seniors, kids, and students. If you miss it this weekend, it’s running every Saturday in January.
Family displaced after fire destroys camper in Esko
ESKO, Minn. -- A family is without a home after a fire destroyed their camper Saturday afternoon at a Northern Minnesota campground.Authorities say Carlton County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a camper fire at Knife Island Campground in Esko shortly before 5 p.m.Firefighters say they were able to get the two occupants -- a 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl - safely out of the camper.The American Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.
northernnewsnow.com
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies. Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. He also had an active warrant in Carlton...
WDIO-TV
Homegrown Winter Fiasco showcases 15 local artists at five different venues
Five different venues in the Lincoln Park Craft District in Duluth provided free music Friday night for the Homegrown Winter Fiasco. “We’re so excited to have live music here again,” said Wild State Director of Operations Allison Longley. “It’s great to just get that energy in the building, and Homegrown, the festival itself, is something that we always look forward to. So the Winter Fiasco is really fun to just get us excited for homegrown too.”
WDIO-TV
One person in the hospital after Superior structure fire
On Saturday, January 4th The Superior Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 4721 E 2nd St. around 5:45. The report was called in from someone still in the home. When crews arrived to the scene the found the fire venting from the 2nd story at the front of the structure.
boreal.org
Essentia-St. Mary's in Duluth explains bed space backups
Now that the pandemic has moved into another phase, there’s something else making things stressful in healthcare… bed spaces. Right now, there aren’t enough beds in some hospitals, because healthcare leaders say there aren’t enough beds for those who are leaving the hospital. Essentia-St. Mary’s says they are one of the facilities with a bottleneck issue.
WDIO-TV
Superior boy’s hockey falls on Red the Rink night
The Superior Spartans boy’s hockey team was at home Friday hosting Eau Claire North on ‘Red the Rink’ night, serving as a local fundraiser to gather support to fight ALS. The Spartans also debuted red jerseys for the event that powered them to an early 2-0. With...
WDIO-TV
Lake Superior Zoo 2023 Goals
For Duluth’s very own, Lake Superior Zoo, 2022 was a year of progress, prospect, renewal, and victories. Over 95,000 people interacted with the Zoo in 2022, with over 89,000 on site visitors and volunteers. At the beginning of each year, the board and its members gather for their annual meeting and review accomplishments and losses from the previous year. So what is one of the biggest priorities of 2023?
northernnewsnow.com
DECC looking to the state to fund $9 million repair project
DULUTH, MN. -- The DECC has been open for nearly 60 years and according to leaders there, it’s in need of some serious infrastructure improvements. “We have a lot of things from 1966 that probably should have been fixed maybe in the 80′s,” said the DECC Executive Director, Dan Hartman. “Now a lot of them are in really rough shape.”
northernnewsnow.com
Another Northland post office burglarized
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
WDIO-TV
Mother and 2-year-old survive Esko camper fire
On January 14th, firefighters from Esko, Carlton, and Wrenshall Fire Departments responded to a report of a camper fire. The camper was located at the Knife Island Campground in Esko. When crews arrived they found a pull behind camper engulfed in flames at a campsite. A 24-year-old female and a...
WDIO-TV
Recipe: Duluth Grill’s Biscuits and Gravy
Dan Lefebvre, a managing partner at Duluth Grill, shows us how to make Biscuits and Gravy. It’s perfect for a winter brunch. In separate pot add mill, water, black pepper, sage, salt, chicken base and bring to a boil Add browned sausage and drippings to pot. Once fat is...
Is Popeyes Actually Opening A Duluth Location In 2023?
It's been nearly two years since we first heard the news that a Popeyes location would be opening in the Duluth area! However, ever since the news first broke in early 2021, there hasn't been much traction on the fast food chain. In the years that have followed, there have...
WDIO-TV
Ticker – Winter Fiasco 5 & 6 ONLY
The Homegrown Music Festival's annual Winter Fiasco kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight. There will be 15 bands playing at the free event in Duluth's Lincoln Park Craft District.
WDIO-TV
No. 2 Hermantown rallies late to protect unbeaten record over No. 20 St. Cloud Cathedral
The No. 2 Hermantown boy’s hockey team rallied to knock down No. 20 St. Cloud Cathedral 4-1 Thursday in front of a home crowd. The Crusaders scored first in the second period, before the Hawks would tally four unanswered goals starting with one from George Peterson to improve to 10-0-1 on the season.
Suspects charged in Duluth home invasion, stabbing that injured 3 strangers
Two suspects seemingly misidentified their target when they allegedly carried out a violent home invasion and stabbing in Duluth last week over a dispute involving a stolen phone charger, according to new criminal charges. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 at a single-family home that's been converted...
WDIO-TV
Larson on mayoral challenger: “I am the better candidate for the job”
Following the announcement that former state legislator Roger Reinert will run for Duluth mayor, current mayor Emily Larson sent out a statement in opposition:. “Who leads the city matters. How they lead it matters more. Duluth needs a leader focused on solving problems. A leader with good, consistent values and personal relationships, one who has a clear vision for how we move forward together as a community, and a record of effectively getting things done. On these criteria I believe there is a clear choice in this race and I am the better candidate for the job. Our community will always be stronger when we put people over politics, work hard, stay focused, and deliver results. I’m proud of our successes already and I’m committed to continue building a better Duluth, together.”
FOX 21 Online
Exclusive: Roger Reinert To Announce Run For Duluth Mayor Thursday
DULUTH, Minn. — FOX 21’s Dan Hanger confirmed Wednesday that a familiar face in the city of Duluth and St. Paul is ready to give it his all for the top spot at city hall, ending any chances Mayor Emily Larson will run unopposed this November. That candidate...
