Florida State

HOMEOWNER INSURANCE & ROOF REPAIR/DAMAGE

PARADISE FOUND REALTY, INC. After a rising number of homeowners had their insurance policies cancelled due to aging roofs, the Florida legislature implemented new roof requirements for homeowners in May of 2022. The new legislation updated Florida home insurance roof requirements by allowing roofs that comply with the states’ 2007 building code to be repaired, instead of replaced, even when the roof had received more than 25% damage. Insurance companies would be blocked from denying coverage because of a roof’s age if the roof is less than 15 years old. And, for roofs that are greater than 15 years old, insurers would have to allow homeowners to have an inspection on the roof’s condition before being refused coverage. If the inspection shows the roof has five or more years of useful life left, the insurance company couldn’t reject coverage simply because of roof age.
$300 TANF Program for Low-Income Families – Are You Eligible?

The Florida Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program was created to assist low-income families in becoming self-sufficient. That’s why it’s sorely needed in Florida at a time when families across the United States are suffering more than ever.The four main goals of the TANF program are:. •Help...
Farm Share hosts food giveaway for those in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share distributes food to food-insecure Floridians in Jacksonville area. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions...
Ashley Moody Calls on More Floridians to Learn the Fight Against Human Trafficking

With January being Human Trafficking Prevention Month, state Attorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting initiatives and tools for Floridians to learn about the signs and dangers of human trafficking. According to the U.S. Department of State, there are an estimated 24.9 million victims of human trafficking worldwide at any given...
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
Duke Energy Giving Away Free Trees to Customers for Florida Arbor Day

In honor of Florida Arbor Day, Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program to give away 1,200 free trees. Starting on Florida Arbor Day, January 20th, Duke Energy customers can request a free tree online, until all trees are distributed. The one-gallon trees...
Are federal investigation findings why Tampa Bay area veterans’ claims are delayed and denied?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired combat Marine who now represents veterans fighting for VA benefits called the results revealed in a federal investigation into the agency’s claims process “atrocious.” As Operation Iraqi Freedom exploded 7,000 miles from Florida, Sarasota’s Bill Sterbinsky was a 21-year-old Marine who volunteered after the 9/11 attacks. Sterbinsky said he […]
Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded

Advocates want the bill to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity to 8th grade. The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade.
As background check proposals are filed, Florida seeks to shield gun purchase information

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced a proposal that takes aim at credit-card companies separately categorizing sales at gun shops. During an appearance at Lawmen’s & Shooters’ Supply in Titusville on Tuesday, Simpson said the proposal is intended to prohibit financial institutions from collecting and monitoring information on Floridians’ firearm and ammunition purchases.
