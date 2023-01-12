Read full article on original website
Related
treasurecoast.com
HOMEOWNER INSURANCE & ROOF REPAIR/DAMAGE
PARADISE FOUND REALTY, INC. After a rising number of homeowners had their insurance policies cancelled due to aging roofs, the Florida legislature implemented new roof requirements for homeowners in May of 2022. The new legislation updated Florida home insurance roof requirements by allowing roofs that comply with the states’ 2007 building code to be repaired, instead of replaced, even when the roof had received more than 25% damage. Insurance companies would be blocked from denying coverage because of a roof’s age if the roof is less than 15 years old. And, for roofs that are greater than 15 years old, insurers would have to allow homeowners to have an inspection on the roof’s condition before being refused coverage. If the inspection shows the roof has five or more years of useful life left, the insurance company couldn’t reject coverage simply because of roof age.
proclaimerscv.com
$300 TANF Program for Low-Income Families – Are You Eligible?
The Florida Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program was created to assist low-income families in becoming self-sufficient. That’s why it’s sorely needed in Florida at a time when families across the United States are suffering more than ever.The four main goals of the TANF program are:. •Help...
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"
As Cuban migrants flooded Florida shores, Governor DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to help local authorities repatriate the migrants. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their thoughts on this escalating issue.
Farm Share hosts food giveaway for those in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share distributes food to food-insecure Floridians in Jacksonville area. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions...
thewestsidegazette.com
Ashley Moody Calls on More Floridians to Learn the Fight Against Human Trafficking
With January being Human Trafficking Prevention Month, state Attorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting initiatives and tools for Floridians to learn about the signs and dangers of human trafficking. According to the U.S. Department of State, there are an estimated 24.9 million victims of human trafficking worldwide at any given...
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
westorlandonews.com
Duke Energy Giving Away Free Trees to Customers for Florida Arbor Day
In honor of Florida Arbor Day, Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program to give away 1,200 free trees. Starting on Florida Arbor Day, January 20th, Duke Energy customers can request a free tree online, until all trees are distributed. The one-gallon trees...
Are federal investigation findings why Tampa Bay area veterans’ claims are delayed and denied?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired combat Marine who now represents veterans fighting for VA benefits called the results revealed in a federal investigation into the agency’s claims process “atrocious.” As Operation Iraqi Freedom exploded 7,000 miles from Florida, Sarasota’s Bill Sterbinsky was a 21-year-old Marine who volunteered after the 9/11 attacks. Sterbinsky said he […]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Places that are open or closed in South Florida for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023
Martin Luther King Day also called MLK Day, King Day, and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday of January. Here’s what will be open and closed in Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties on Monday, January 16, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
Florida bill proposed to make citizen’s arrests illegal
A Florida bill proposed for the new legislative session makes citizen's arrests illegal.
Cannabis company Trulieve spends another $5 million to get recreational pot on Florida's 2024 ballot
So far, the company has spent $20 million in the effort.
What Is The Difference Between A Public Adjuster And An Insurance Adjuster?
When making an insurance claim, it's essential to understand the different types of adjusters that may be involved in the process. While public and insurance adjusters play a role in evaluating and settling claims, they differ in qualifications, representation, and compensation.
I Interviewed 5 Tampa Parents About U.S. Schools Forcing Mask Mandates; Mandates Are Illegal for Florida Schools
As COVID-19 seems to spread across the nation, many schools have reimplemented mask mandates, while such mandates are still illegal in Florida. I interviewed five Tampa parents to get their thoughts on this important health issue.
Effort to regulate Florida pet cremation begins 2nd attempt in legislature
After a Florida family's chance to say final goodbyes to their deceased cat ended in a "catastrophic" failure from a pet crematorium, they've pushed for regulation to ensure it doesn't happen again.
floridapolitics.com
Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded
Advocates want the bill to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity to 8th grade. The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade.
Prosecutor reveals proposed overhaul to Florida’s juvenile justice system
ORLANDO, Fla. — State Attorney Monique Worrell unveiled a series of proposed reforms to juvenile justice sentencing this week, kicking off an expected debate about a “missing middle” to sentence kids and teens charged with serious crimes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Worrell first...
fox13news.com
Florida holds roundtable to discuss human trafficking as arrests climb across state roadways
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Florida law enforcement officers gathered on Thursday to brainstorm ways to detect and stop human trafficking following a slew of arrests along the state’s highways. On Dec. 22, troopers north of Gainesville pulled over a Kia Sedona and came face-to-face with reality. Ten people were in...
wlrn.org
As background check proposals are filed, Florida seeks to shield gun purchase information
Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced a proposal that takes aim at credit-card companies separately categorizing sales at gun shops. During an appearance at Lawmen’s & Shooters’ Supply in Titusville on Tuesday, Simpson said the proposal is intended to prohibit financial institutions from collecting and monitoring information on Floridians’ firearm and ammunition purchases.
WESH
Operation Viper: FWC investigation leads to arrests of snake trafficking suspects
Florida — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's "Operation Viper" investigation led to arrests for illegal trafficking of snakes. The investigation started in 2020 after FWC was notified of dangerous and venomous reptiles being sold and purchased. FWC said among the 200 snakes that were recovered by investigators were...
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
Comments / 0