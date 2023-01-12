Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
2 women shot during rideshare trip in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Two women were shot while riding in a rideshare vehicle in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Morton Street around 12:38 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found evidence...
2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
'Critical' missing man in DC found safe
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department said that a D.C. man who went missing Friday has been found safe. He was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Northwest. Police tweeted around 11:30 p.m. that he had been located. No other information on this...
Police ask for help identifying suspect in Northwest DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Friday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police say a man entered a building in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest, brandished a handgun, took money from the cash register and one of the employees.
Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot last night in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 2300 Block of 25th Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim that had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and identity of the victim have not been released at this time. Police are asking for help looking for a black sedan with four black males, wearing all-black clothing and black masks. They The post Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men appeared first on Shore News Network.
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shooting
Two suspects in a shooting that happened outside a Metrobus in Northwest Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon and injured three persons, including two children, have been identified by images given by police.
D.C. Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Series of Carjackings
A Washington, D.C. man has been sentenced in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Silver Spring and Hyattsville, officials announced Friday. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced 20-year-old James Albert Borum to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in 2021.
USB Social Media Trend Helps MD Teens Steal Kia In DC, Police Say
A Maryland teen has been arrested after using a USB charging cord to steal a vehicle, authorities say. The 17-year-old was stopped by police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the 8000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton after officers found him driving a vehicle that had been stolen out of Washington, DC, according to Prince George's County police.
Armed suspect robs 16-year-old of jacket in Hyattsville, Maryland
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was robbed by an armed suspect at a store in Hyattsville Friday night. According to a series of tweets from Hyattsville Police, the robbery happened at a store in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road. When officers arrived, they learned...
DC Councilmember gets body camera footage of Karon Blake shooting scene
WASHINGTON — It’s been one week since the shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake in Brookland. Many neighbors are still searching for answers as to what led to his death. DC Police have yet to identify the man who shot Blake. However, they claim the man walked out...
dcwitness.org
Document: Homicide in Southwest
Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Jan. 11, on the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 9:39 pm, officers located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
18-Year-Old Charged With D.C. Stabbing
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was stabbed Tuesday night in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 1000 Block of Park Road. Shortly before 10:30 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect. The suspect then stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identity and the condition of the victim remain unknown at this time. 18-year-old Keron Dukes of D.C. was arrested later Tuesday night and charged with the stabbing. Detectives believe the suspect and the victim knew each other. The post 18-Year-Old Charged With D.C. Stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Reston arsonist wanted by police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A search is underway for a Reston man who police believe started a house fire Thursday morning in a suburban Virginia neighborhood. Fairfax County police are looking for 54-year-old Patrick Aylas. He's currently wanted for igniting the flames that burst out in a home located in the 11500 block of Shadbush Court.
WTOP
Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy
Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
fox5dc.com
Wanted Reston man accused of starting house fire captured by authorities
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A Reston man accused of starting a house fire Thursday morning in a suburban Virginia neighborhood has been captured by authorities. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue tweeted Friday that 54-year-old Patrick Aylas is now in police custody. Aylas was previously wanted for igniting the flames that...
Police: Pupuseria Luisa Food Truck Robbed in Takoma Park
Police say they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday afternoon at the Pupuseria Luisa food truck in Takoma Park. Officers responded at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday to the Pupuseria Luisa food truck located in the 6500 block of New Hampshire Ave. for a report of an armed robbery that occurred earlier, acting spokesperson Ron Hardy said in an emailed community advisory. Upon arrival, officers met with the business owner, who informed them that two Hispanic males entered the food truck at approximately 2 p.m. A handgun appeared to be displayed by one of the suspects, who then demanded cash from the food truck workers. Both suspects fled the scene on foot southbound on New Hampshire Avenue.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Two Kids Shot as They Get Off a Metrobus | “an Idiot With a Gun”
HEADQUARTERS — WASHINGTON Two children were shot while exiting a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday evening, and police are currently investigating. A spokesperson for the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) stated that the shooting occurred on or near a Metrobus in the area of 14th Street and Fort Fort Stevens Drive at around 4:15 p.m.
fox5dc.com
Firefighters rescue residents from apartment fire near Montgomery Mall
BETHESDA, Md. - Several families will have to find another place to stay Friday night after a two-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building near Montgomery Mall. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said they received a call around 4:20 p.m. about a fire on the second floor of an apartment building in the 10300 block of Westlake Drive.
Man shot in Southeast DC, police search for 4 men in masks
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of 25th Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot....
arlnow.com
Police looking for vandal who ripped mirror off car, chucked it through apartment window
A man went on a vandalism spree along Columbia Pike last night, police say. The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. amid the apartment buildings on Columbia Pike between George Mason Drive and Glebe Road. “The victims heard a loud noise and observed a window to their residence had been broken...
