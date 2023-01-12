Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Hit With Bad News in Court
There's been an update in the case against the man accused of murdering rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old Migos member was shot and killed while at a Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. A memorial service was held on On Nov. 15, with heartfelt speeches from both Quavo and Migos rapper Offset, and performances from Chloe Bailey and Justin Beiber. He's lauded as the creator of the group's distinct sound. A month after his murder, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for the killing. The 33-year-old is claiming his innocence, but investigators say his plan to flee the country to Mexico by withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and requesting an expedited passport proves his guilt. HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said in a press conference reported by FOX 5 that they struggled to find witnesses and relied heavily on video footage from the incident, leading them to Clark. As to what led to the shooting, police say a tense dice game was the cause. He is being held on bond. Investigators believe he is a flight risk. He reportedly has no criminal record. But his recent request was denied by a judge.
Andrew Tate Reportedly Texted ‘I Love Raping You’ to Alleged Victim
In an avalanche of messages and voice notes sent in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate appeared to repeatedly admit to what he’d done, at one point texting his victim, “I love raping you,” according to Vice. In a voice note published by the outlet, a man it identified as Tate asked, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?” The woman, identified only as Amelia, approached police in...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Michael Baltimore, on U.S. Marshals Most Wanted List, Arrested in Florida
Michael Anthony Baltimore, best known for his appearances as a barber on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, has been captured by authorities in Florida nearly seven months after he landed on the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted list. According to his arrest record, Baltimore is being held in...
MMAmania.com
Ciryl Gane benches Francis Ngannou, calls out Jon Jones for UFC PPV in March
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has been working on a heavyweight title fight between reigning 265-pound champion Francis Ngannou and former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones, a contest that has been delayed by injuries, contract disputes (from both sides), and endless rounds of hollow (but nevertheless entertaining) trash talk. Sounds like...
calfkicker.com
Cejudo weighs in on Khabib withdrawing from MMA: “I actually respect Khabib more now because I get it”
News surfaced that UFC veteran Khabib Nurmagomedov will retire as an MMA coach. Not just that, the former UFC lightweight champion also indicated that he will cut ties completely from MMA and focus on his family. ‘The Eagle’ took to his Instagram account to solidify his retirement to fans.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Teacher caught on video slapping 1-year-old at a Brickell preschool, Miami police say
A teacher was arrested after she was caught on security footage slapping one of the babies while changing his diaper at a preschool in Brickell, according to Miami police.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Calls YSL Member ‘Straight Bitch’ For Agreeing To Testify In RICO Case
Boosie Badazz has shared his thoughts on YSL members copping plea deals in light of the collective’s ongoing RICO case, and he’s not a fan of what he’s seen. Boosie’s reaction comes after a seventh and eighth YSL affiliate reached a plea deal to secure their release from jail.
CBS Sports
UFC releases heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from contract, strips him of title
Francis Ngannou is no longer UFC heavyweight champion and now free to sign with any other combat sports promotion. Ngannou's split from the UFC comes after more than a year of contract disputes between the two parties. UFC president Dana White announced the news at a press conference on Saturday...
calfkicker.com
Sean Strickland recounts how he became a white supremacist in prison
Sean Strickland is renowned for his outlandish views and his willingness to express them. The UFC middleweight told a story about going to prison as a youngster on the media day for UFC Vegas 67. Strickland began by stating:. “I was arrested, bulls**t charges, but it was two felonies, and...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Murder: Shocking Argument That Led to Shooting Finally Revealed
The argument that caused Takeoff's murder has been finally determined months after the rapper's death. During his recent guest appearance on "Ugly Money Podcast," Comedian Shawty Shawty disclosed that the shooting incident that killed Takeoff started following an argument over loaded dice. His statement resonated with what the police findings revealed, saying that the deadly incident happened after a "lucrative" dice game outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.
Kahuku’s Dan Ige scores KO at UFC Vegas 67, while Punahele Soriano falls via TKO
Ige earned his first win since March 13, 2021.
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira took Raquel Pennington fight because ‘I can’t wait my entire life’ for UFC champ Amanda Nunes
UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes only fought once in 2022, avenging a previous loss to Julianna Peña and re-claiming the bantamweight title. Fellow Brazilian talent Ketlen Vieira isn’t happy with her pace. Vieira won decisions over former titleholders Holly Holm and Miesha Tate in her most recent octagon...
TikTok star gymnast Olivia Dunne’s team hires bodyguard after she was mobbed by teen boy fans at event
Lousiana State University has hired a bodyguard to travel with its gymnastics team after TikTok star athlete Olivia Dunne was mobbed by teenage boy fans at an event in Utah, creating a scene so chaotic police were called in. A high-powered college gymnastics meet between the LSU Tigers and Utah Utes on 6 January was upended by fans who came to the arena in Salt Lake City to see 20-year-old Ms Dunne. One of the biggest stars in college athletics – a rarity for gymnastics - Ms Dunne has more than six million followers on TikTok, nearly three million...
Diego Sanchez ready to get primal in BKFC ‘Burque street fight’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diego Sanchez already has a hall-of-fame UFC career. He has already proven his abilities against some of the best fighters in the world, but now he is taking on a new adventure: bare-knuckle fighting. BKFC is coming to Albuquerque on February 17 for Knuckle Mania 3, which is co-headlined by Sanchez and former […]
MMA Fighting
From ‘growing up on couches’ to fights at UFC Vegas 67: Coach explains lifelong bond between Dan Ige and Punahele Soriano
Dan Ige and Punahele Soriano always envisioned a time where they could compete on the same UFC card. On Saturday, they will do exactly that in back-to-back main card fights. Ige faces Damon Jackson in a pivotal featherweight matchup in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 67, while one fight earlier Soriano faces Roman Kopylov in a middleweight clash.
CBS Sports
UFC 285 fight card: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane set for heavyweight title clash in Las Vegas in March
After years of talk and nearly a decade of speculation, Jon Jones' heavyweight debut is finally set. Jones will face former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White confirmed the fight after photos of an advertisement for the fight on electronic billboards outside of T-Mobile Arena began circulating on Twitter.
Yardbarker
UFC on ESPN+ 75 live results: Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 75: Strickland vs. Imavov, emanating from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC kicks off their 2023 campaign with the first of 42 slated events this year, and they get off to a tough start with already a fight week change to the headline bout.
UFC free fight: Sean Strickland pounds out Nordine Taleb in Canada
Sean Strickland was in need of a rebound when he touched down in Canada in 2018, and he got it in a big way. Strickland was sitting at 6-3 in the UFC, but had dropped two of three fights – to eventual welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Elizeu Zaleski – when he signed up for a bout with Nordine Taleb on the UFC Fight Night 138 prelims in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.
MMAmania.com
Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane? T-Mobile Arena accidentally leaks huge UFC 285 fight banner
It looks like Ciryl Gane may get his wish to fight Jon Jones after all. Just a few days after calling out Jones to a meeting at UFC 285 on Mar. 4 in Las Vegas it appears as if the promotion could be entertaining Gane’s challenge. While nothing is official at this time a promotional fight banner was plastered outside of T-Mobile Arena on Saturday suggesting the heavyweight clash has been booked.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 4