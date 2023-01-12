ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWS10 ABC

Woman in critical condition after shots fired incident in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew Police say they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Thursday night. At 10:10 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of shots fired on Darwin Drive where, they say, they located a female victim who was struck by gunfire. The female was transported to ECMC where […]
DEPEW, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made tied to fatal Kensington Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested in relation to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Jan. 5. Jerry Simpson, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault for his alleged role in the shooting following an investigation by the Buffalo Police Homicide Unit. Police […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Henrietta murder suspect’s violent criminal history

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta man accused of murdering his parents and grievously wounding another family member Wednesday had a violent criminal history, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Rajab Banahi, 39, allegedly called police around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, telling dispatchers he stabbed his family members in a home on Kathy Drive. […]
HENRIETTA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arraigned on DWI, previously arraigned on murder charges

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 48-year-old Amherst man was arraigned Thursday on multiple misdemeanors. Following the arraignment, the court filed notion to hold him without bail due to a pending homicide case, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Daniel Martinez was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of […]
AMHERST, NY
nyspnews.com

Niagara Falls man arrested for DWI

On January 9, 2023 at 9:16 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Andre A. Payne 53 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs and other vehicle and traffic violations. On January 9, 2023, Troopers conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on Lockport Road in the town...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested after shooting inside Greece hotel room

Greece, N.Y. — One man faces charges and another is in guarded condition after a shooting inside a hotel room in Greece early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the Residence Inn on Paddy Creek Circle for the report of a man shot shortly after 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police...
GREECE, NY
nyspnews.com

Buffalo man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI

On January 9, 2023 at 4:17 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Juan T. Jenkins, 23 of Buffalo, NY for Driving while Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated with a Child, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On January 9, 2023, Troopers responded to...
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport woman arrested for DWI

On January 10, 2023 at 9:45 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Linda S. Nye 67 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic violations. On January 10, 2023, Troopers conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on Comstock Road in the town of Cambria for a vehicle and traffic violation. While interviewing Nye, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Nye was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Lockport for processing. Nye refused to provide a chemical test.
LOCKPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

NYSP: Suspect with 12 warrants arrested after cop chase, car crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two are in custody after a crash along Chili Center Coldwater Road Wednesday afternoon, New York State Police (NYSP) said. They were called there shortly after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities said that a trooper attempted to pull a driver over who was wanted on multiple warrant charges. Police say the driver, […]
ROCHESTER, NY

