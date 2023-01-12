Read full article on original website
Woman in critical condition after shots fired incident in Depew
DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew Police say they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Thursday night. At 10:10 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of shots fired on Darwin Drive where, they say, they located a female victim who was struck by gunfire. The female was transported to ECMC where […]
Woman listed in critical condition after Thursday shooting in Depew
DEPEW, N.Y. — A woman who was shot on Thursday night in Depew is currently listed in critical condition. The shooting happened some time past 10 p.m. Thursday, when Depew Police officers were called to a residence on Darwin Drive. That is where police found a woman with a gunshot wound.
SWAT team, state police arrest ‘high risk’ person in Rochester Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A “high risk” individual has been taken into custody following a SWAT team operation Saturday afternoon, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. At around 3:30 p.m. MCSO SWAT team members and New York State Police executed an arrest warrant on Hudson Avenue. As the person is the subject of […]
WHEC TV-10
As police search for suspect who stole car with children inside, child services investigates mother
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- Rochester police are still searching for the suspect who stole a car yesterday, with two small children inside. Police are investigating not only the suspect, but also the mother who they say, left the car running as she ran into a corner store. The children who are six...
Buffalo Police: Man arrested after trying to break into looted Aldi
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is in custody after Buffalo Police say he tried breaking into an Aldi that was looted during the blizzard. Police said 36-year-old James Williams is accused of trying to remove plywood from the grocery store on Broadway in order to get inside. Police said that when they found him, he had "burglary tools" on him.
Arrest made tied to fatal Kensington Avenue shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested in relation to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Jan. 5. Jerry Simpson, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault for his alleged role in the shooting following an investigation by the Buffalo Police Homicide Unit. Police […]
Woman seriously injured in two-car accident, man faces DWI, vehicle assault charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Gowanda man is facing multiple charges after a two-car motor vehicle accident that left one driver injured. At approximately 12:37 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene of Hazeltine Avenue and Colfax Street where, they say, a two-car motor vehicle accident was reported with injuries. Police say […]
Henrietta murder suspect’s violent criminal history
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta man accused of murdering his parents and grievously wounding another family member Wednesday had a violent criminal history, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Rajab Banahi, 39, allegedly called police around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, telling dispatchers he stabbed his family members in a home on Kathy Drive. […]
Amherst man out on bail in homicide case arraigned for driving drunk
The Erie County DA announced Friday that an Amherst man was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree.
Man arraigned on DWI, previously arraigned on murder charges
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 48-year-old Amherst man was arraigned Thursday on multiple misdemeanors. Following the arraignment, the court filed notion to hold him without bail due to a pending homicide case, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Daniel Martinez was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of […]
nyspnews.com
Niagara Falls man arrested for DWI
On January 9, 2023 at 9:16 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Andre A. Payne 53 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs and other vehicle and traffic violations. On January 9, 2023, Troopers conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on Lockport Road in the town...
Court security officers donate to Buffalo family that lost 5 children in house fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly two weeks after a Dec. 31 fire, which claimed the lives of five young children on Dartmouth Avenue, Lisa Liggins, who along with her husband was caring for the children, remains in an ICU at Erie County Medical Center with burns over 80 percent of her body, according to pastor Duane Price of Cornerstone Church Ministries.
Man sentenced to 33 months in prison, threatened to kill Amherst police officers
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a Getzville man was sentenced to serve 33 months in prison after threatening to kill Amherst police officers on social media.
13 WHAM
Man arrested after shooting inside Greece hotel room
Greece, N.Y. — One man faces charges and another is in guarded condition after a shooting inside a hotel room in Greece early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the Residence Inn on Paddy Creek Circle for the report of a man shot shortly after 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police...
nyspnews.com
Buffalo man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI
On January 9, 2023 at 4:17 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Juan T. Jenkins, 23 of Buffalo, NY for Driving while Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated with a Child, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On January 9, 2023, Troopers responded to...
Report of stolen Kia leads to police chase, 5 arrests in Niagara County
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A report of a stolen Kia led to a police chase and five arrests in Niagara County on Wednesday. Three of the people arrested were minors, who were 15 or 16 years old. The Kia in question, a 2016 Sorrento, had been reported as stolen from...
Tonawanda Police shows Buffalo Strong spirit to help an 18-year-old
The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is looking to help an 18-year-old who's left paralyzed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.
nyspnews.com
Lockport woman arrested for DWI
On January 10, 2023 at 9:45 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Linda S. Nye 67 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic violations. On January 10, 2023, Troopers conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on Comstock Road in the town of Cambria for a vehicle and traffic violation. While interviewing Nye, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Nye was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Lockport for processing. Nye refused to provide a chemical test.
Man arrested following attempted Aldi burglary
He was charged with one count of burglary in the third degree and one count of possession of burglar's tools.
NYSP: Suspect with 12 warrants arrested after cop chase, car crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two are in custody after a crash along Chili Center Coldwater Road Wednesday afternoon, New York State Police (NYSP) said. They were called there shortly after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities said that a trooper attempted to pull a driver over who was wanted on multiple warrant charges. Police say the driver, […]
