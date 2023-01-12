ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

What’s going on at T.H. Rogers? HISD reverses plan to split up students

By Dominic Anthony Walsh, Education & Families Reporter
houstonpublicmedia.org
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Expanding I-45 between Houston and Conroe (Jan. 18, 2023)

Houston Matters begins at 9 a.m. CT on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters. On Wednesday’s show: Residents have several opportunities this week to weigh in on proposed plans to expand a section of I-45 — but not the stretch you’re thinking of. While there’s been plenty of opposition to a plan to expand a section closer to downtown, we learn about some opposition to potential changes to a stretch of I-45 between Beltway 8 and Loop 336 in Conroe.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston residential buffering code changes considered by city council

The Houston City Council delayed proposed changes on Wednesday to its Residential Buffering Code for newly constructed commercial developments. The proposed changes would provide protection to Houstonians living in residential neighborhoods as it relates to commercial buildings, like high-rises, close to single family homes. For the last two years, the...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens Houston location

A new coffee shop opened in Houston's Rice Village on Saturday. It isn't newsworthy because of the coffee it serves — but because of who's serving. Bitty & Beau's Coffee calls itself a "human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop." The North Carolina-based national chain employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

United Airlines opens its largest training facility at Bush Intercontinental Airport

United Airlines opened its largest inflight training facility on Tuesday inside George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The airport will bring more jobs to the Houston area this year. The $32 million center features 56,000 square feet of expanded new classroom and training spaces, additional cabin and door trainers and an aquatic...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy