What’s going on at T.H. Rogers? HISD reverses plan to split up students

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.Westland DailyHouston, TX
Houston's oldest business to close in MarchAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this ThursdayAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Breaking (Bad) News: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston attending free event in Houston tomorrowAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org
Expanding I-45 between Houston and Conroe (Jan. 18, 2023)
Houston Matters begins at 9 a.m. CT on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters. On Wednesday’s show: Residents have several opportunities this week to weigh in on proposed plans to expand a section of I-45 — but not the stretch you’re thinking of. While there’s been plenty of opposition to a plan to expand a section closer to downtown, we learn about some opposition to potential changes to a stretch of I-45 between Beltway 8 and Loop 336 in Conroe.
houstonpublicmedia.org
TxDOT hosts I-45 expansion meeting in Conroe as opposition continues to voice concerns
TxDOT officials discussed the planned rebuilding and expanding I-45 from Beltway 8 North to Loop 336 in Conroe. The Texas Department of Transportation hosted a public hearing on I-45 expansion in Conroe on Tuesday, and will host another in Spring on Thursday. During the meeting, TxDOT discussed the planned rebuilding...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston residential buffering code changes considered by city council
The Houston City Council delayed proposed changes on Wednesday to its Residential Buffering Code for newly constructed commercial developments. The proposed changes would provide protection to Houstonians living in residential neighborhoods as it relates to commercial buildings, like high-rises, close to single family homes. For the last two years, the...
houstonpublicmedia.org
After the Uvalde mass shooting, will the Texas Legislature pass meaningful gun reform?
It's been nearly eight months since the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. But for the families of the victims, the pain is still fresh. "It's been a struggle, it's been very difficult," said Velma Lisa Duran, the sister of Irma García, one of two teachers killed on May 24.
houstonpublicmedia.org
GOP claims of Election Day mismanagement, fraud don’t explain Democrats’ 2022 sweep of Harris County
Did you have any difficulties voting on Election Day? If so, we’d like to hear from you. Contact Andrew Schneider at andrews@houstonpublicmedia.org or on Twitter at @aschneider_hpm. Listen. Democrats swept the November elections in Harris County. Now, in the wake of problems at many polling locations on Election Day,...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens Houston location
A new coffee shop opened in Houston's Rice Village on Saturday. It isn't newsworthy because of the coffee it serves — but because of who's serving. Bitty & Beau's Coffee calls itself a "human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop." The North Carolina-based national chain employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
houstonpublicmedia.org
This development firm wants to make Houston’s East End area a car-free neighborhood
Getting by without a car in Houston can be a challenge. The city has been a car-centric one for much of its modern history and while public transit options continue to grow, it’s still not a place that most people think of as extremely walkable. One development company wants...
houstonpublicmedia.org
United Airlines opens its largest training facility at Bush Intercontinental Airport
United Airlines opened its largest inflight training facility on Tuesday inside George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The airport will bring more jobs to the Houston area this year. The $32 million center features 56,000 square feet of expanded new classroom and training spaces, additional cabin and door trainers and an aquatic...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston stargazers can see green comet in the sky during January, early February
A green comet will make its closest approach to Earth in nearly 50,000 years on February 1 and 2. The comet is not expected to be visible to the naked eye, but those with a pair of binoculars away from bright city lights can try to spot it in the overnight hours and early morning now through early February.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Pedestrian killed in crash with Houston Police Department officer for third time in three weeks
A woman was struck and killed by a Houston Police Department officer as he responded to a call early Tuesday morning, marking the third time in less than three weeks that a pedestrian died in a collision with an on-duty officer employed by the city. The latest crash occurred shortly...
