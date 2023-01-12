Read full article on original website
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Olivia Wilde Shares Cryptic Quote Following Harry Styles Split: ‘I’d Hate to Die Without Having Loved’
Read between the lines? Olivia Wilde shared a cryptic quote that offered more insight into her state of mind following her split from Harry Styles. Wilde, 38, took to social media on Tuesday, January 10, to share a scene from Tropical Malady in her Instagram Stories, which read, "I'd hate to die without having loved." The […]
An artist is stripping JK Rowling's name off Harry Potter books and reselling them to fans who oppose the author's vocal anti-trans rhetoric. A legal expert says it's not copyright infringement.
Bookbinder Laur Flom's website shows re-bound versions of all seven books with black and gold cover designs — but with Rowling's name removed.
NME
Gerard Piqué mocks Shakira’s viral break-up song with Casio partnership
Former Spanish and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué has responded to Shakira’s viral break-up song about him, by partnering with Casio. Shakira and Piqué separated last year after being together for over a decade, with the footballer already involved in a new relationship. Earlier this month, Shakira released...
A man said he was 'very sorry' after he was caught on video spraying an unhoused woman with water
The gallery owner first said he had no regrets about his actions before apologizing a day later to another outlet.
TODAY.com
Chelsea Handler says she thought the sun and moon were the same until she was 40
Chelsea Handler has a funny confession: She didn't realize until she was 40 that the sun and the moon were not the same thing. Handler stopped by “The Tonight Show” on Jan. 12 to talk about her most recent comedy special, “Revolution,” which premiered Dec. 27 on Netflix. During the interview, Handler talked to host Jimmy Fallon about some of the jabs she made at herself during the special, including her longtime confusion about some common astronomy knowledge.
Drew Barrymore Just Gave Her Followers This Simple Hack for Lighting a Candle with a Match
Drew Barrymore took to Instagram to share a hack with her candle-loving followers about the best way to use a match when lighting a candle.
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Acting 'Manic' in Restaurant, Husband Sam Storms Off
Britney Spears caused a scene Friday night at an L.A. restaurant ... the pop star had a bizarre meltdown, prompting her husband to storm out. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... Brit and Sam Asghari showed up with a bodyguard at JOEY restaurant in Woodland Hills which was packed with patrons, who immediately recognized her.
Dr. Anthony Fauci Issues Sharp Response To Elon Musk's Teased 'Fauci Files'
“I have no idea what he’s talking about," the top immunologist told Fox News' Neil Cavuto, adding: "I wish I did."
them.us
The UK Is Making It Harder for Trans People to Determine Their Own Gender
The United Kingdom’s government is continuing its all-out attacks on trans people’s rights to exist, with a multifaceted crackdown on the process of self-identification in order to change one’s legal gender. Kemi Badenoch, the UK’s Minister for Women and Equalities, announced on Monday that there were plans...
Harry Potter Alum Rupert Grint Says His Daughter Is Obsessed With Target After Living In America. Story Checks Out
Rupert Grint's daughter misses one thing above all others from her time in America.
NME
Gaz Coombes says Billie Eilish is a big fan of Supergrass
Gaz Coombes has told NME that Billie Eilish is a big fan of Supergrass. Speaking in a new interview, the frontman who tomorrow (January 13) releases his new solo album ‘Turn The Car Around’, spoke about the pop star watching his band from the side of the stage when they returned to Glastonbury in 2022.
NME
Tom DeLonge invited Matt Bellamy to go alien hunting with him
Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has revealed that Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge invited him to go alien hunting. Speaking backstage at the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego festival, Muse were asked if they’d ever “done a deep dive” on DeLonge and the “alien situation”. While bassist Chris Wolstenholme...
Britney Spears’ Ex Is Rooting For Her, But Says The Conservatorship Was In Place For A Reason
Here's what Britney Spears' ex-fiancé has to say about her and the conservatorship now.
NME
Watch Alvvays perform ‘Belinda Says’ on ‘Fallon’ in TV debut
Alvvays have made their debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week (January 10) – you can watch the moment below. The band performed ‘Belinda Says’ from their latest album ‘Blue Rev‘, ahead of their US tour in March. The song, which is...
NME
The Strokes share early version of ‘The Modern Age’ from new box set
The Strokes have shared an early version of ‘The Modern Age’ from their forthcoming box set ‘The Singles – Volume 01’. Entitled ‘The Modern Age (Rough Trade Version)’, this version was first issued on an EP of the same name through Rough Trade in January 2001, six months ahead of the release of their debut album ‘Is This It’. You can listen to it below.
NME
Mahalia criticises BRIT Awards for lack of recognition of R&B artists
Mahalia has criticised the BRIT Awards for its lack of recognition of R&B artists, calling upon the awards to give R&B its own category instead of grouping it with pop. The nominees for this year’s awards were revealed earlier today (January 12), with Cat Burns, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Sam Smith all up for the Best Pop/R&B category. It is the second year that the awards has had this category after replacing all gendered categories last year.
NME
Single-day tickets announced for Metallica’s ‘M72’ world tour
Metallica fans will soon be able to buy tickets for individual dates of the band’s upcoming ‘M72’ tour, on which they’ll perform two shows – each with unique setlists – in every city. Announced in support of Metallica’s 11th album, ‘72 Seasons’ (due out...
BBC
Nottingham church hosts festival for new arrivals from Hong Kong
A church is to host a friendship festival for people from Hong Kong who have settled in the UK. Hundreds of people are expected at the event at St Nic's Church in Nottingham on Saturday. It will celebrate Hong Kong culture and is intended to welcome people who have recently...
NME
Paramore share new song ‘C’est Comme Ca’ “inspired by Yard Act and Dry Cleaning”
Have shared their much-anticipated new single, ‘C’est Comme Ca’, which frontman Hayley Williams has said is “inspired by Yard Act and Dry Cleaning“. The track sees Williams adopt a sprechsang style of vocal for its verses that has often been utilised by both bands, as well as others in the post-punk genre. “In a single year, I’ve aged one hundred/ My social life – a chiropractic appointment/ Sit still long enough to listen to yourself/ Or maybe just long enough for you to atrophy for hell,” she-sings.
