Mahalia has criticised the BRIT Awards for its lack of recognition of R&B artists, calling upon the awards to give R&B its own category instead of grouping it with pop. The nominees for this year’s awards were revealed earlier today (January 12), with Cat Burns, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Sam Smith all up for the Best Pop/R&B category. It is the second year that the awards has had this category after replacing all gendered categories last year.

2 DAYS AGO