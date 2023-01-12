Read full article on original website
WSLS
🔒POLL: Does thunder in winter mean snow is soon to follow?
ROANOKE, Va. – There’s an old saying that claims if there is thunder in the winter, it will snow seven days later. But is there truth to it? Let us know what you think in the survey below:. Meteorologist Chris Michaels put this old weather wives’ tale to...
WSLS
WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World
In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
Danville hopes to bring ‘new life’ to Five Forks area
The area in the vicinity of the Old West End and downtown includes where Pine Street, Jefferson Street and Jefferson Avenue meet, as well as Loyal Street toward downtown.
WDBJ7.com
The former While Mill now has a new name as construction officially begins on site
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville community celebrated the journey of reviving the White Mill began which began in 2017 with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. Dan River Falls will soon be the new home and workplace for those local entrepreneurs offering restaurants, retail spaces, and 150 apartments. “One of the...
Fiancée wants answers after man serving life denied parole under North Carolina program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Lemuel L. Newell has been serving a life sentence for rape since 1992, and his fiancée said she doesn’t understand why the state won’t grant his release under a program designed to do just that. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which considers releases for persons sentenced for crimes […]
WDBJ7.com
Inflation, end of pandemic relief bring concerns about food insecurity in SW Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The most recent survey showed that about 20% of the individuals who responded didn’t have access to sufficient food at some time during the past year,” said Sarah Misyak, a research assistant professor in the department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech.
WSET
Lynchburg woman crowned Miss Virginia Petite 2023
Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Kendra Hicks stands at just 5'2" tall, but she has just taken home a big title: Miss Virginia Petite. With the hopes of adding an even bigger title come August: Miss USA Petite. "That title will move forward to the international petite pageant a few...
Martinsville Police launch its ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) says residents are going to start seeing more State Police throughout Martinsville as it implements its “Operation Bold Blue Line” initiative. The initiative started on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Martinsville Police. They say Virginia State Troopers will help with traffic safety and the goal is […]
WDBJ7.com
Lucky sandwich leads Pittsylvania County truck driver to win $1 million
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a million-dollar decision when Tim Allen bought two tickets in December for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, as one of his tickets won the big prize. Allen bought the tickets while buying a sandwich at Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount...
wfxrtv.com
Home fire in Roanoke, crews still on scene
The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. A shortage of farm vets could threaten the U.S. Food supply. George takes a look at the factors in Virginia causing the shortage.
btw21.com
Teresa Bragg Named Martinsville's Teacher of the Year
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Teresa Bragg, a K-5 special education teacher at Albert Harris Elementary School, was named Martinsville City Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year. She received the district’s top honor after being selected by her colleagues at Albert Harris as Teacher of the Year. She was...
techvisibility.com
Man reported missing found dead in Danville car crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
WSLS
Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions
DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
WSLS
Wasena bridge project to include roundabout addition
ROANOKE, Va. – More plans are in the works for the Wasena bridge project, including the addition of a roundabout. The project will take place at the intersection of Main Street, Elm Avenue, and Ferdinand Avenue. Roanoke City Engineer Luke Pugh said project leaders plan to remove the log...
WSET
God's Pit Crew in Danville helping with tornado recovery efforts
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Help from the heart of Virginia will soon be in Selma, Alabama after a deadly tornado ripped through the area. God's Pit Crew is sending around 1,200 Blessing Buckets filled with food, first-aid and hygiene items, a Bible and an encouraging note. They are also...
WDBJ7.com
Boy arrested after search warrant served; schools put on lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A boy is in custody after a search warrant was served in Lynchburg Thursday. At 10:28 a.m. January 12, 2023, members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the area of 3rd Street and Page Street. The boy, whose age has not been released, was arrested on scene on three outstanding warrants:
Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
WSET
Vehicle fire on Orange Street: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said this incident happened at the 600blk of Orange Street at 10:55 a.m. According to firefighters, the fire was located in the engine compartment. Firefighters said the fire was quickly put out. There...
