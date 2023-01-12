ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

🔒POLL: Does thunder in winter mean snow is soon to follow?

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s an old saying that claims if there is thunder in the winter, it will snow seven days later. But is there truth to it? Let us know what you think in the survey below:. Meteorologist Chris Michaels put this old weather wives’ tale to...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World

In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Strong storms move through North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WSET

Lynchburg woman crowned Miss Virginia Petite 2023

Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Kendra Hicks stands at just 5'2" tall, but she has just taken home a big title: Miss Virginia Petite. With the hopes of adding an even bigger title come August: Miss USA Petite. "That title will move forward to the international petite pageant a few...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Martinsville Police launch its ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) says residents are going to start seeing more State Police throughout Martinsville as it implements its “Operation Bold Blue Line” initiative. The initiative started on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Martinsville Police. They say Virginia State Troopers will help with traffic safety and the goal is […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Home fire in Roanoke, crews still on scene

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. A shortage of farm vets could threaten the U.S. Food supply. George takes a look at the factors in Virginia causing the shortage.
ROANOKE, VA
btw21.com

Teresa Bragg Named Martinsville's Teacher of the Year

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Teresa Bragg, a K-5 special education teacher at Albert Harris Elementary School, was named Martinsville City Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year. She received the district’s top honor after being selected by her colleagues at Albert Harris as Teacher of the Year. She was...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
techvisibility.com

Online payday loans same big date lynchburg virtual assistant

Cash advance otherwise Payday loan in to the Lynchburg. tend to manage their earnings an internet-based fees pay check mortgage demands punctual. When it is a broken tooth your trying to give if you don’t an auto loan expenses, will probably be your online currency source. You will find helped loads of individuals hook brand new gap thus you can spend-day financing and you will charges currency once you look when you look at the brand new Lynchburg, Virtual assistant. With our simple discerning on the web form, you will be approved, (should your authorized) in minutes and can has dollars as easily, because it’s you can easily. All of our characteristics is simply quick, quick and easy. Find out how quick and easy it is to acquire a loan with our team.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Man reported missing found dead in Danville car crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions

DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Wasena bridge project to include roundabout addition

ROANOKE, Va. – More plans are in the works for the Wasena bridge project, including the addition of a roundabout. The project will take place at the intersection of Main Street, Elm Avenue, and Ferdinand Avenue. Roanoke City Engineer Luke Pugh said project leaders plan to remove the log...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

God's Pit Crew in Danville helping with tornado recovery efforts

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Help from the heart of Virginia will soon be in Selma, Alabama after a deadly tornado ripped through the area. God's Pit Crew is sending around 1,200 Blessing Buckets filled with food, first-aid and hygiene items, a Bible and an encouraging note. They are also...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Boy arrested after search warrant served; schools put on lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A boy is in custody after a search warrant was served in Lynchburg Thursday. At 10:28 a.m. January 12, 2023, members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the area of 3rd Street and Page Street. The boy, whose age has not been released, was arrested on scene on three outstanding warrants:
LYNCHBURG, VA
FOX8 News

Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSET

Vehicle fire on Orange Street: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said this incident happened at the 600blk of Orange Street at 10:55 a.m. According to firefighters, the fire was located in the engine compartment. Firefighters said the fire was quickly put out. There...
BEDFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy