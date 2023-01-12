Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Cooper Dejean Meet & Greet
Cooper Dejean might be a Sophomore standout Defensive Back for the Iowa Hawkeyes, but deep down, he's a humble kid at heart at the age of 19 from Odebolt. Today, he returned to his home area to take pictures and sign autographs for all his fans! The event was sponsored by Mark Hansen's Rex Chevrolet-GMC.
dakotanewsnow.com
Two dead after northwestern Iowa house fire
SPIRIT LAKE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Spirit Lake Community Fire Department responded to a call around 10:52 p.m. on Thursday about a house fire in the Lakeville Township with two occupants still inside. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire and were able to locate and rescue...
1 dead after two-vehicle crash near Holstein
One person is dead after authorities said a car pulled in front of a semi at Holstein, Iowa.
Person rescued from grain bin in Plymouth County
A person was rescued from a grain bin out of Plymouth County Wednesday.
3 News Now
Iowa official's wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud after she allegedly filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband's unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020, federal prosecutors said.
Man convicted of killing Estherville teen seeks new trial after new evidence found
Prosecutors said the two men fought over a girl that Borvit was dating and Christensen shot Bortvit multiple times in a barn owned by Christensen's grandfather.
1380kcim.com
Georgia Woman Charged With Felonies For Allegedly Pepper Spraying Carroll Police Officers
A Georgia woman faces felony charges in Carroll County District Court for allegedly pepper spraying two Carroll police officers during a routine traffic stop. According to law enforcement, officers initiated the stop on a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by 36-year-old Nakeisha Naomi White of Jesup, Ga., near the intersection of East Street and U.S. Highway 30 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities attempted to take White into custody for driving without a valid driver’s license, but she resisted arrest by spraying both officers with pepper spray and biting one of them on the hand hard enough to require medical attention. White was transported to the Carroll County jail and booked on two counts of assault on a peace officer with intent to injure and interference with official acts using a dangerous weapon, all class D felonies. As of Thursday morning, White remains in custody awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 19. The charges carry a combined maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison and $22,500 in fines.
