The Pella girls are seeking a major upset while the boys are aiming to bounce back as Dallas Center-Grimes comes to town for a varsity basketball doubleheader this evening. Ranked 10th in the latest IGHSAU poll, the Dutch girls (9-2, 5-1 in the LHC) are surging out of the winter break and have won six games in a row, but will face their toughest test of the season as state championship contender and Little Hawkeye Conference favorites linger on the other side of the floor in the form of the #1 in 4A Mustangs. DCG (10-2, 6-0 in LHC) is undefeated against all conference foes through the first rotation of the season so far with an average margin of victory of 24.5 points per game, and their only losses have come to #5 in 4A Ballard to open the season and #1 in 5A Johnston.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO