kniakrls.com
Norwalk girls host 8th-ranked Carlisle Monday night
The Norwalk girls basketball team will host Carlisle Monday night in a non-conference matchup of area rivals at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA and live streamed on the Norwalk Warrior Productions YouTube channel. The Warrior girls are 3-9 overall following Friday’s hard-fought 52-46 loss...
kniakrls.com
Waukee Edges Indianola in Top Five Boys Basketball Thriller; Earns DH Sweep
In a thriller that came as advertised in the second game, Waukee ultimately swept Indianola’s basketball teams Saturday in a non-conference twin bill heard live on the KNIA3 stream. The ranked matchups went 52-36 in the girls contest in favor of the road team, and a top five showdown...
kniakrls.com
Warrior bowlers sweep dual meet at Pella Christian
The Norwalk bowling teams both defeated Pella Christian in a Little Hawkeye Conference dual meet held Saturday at the Dutch 200 Bowl & Grill in Pella. The Warrior girls won 1910-1776, pulling away during the last four Baker games of the day, while the Warrior boys won 2566-1966. Pella Christian’s...
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Sweeps West Central Valley in Varsity Basketball Friday
The Pleasantville varsity girls knocked off the Wildcats of West Central Valley 60-56 in overtime in a West Central Activities Conference Basketball game at home Friday night. Azell Smith hit a 3-point shot for the Trojans right before the final buzzer to tie the game 44-44 to force overtime. In the four-minute overtime session the Trojans never trailed, gaining a quick five-point lead 49-44 and never looked back in the 60-56 win. The win put the Trojans at 6-8 overall and 2-7 in the league.
kniakrls.com
Pella Basketball Teams Seeking to Play Spoiler When Hosting DCG
The Pella girls are seeking a major upset while the boys are aiming to bounce back as Dallas Center-Grimes comes to town for a varsity basketball doubleheader this evening. Ranked 10th in the latest IGHSAU poll, the Dutch girls (9-2, 5-1 in the LHC) are surging out of the winter break and have won six games in a row, but will face their toughest test of the season as state championship contender and Little Hawkeye Conference favorites linger on the other side of the floor in the form of the #1 in 4A Mustangs. DCG (10-2, 6-0 in LHC) is undefeated against all conference foes through the first rotation of the season so far with an average margin of victory of 24.5 points per game, and their only losses have come to #5 in 4A Ballard to open the season and #1 in 5A Johnston.
kniakrls.com
Storm Host Spartans Today in an American Rivers Conference Matchup
The Simpson men’s and women’s basketball teams will be back in action today as the Storm play host to the University of Dubuque in a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader. The Simpson women will look to extend their current win streak to 7 games when they host the Spartans this afternoon with tipoff set for 2 p.m. The Storm women come into today’s contest at 8-7 overall after rattling off 6 straight wins following a 2-7 start to the season. Dubuque on the other hand is looking to get back into the win column following two straight losses but still sit at 9-6 overall.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Sweeps Eagles on Hall of Fame Night
It was another contest that went down to the wire for the Indianola boys to stay perfect on the season, while the girls snapped a four-game skid as Pella Christian came to town for Hall of Fame festivities in a conference doubleheader Friday heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The #5...
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Squads Blast Moulton-Udell
Both Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads took advantage of winless Moulton-Udell teams to post solid wins on Friday night. The girls came away with a 40-18 win. Coach Kelsey Goff told KNIA Sports her team did not shoot well, but two players were in double figures rebounding as Gaby Overgaard grabbed 16 while Kasyn Reed gobbled up 13 boards. Addi Wadle led a balanced scoring attack with eight points. The boys put three players in double figures and drubbed the Eagles 76-42. Owen Suntken led the way with 28 points. Johnny Milburn had 13 points while Logan Godfrey had 14. The Saints will come right back at it today with a matinee contest with Colo-NESCO.
kniakrls.com
Dubuque Takes Two from Simpson
The Simpson Storm men’s and women’s basketball teams dropped a pair of games Saturday afternoon to the University of Dubuque Spartans, 77-73 in the women’s game and 86-74 in the men’s. In the women’s contest the Storm and Spartans would battle through a bumpy turnover fiesta...
kniakrls.com
Offensive Struggles Doom PCM Basketball Squads in Losses at Nevada
Offense was hard to come by Friday night for the PCM basketball teams in their Heart of Iowa Conference doubleheader at Nevada, as the girls fell 44-40 and boys were defeated 60-33, with both games heard live on KNIAKRLS.com. Despite connecting on just 19% of their shots in the first...
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Split a Pair of Wrestling Duals Thursday
The Pleasantville Trojans knocked off the Wayne Falcons 60-24 in a dual wrestling meet Thursday but they dropped a 51-28 verdict to a strong Interstate-35 team. In the win over Wayne, coach Heath DeForest’s Trojans received five forfeits to go along with five falls. The pins were by Caleb Cook, Trevor Nickel, Carter Metcalf, Brock Jones and Ross Stephens. Stephens had the fastest fall of the five with a pin in 29 seconds.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Basketball Looks To Keep Pace In SCC At Clarke Tonight
The Knoxville Basketball Squads complete a week long road trip as the Panthers take on Clarke tonight. Both teams are looking to stay in the South Central Conference race with the girls in a must win to stay within striking distance. Knoxville has two losses and could all but eliminate the Indians from contention with a win. It would also provide a little revenge since Clarke took a win from Knoxville earlier in the season. Hannah Dunkin has been on fire this week with 21 and 25 points performances this week, respectively. The Panther boys are looking to stay perfect and put Clarke in a conference hole with a win. Knoxville likely played its best game of the season the last time the Panthers met the Indians in December scoring a 74-57 win. Sophomore Post Player Kaiden Smith tells KNIA/KRLS Sports, Clarke is a talented team that is going to give the Panthers all they can handle.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian and Indianola to Wrap Up First Conference Hoops Rotation
Three days removed from a twin bill with the Dutch, Indianola will welcome more guests from Pella as the Eagles come to town for a pair of conference games this evening. The Indianola girls, now 11th in Class 4A, have lost four in a row — all to ranked opponents, and may see opportunity knocking when facing an Eagles team that has still yet to find victory in the Little Hawkeye Conference. But Head Coach Jeff Janssen knows they can’t take Pella Christian for granted.
kniakrls.com
Indianola and Norwalk wrestlers combine for six champions on Saturday
It was a busy Saturday on the mats for the Indianola and Norwalk wrestling teams, including six total champions at two tournaments. The Indianola boys placed fourth out of 10 teams at Ankeny’s Bob Sharp Invitational with 194.5 points. The Norwalk boys scored 136 points in the same tournament and placed fifth. The Indianola girls also competed at Ankeny and placed fifth out of eight teams with 78 points. The Norwalk girls wrestled at the Waukee Northwest Invitational and finished 16th with 17 points.
kniakrls.com
Indianola 2-0, Pella 1-1 at Dutch Triangular Thursday
A three way battle at Pella High School went the way of Indianola, who went 2-0 against the hosting Dutch (52-15) and Woodward-Granger (73-0) Thursday evening in a boys wrestling triangular. Pella was able to knock off the Hawks in the opening dual of the evening (47-27). Indianola had two...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Wrestling Splits At Centerville Quad
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad split its two matches at Centerville on Thursday easily beating the hosts 62-12, but falling to Chariton 39-33. In the match against the Chargers, Knoxville jumped out to an early 15-6 lead as the match started with weight class 145, but the Chargers upper weights and lower weights were the key as Chriton scored 33 of the next 39 points to seal the win. Marco Alejo, Luke Spaur, Steven McCreery, Tristan Sinnard, Daniel Gorskikh, and Wayne Johnston posted two victories on the night. Knoxville will return to Centerville on Saturday for a meet. The Panthers will be joined by PCM.
kniakrls.com
Pella Boys and Girls Wrestlers Find Individual Champs at Saturday Tournaments
— Find full results for the Pella boys and girls wrestlers below. Both are back in action Thursday at home for senior night against Dallas Center-Grimes. Valley Girls North Gym Round Robin Results for Pella. Valley Girls Round Robin Bracket 1. Serenity Turner’s place is 1st and has scored 6.0...
kniakrls.com
Dutch Men’s Wrestling Falters Against Ranked Opponent
A shorthanded Central College wrestling squad fell 38-9 against #12 Loras College Thursday night in an American Rivers Conference dual. The Dutch (4-2, 2-2 conference) were missing starters Rheiner Stahlbaum (sophomore, Johnston) at 125 pounds, and Brock Beck (Grinnell) at 133 pounds. The Duhawks (11-3, 2-1 conference) took a 10-0 lead at the beginning of the night off those two matches. Central’s first win was from Pierre Baldwin (freshman, Carol Stream, Ill., West Chicago HS) at 141 pounds in a 5-1 decision. It’s win No. 15 for Baldwin in his first season. Miles Berg (junior, Indianola) ended the night on a high note with a first period fall at 285 pounds.
kniakrls.com
Simpson’s Brady Held Named D3baseball.com Preseason All-American
After a historic 2022 campaign, Simpson College senior Brady Held has been named a D3baseball.com Preseason All-American. The Indianola native landed on the first team as a utility player. Held earned a number of postseason accolades last spring including second team All-American honors from D3baseball.com. He also collected first team...
kniakrls.com
Panthers vs Cancer Activities all day Saturday, January 21
Panthers vs Cancer is a fundraiser in Knoxville that raises money for cancer awareness and support. Last year Knoxville was able to raise over $48,000 to help fight in the fight against cancer. In addition to the varsity basketball games which will be played against the Chariton Chargers Saturday, January 21, there is a whole lot more to the event in Knoxville.
