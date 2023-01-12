ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan history: Sen. Warren Hooper shot, killed 78 year ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Sen. Warren Hooper was traveling from Lansing to his home in Albion on Jan. 11, 1945, when he was shot and killed.Investigators suspected that members of Detroit's Purple Gang were involved. Despite the investigation, the Republican senator's case remains unsolved to this day. According to the University of Michigan Bentley Historical Library, Hooper was killed days before he was scheduled to testify before a grand jury regarding a bribe in horse racing. At the time, former state treasurer and Republican Frank McKay was named in three federal grand jury probes, and Hooper's testimony would have implicated McKay.A...
ALBION, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

A New Brewery and Restaurant is Opening Soon in REO Town

It's taken some time, but there's finally an opening date!. Ellison Brewery & Spirits announced back in 2018 that they'd be opening a second location in REO Town Lansing to accompany their first location in East Lansing near Okemos. However, the long process of getting approvals, making remodeling changes, and of course, the impact that COVID-19, has put that 2018 opening a bit behind schedule. The Lansing State Journal reports that the grand opening is right around the corner.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Vito’s Espresso’s closes its downtown Jackson location

JACKSON, MI – Vito’s Espresso has closed its downtown location, but customers can still grab a drink and a bite to eat at its other location. The closing of the location in the Sky Building at 300 W. Washington St. occurred in late December, owner Vic Schiro said. The Spring Arbor location of the coffee shop and café is still open in the former Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road.
JACKSON, MI
Fox17

New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Conserve Water Notice Called for East Lansing and Meridian Township

If you live in East Lansing or Meridian Township, be aware of a "conserve water notice" that went into effect this morning. provides an open communication forum that connect public safety, municipalities, schools, businesses and the communities they serve. Nixle enables real-time, two-way communication through text, email, voice messages, social media, and the Nixle mobile app.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

