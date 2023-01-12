Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
Former Lansing City Market transformed into restaurant hub, social center
After sitting vacant for years, the former Lansing City Market is coming back to life.
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week
A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.
Popular Grand Rapids BBQ Takeout Joint Shutting its Doors
After six years in business, a popular Grand Rapids BBQ joint is permanently closing. Big Daddy Pete's BBQ at 2921 Eastern Ave SE shared news of the closure to Facebook on January 12, saying,. After six years of providing traditional slow smoked BBQ with a side of good ole hospitality...
Things to Do in Lansing This Weekend: Polo, a Circus and More
What's going on in Lansing this weekend? Plenty! Plug into polo, savor a circus, bust out the blues, and more!. Here's what's happening in and around Lansing for the weekend of January 13-15, 2023. The Divas Ball. Been dragging this week? Not like these divas! The Divas Ball, promised to...
Lansing Is Finally Getting Grown-Up Chuck E. Cheese And I’m Worried For My Finances (And Liver)
There are a few rare but precious moments in life, those seminal instances that define your years on this big blue-green marble and make all the troubles seem worth it. Your wedding. Opening your own business. The birth of a child. But I'm not married, I work for this website's...
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Michigan history: Sen. Warren Hooper shot, killed 78 year ago
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Sen. Warren Hooper was traveling from Lansing to his home in Albion on Jan. 11, 1945, when he was shot and killed.Investigators suspected that members of Detroit's Purple Gang were involved. Despite the investigation, the Republican senator's case remains unsolved to this day. According to the University of Michigan Bentley Historical Library, Hooper was killed days before he was scheduled to testify before a grand jury regarding a bribe in horse racing. At the time, former state treasurer and Republican Frank McKay was named in three federal grand jury probes, and Hooper's testimony would have implicated McKay.A...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
Where did the usual ice on the Great Lakes go?
Over the last 50 years, winter temperatures have warmed by as much as 4.4 degrees in Lansing and nearly 4.7 degrees in Grand Rapids.
Truth About Cars
Carvana Surrenders Michigan Dealers License, but Can Still Deliver Cars in the State - With a Catch
If you’d been hiding under a rock and just started reading the news in the last couple of months, it’d be easy to wonder how Carvana is a thing at all. The company’s troubles seem to grow by the day, though a recent story out of Michigan shows a few bright spots for the online auto retailer.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Did You Know These 6 Celebrities Were Born In Battle Creek?
When the topic of famous people who are connected with Battle Creek pops up, W.K. Kellogg is at the top of the list. And although she wasn't born here, Sojourner Truth is one of the most impressive. And you can’t forget Jr. Walker, who moved his band “The All Stars”...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
A New Brewery and Restaurant is Opening Soon in REO Town
It's taken some time, but there's finally an opening date!. Ellison Brewery & Spirits announced back in 2018 that they'd be opening a second location in REO Town Lansing to accompany their first location in East Lansing near Okemos. However, the long process of getting approvals, making remodeling changes, and of course, the impact that COVID-19, has put that 2018 opening a bit behind schedule. The Lansing State Journal reports that the grand opening is right around the corner.
Vito’s Espresso’s closes its downtown Jackson location
JACKSON, MI – Vito’s Espresso has closed its downtown location, but customers can still grab a drink and a bite to eat at its other location. The closing of the location in the Sky Building at 300 W. Washington St. occurred in late December, owner Vic Schiro said. The Spring Arbor location of the coffee shop and café is still open in the former Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road.
Fox17
New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
Conserve Water Notice Called for East Lansing and Meridian Township
If you live in East Lansing or Meridian Township, be aware of a "conserve water notice" that went into effect this morning. provides an open communication forum that connect public safety, municipalities, schools, businesses and the communities they serve. Nixle enables real-time, two-way communication through text, email, voice messages, social media, and the Nixle mobile app.
Emergency responders clear crash on US-127
An early morning crash involving multiple cars and a semi truck shut down US-127 on Saturday morning.
