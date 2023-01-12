ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
House votes to block China from buying oil from US reserves

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted to block oil from the country's emergency stockpile from going to China. The bill, one of the first introduced by the new GOP majority, would prohibit the Energy Department from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to companies owned or influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. It passed easily, 331-97, with 113 Democrats joining unanimous Republicans in support.
The U.S. has thwarted Putin’s energy blackmail. Europe says ‘Tanks a lot!’

A British Challenger tank is engaged in a NATO drill in Estonia on Feb. 5. The U.K. government is now considering plans to supply Ukraine with the advanced battle tanks. The White House is proudly trumpeting the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years and falling commodity prices–but they have more to be proud of on the economic front.
US vows to defend space with Japan, deploy mobile Marines as China worries grow

The United States said Wednesday that attacks in space would invoke its defense treaty with Japan and announced the deployment of a more agile Marine unit on its ally's soil as alarm grows over China. As China makes rapid advances in satellites, the United States and Japan warned in their statement that "attacks to, from or within space present a clear challenge to the security of the alliance" that could invoke Article Five of their mutual defense treaty, which considers an attack on one an attack on both.
War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
