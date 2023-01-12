Read full article on original website
House votes to BAN President Biden from selling America's emergency oil supplies to China
House Republicans are planning to pass a bill to ban President Biden from tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to sell U.S. oil to China.
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
British firms' race to exit Taiwan ahead of Chinese invasion
Brompton Bicycle, which manufactures commuter-friendly foldable pedal bikes out of parts sourced from both Taiwan and China, has sounded the alarm over the disruption and invasion would cause.
‘A sea change’: Biden reverses decades of Chinese trade policy
Forget tariffs. Biden’s actions to crack down on Beijing’s tech development will do more to hinder the Chinese economy — and divide the two nations — than Trump ever did.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
DeSantis vows to ban Chinese investors from buying land in Florida
In a speech about environmental strategies in his second term as Florida governor, Ron DeSantis warned Chinese real estate speculators to stay out of the Sunshine State.
How U.S. Scientists are Collaborating with China's Military: 'Wake-Up Call'
A new study shows U.S. and allied scientists are helping China's military as it strives to build an army that cannot be defeated.
How Saudi Arabia's crown prince snubbed Biden repeatedly to forge ties with authoritarian China and Russia
In Riyadh in early December, China's President Xi Jinping met with Saudi Arabia's de-facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, to announce a "new era" in relations between the countries. They touted sweeping new trade and energy deals, and alignment on issues ranging from the war in Yemen, to digital infrastructure and...
Germany's ties with China could change fundamentally - SPD leader
BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Germany would be forced to cut ties with China in the way it has with Russia should China attack Taiwan, the leader of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) told the weekly Die Zeit in comments published on Wednesday.
Schumer vows to fight ‘tooth and nail’ if McCarthy pursues ‘ultra MAGA’ agenda
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Friday that the new Republican majority in the House is throwing away a chance at bipartisanship and vowed to oppose Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) if he governs to the right. Schumer accused McCarthy, who won the gavel with concessions to the conservative wing...
Japan minister calls for new world order to counter rise of authoritarian regimes
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Japan’s trade and industry minister said on Thursday post-Cold War free trade and economic inter-dependence had bolstered authoritarian regimes and the United States and like-minded democracies should counter them with a “new world order.”
China Gets Hold Of Alibaba And Other Tops Execs Of Chinese Companies To Trumpet Confidence In Domestic Economy On State TV
Executives from 21 private-sector Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, lauded their confidence in the nation’s economy in an unparalleled program aired by China’s state broadcaster. Alibaba Chair and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong represented the company, considered the tech barometer of the country. The other companies...
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
U.S. warship sails through sensitive Taiwan Strait; China angered
WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday, part of what the U.S. military calls routine activity but which has riled China.
Attacks on Satellites May Trigger Military Response, US and Japanese Officials Say
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced alongside Japanese officials on Wednesday that they would consider military retaliation in response to attacks on satellites, a policy that puts China and Russia on notice amid looming threats in space. Space Force and U.S. Space Command are in...
House votes to block China from buying oil from US reserves
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted to block oil from the country's emergency stockpile from going to China. The bill, one of the first introduced by the new GOP majority, would prohibit the Energy Department from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to companies owned or influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. It passed easily, 331-97, with 113 Democrats joining unanimous Republicans in support.
Xi Jinping is 'preparing the Chinese people for war,' Trump-era National Security Adviser says
Retired Lt. Gen. McMaster said Xi has "made quite clear" from his recent statements that he is preparing to move against Taiwan.
The U.S. has thwarted Putin’s energy blackmail. Europe says ‘Tanks a lot!’
A British Challenger tank is engaged in a NATO drill in Estonia on Feb. 5. The U.K. government is now considering plans to supply Ukraine with the advanced battle tanks. The White House is proudly trumpeting the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years and falling commodity prices–but they have more to be proud of on the economic front.
US vows to defend space with Japan, deploy mobile Marines as China worries grow
The United States said Wednesday that attacks in space would invoke its defense treaty with Japan and announced the deployment of a more agile Marine unit on its ally's soil as alarm grows over China. As China makes rapid advances in satellites, the United States and Japan warned in their statement that "attacks to, from or within space present a clear challenge to the security of the alliance" that could invoke Article Five of their mutual defense treaty, which considers an attack on one an attack on both.
War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
