‘I said to myself: Keep pushing, don’t give up’; S.I. couple opens new 7,000-square-foot gym

Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Award-winning, custom-built Shore Acres mansion; lake ownership, $3.7M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website for 100 Wadsworth Rd. in Shore Acres is a must-see if you ever desired an award-winning home with a third ownership of a lake without having to travel out-of-state or upstate. With 11 Chamber of Commerce Awards, this 11,500-square-foot home offers amenities few other homes can claim. Imagine taking a dip in your indoor swimming pool, lounging in the two-story master bedroom, decorating the four floors of living space all connected via elevator — and that’s just to start.
‘Ride 4 Peace’ kicks off on Staten Island as NYC Peace Week honors Martin Luther King
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Community partners from across New York City gathered in Stapleton on Saturday to embark on a citywide “Ride 4 Peace,” kicking off the city’s 13th annual Peace Week. LIFE Camp, Inc., which organized the week of events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King...
Josephine Linton celebrates 106th birthday: Is she the oldest living Staten Islander?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Westerleigh native Josephine Linton celebrated her 106th birthday with a surprise birthday party on Jan. 11, 2023, to the delight of all her children, their spouses, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The youngest and only surviving child of the late Umberto and Conchetta Armocida, Mrs....
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of Venue
Benjamin Pinczewski, a 61-year-old personal injury and civil rights lawyer from Brooklyn just became the third NY lawyer to fall victim to the image software James Dolan installed at MSG.
In 1987, Staten Island bid heartbreaking farewell to hero NYPD officer who ran into flaming building to save lives. | From the vault
This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Jan. 14, 1987 edition of the Staten Island Advance, marking the funeral of NYPD officer Francis LaSala. The Great Kills resident died at 33 after he suffered fatal injuries running into an inferno in a Manhattan building in an attempt to save tenants.
I went to an alcohol-free bar in NYC, and everything from the delicious drinks to the magical vibe blew me away
Insider's reporter missed the cocktail bar vibe. But NYC's Hekate is the new go-to for non-drinkers like her, friends, and the dry January crowd.
Sixty Staten Island restaurants about to offer you a whole month of bargains. Restaurant Month kicks off Jan. 30.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Organizers of the second annual Staten Island Restaurant Month say they’re excited over this year’s discounted program. It is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30, through Thursday, March 2, essentially most of February, plus a few days to spare. Its goal is to promote local food venues and weekday dining, plus give patrons a break during these uncertain economic times, say coordinators Max Calicchio and Rob DeLuca.
Love Stories: Passionate love letters led to a relationship, a proposal, an engagement and wedding – with two surprise guests. Meet Marisa and Michael.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While the rest of the world was on lockdown, Marisa and Michael were deep in thought as they penned romantic love letters — the kind that reflects the innocence of young love. Eloquently written, the couple professed their unending love, a rich and precious...
$8 eggs and price spikes are a temporary, but stinky situation | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Take a walk with me through my neighborhood Key Food in West Brighton, one of the borough’s more earthy stores, so to speak, for a look at local inflation. Not only should these food prices be documented in our “diary” here, but the exercise brings me right back to the start of my career when some costs became odd obstacles in running a proper little eatery.
Which area of Staten Island is considered a ‘hotspot’ for foreclosures?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island recorded 156 real estate foreclosures in 2022 — making the borough the third-highest locale in the city for such transactions behind Queens and Brooklyn. And according to a new report, one zip code in particular -- 10314 -- is now considered a “foreclosure hotspot.”
3 Staten Island men charged in attack on N.J. high school student in front of school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Four men — including 3 Staten Islanders — have been arrested in connection with a brazen attack on a New Jersey high school student. The incident occurred in front of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Initially, the incident resulted from a dispute between two male high school students, according to a press release by the Sayreville Police Department.
Community Board meetings to be held virtually this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two of the Island’s three Community Boards will hold virtual public meetings this week. As part of Community Board 1, there will be a virtual meeting of the Mariners Harbor/Port Richmond Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held...
Staten Island estate sale Saturday: Take a look at what’s up for grabs at this mid-century home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Looking to get your hands on mid-century home decor? This Saturday, there will be an estate sale at 67 Wheeler Ave. in Castleton Corners from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This 1960s home has been frozen in time. Not only is the exterior of the home...
New York City's delicious Pizza: Where to Find the Most Delicious Slices
New York City is known for its delicious pizza, with a wide variety of styles to choose from. From classic New York-style slices to wood-fired Neapolitan pies, there's something for everyone in the city that never sleeps. Here are seven highly-rated pizza places in New York City that are worth checking out:
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
Celebrity hairstylist shows hairstyle trends that made the cut for 2023
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Change up your everyday look with a fun new hairstyle that’s trendy and chic. Celebrity hairstylist Lisa Chiccine joined New York Living on Friday to show the latest hairstyle trends for this year, and a quick, easy way to cut bangs. Watch the video...
Long Island’s winter snowstorm season is just beginning
If this weather keeps up through the end of the month – and it looks like it could – it will be the warmest January on record for the Island.
Video surfaces of another attempted car theft on Staten Island’s South Shore; getaway car described as gray Audi
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A video circulating on Staten Island allegedly shows an individual caught in the act of trying to steal a luxury car in broad daylight in a busy area of shops and restaurants near the Annadale train station. The apparent getaway car, described by police as...
You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year
If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
Staten Island, NY
