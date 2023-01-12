‘I said to myself: Keep pushing, don’t give up’; S.I. couple opens new 7,000-square-foot gym

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website for 100 Wadsworth Rd. in Shore Acres is a must-see if you ever desired an award-winning home with a third ownership of a lake without having to travel out-of-state or upstate. With 11 Chamber of Commerce Awards, this 11,500-square-foot home offers amenities few other homes can claim. Imagine taking a dip in your indoor swimming pool, lounging in the two-story master bedroom, decorating the four floors of living space all connected via elevator — and that’s just to start.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO