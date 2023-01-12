GridBright® upgrades Oracle Network Management System (NMS) at Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative (MCEC), underscoring the repeatability of GridBright’s NMS Configuration for Cooperatives

Read full article on original website
Put all of National Grid under state control, net zero campaigners urge
National Grid, which maintains the backbone of Britain’s electricity network, should be taken under government control to ensure the rapid transition to net zero, campaigners said after a report revealed the business paid investors almost £9bn in dividends and share buyback schemes over the last five years. The...
At NRF Big Show, PTC Touts Integration With Higg
Among the technology leaders showcasing their wares at the NRF Big Show, now through Jan. 17 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, is PTC. The company’s retail business unit, located at booth 6221 on level three of the Expo Hall, is demonstrating the company’s latest version of FlexPLM. The company is also demonstrating integrations with Higg and Made2Flow.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC’s retail business unit, said visitors to...
Bakersfield Californian
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday. White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search...
