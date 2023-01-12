Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Related
ourquadcities.com
Suspect tried to sell stolen items on Facebook, police allege
Suspect took photos of items in victim's residence, then tried to sell them on Facebook Marketplace, police allege. A 34-year-old Davenport suspect who allegedly violated his pretrial release was back in jail Saturday to face burglary-related charges. William Taylor earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge of third-degree burglary, along...
KCJJ
2 men arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during traffic stop
Two men have been arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during an early Saturday morning traffic stop. Arrest records indicate 32-year-old Luis Ramirez Ramos of Marion was pulled over just after 1:45am after making an improper right turn at Burlington and Madison Streets. Police say Ramos Ramirez refused to roll down the window of his 2018 Toyota Tundra, refused to exit the car, and refused to identify himself. He then reportedly resisted arrest, assaulted police, and had to be dragged out of the vehicle.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining drug-involved premises back in February. According to court documents, Corey Lamar Cullar started renting a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances in Fall 2017. Cullar and his associates distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences, and involved minors in the distribution of these substances. He exercised a leadership role over several individuals and provided firearms to them.
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdown
Wethersfield School was placed under lockdown early Friday afternoon after a complaint of a man with a pistol led to a foot pursuit through a residential neighborhood near the school. The incident led to the arrest of a Peoria man and a Galesburg man on preliminary felony weapons and drug charges.
ourquadcities.com
Stolen boat lands suspect in hot water: Police allege conspiracy
Facebook Messenger, surveillance video were part of investigation. A 48-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he had a stolen fishing boat after conspiring with another suspect via Facebook Messenger. Chad Finn faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
KCJJ
Suspect who led police on chase through Iowa City cornfield now at-large after skipping sentencing
A suspect who led police on a chase through an Iowa City cornfield that caused a lockdown at a nearby elementary school is now wanted after skipping his sentencing. 36-year-old Deonte House…who lists home addresses of both Cicero, Illinois and Des Moines…was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday in Johnson County court. But court records show he failed to appear, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
KCJJ
IC bartender accused of serving alcohol after hours
An Iowa City bartender faces charges that he served alcohol after hours. Iowa City Police say they were conducting a bar check at Grizzly’s on Highland Court just before 2:30 Wednesday morning when they observed a bartender, identified as 34-year-old Alexander Mims of the Lake Ridge manufactured housing community, consuming beer behind the bar. Two patrons were also still reportedly drinking alcoholic beverages despite it being well past 2am.
ourquadcities.com
K9 finds meth in car, loaded gun was in SUV, police allege
Two suspects from Muscatine face felony charges after police served a warrant and allegedly found meth and a gun in vehicles. According to court records, 29-year-old Hannah Millett faces charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and controlled substance violation; and 25-year-old Tanner Esmoil faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony,
superhits106.com
3rd OWI Charge For Dubuque Man
A Dubuque man is facing OWI charges after an arrest on Wednesday. Dubuque Police arrested 31 year old Ethan Luedtke on Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-offense operating while intoxicated. .
KBUR
Juvenile arrested in Henderson County for Burglary, Damage to Property
Stronghurst, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a male juvenile for Residential Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. According to a news release, at about 3:56 PM Monday, January 9th, the Hancock/Henderson 911 dispatch center received a call of a residential burglary in process in Stronghurst.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it has completed its investigation into the death of Devonna Walker last week at the Cambridge Townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids. In a press release, police said they have forwarded their completed investigation to the Linn County Attorney on...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested after firing gun at apartment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man allegedly involved in a domestic assault that involved gunshots has been arrested, according to police. Police said they responded after callers reported hearing gunshots and people screaming in the area of the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast. Officers said when...
classichits106.com
Chicago man charged after over 300lbs of cannabis found during traffic stop
PRINCETON – A Chicago man has been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver after a traffic stop in Bureau County on I-80. On Thursday afternoon, Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team agents stopped a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Barry M. Taylor of Chicago, and a K9 alerted on the vehicle for the presence of purported narcotics. After a search, authorities say they located 8 large duffle bags containing over 300lbs of purported cannabis. Taylor was taken to the Bureau County Jail with bond yet to be set.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying 2 they say stole purse, used at Walmart
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police ask for help to identify two people they say stole a purse from a car, then used them at Walmart. Moline police took a report of a car burglary on Jan. 7, in the 3300 block of 14th Street, police said. A purse was stolen from the car.
KCRG.com
Riverside man sentenced to federal prison for heroin and fentanyl conspiracy
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 30-year-old man who conspired to distribute heroin was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday. Evidence at the hearing showed Taylor James Leyden conspired with others to distribute substances that contained both heroin and fentanyl. In 2021, Cedar Rapids DEA conducted a wiretap investigation of several...
Man with Several Warrants Leads Police on Chase Through Dubuque
A scary situation unfolded in Dubuque on Thursday, January 12th when a man led authorities on a chase in and around the area during the afternoon hours. 34-year-old Everett E. Winfrey of Dubuque was arrested on charges of eluding, operating while intoxicated, and several traffic violations, according to KWWL. Winfrey had warrants for probation violation, controlled substance violation, and escape as well, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department.
x1071.com
Jo Daviess County Man Arrested For Meth in Grant County
K9 Vezer assisted the Grant County Sheriff’s Department with a drug arrest on Saturday. That’s when the Sheriff’s department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 11 in Hazel Green. 21 year old Colton Coonts of Lena, Illinois was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. Grant County K9 Vezer assisted and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. An investigation was done and Coontz was placed under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine and Manufacturing and Delivering Methamphetamine. Coonts was taken to the Grant County Jail and is awaiting his court appearance. So far,K9 Vezer has been deployed 50 times for various roles and has assisted with 19 arrests since he joined the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in August 2022.
Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied
Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Intruder Shot Dead in Monticello Home Invasion
An intruder was shot dead after breaking into a Monticello home early Wednesday morning. Monticello Police say shortly before 2 am, the Jones County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the resident of 309 South Sycamore Street in Monticello, who reported a break-in in progress at their home. A police officer was dispatched to the scene.
Routine traffic stop leads to drug charge for Kewanee man
A routine traffic stop for expired registration and failure to signal led to the arrest of a Kewanee man on Friday. Justin Stanley, 36, was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license. But following a search of his motor vehicle, officers located a stash of drugs, cash and a passenger, David Phillips, 38 of Kewanee.
Comments / 0