The Knoxville Basketball Squads complete a week long road trip as the Panthers take on Clarke tonight. Both teams are looking to stay in the South Central Conference race with the girls in a must win to stay within striking distance. Knoxville has two losses and could all but eliminate the Indians from contention with a win. It would also provide a little revenge since Clarke took a win from Knoxville earlier in the season. Hannah Dunkin has been on fire this week with 21 and 25 points performances this week, respectively. The Panther boys are looking to stay perfect and put Clarke in a conference hole with a win. Knoxville likely played its best game of the season the last time the Panthers met the Indians in December scoring a 74-57 win. Sophomore Post Player Kaiden Smith tells KNIA/KRLS Sports, Clarke is a talented team that is going to give the Panthers all they can handle.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO