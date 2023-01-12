ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

newschannel6now.com

Windy conditions return this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday, we will have a temperature of 56° with light and variable winds. Friday night, we will have a low of 32° with clear skies. Saturday, we will have strong winds return to the forecast. We will have south winds at 20 to 25 mph, with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Temps will climb to a high of 62°. Saturday night, we will have a low of 45° with partly cloudy skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Sewer maintenance to cause detours

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) The Wichita Falls Utilities Department will conduct a scheduled rehabilitation of the city sewer lines within its wastewater collection system next week. The sewer rehab work will be performed in the 1200 block of Seventh Street, west of 7th and Burnett, and will require scheduled closure and detour. Both west and eastbound […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Reported power outage in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting close to 500 customers are without power in Lawton. According to the company’s outage map, the area North of Meadow Brook Drive between 38th street and 53rd street is being affected. PSO says the outage began at...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Part of 7th Street to close for sewer rehab project

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A portion of 7th Street in Wichita Falls will be closed starting on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, as workers conduct a scheduled rehabilitation of sewer lines within its Wastewater Collections System. City of Wichita Falls officials said the sewer rehab work will be performed in...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Traffic changes planned for U.S. 82 near Nocona

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a few traffic changes on U.S. 82 between Nocona and Ringgold. Motorists will be moved to the newly built lanes just north of the old highway during the week of Jan. 16. TxDOT officials said North Airport Road off U.S. 82 will reopen again, while South Airport Road will be closed to through traffic.
NOCONA, TX
newschannel6now.com

Farmer’s Market holds live concert

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Farmer’s Market had a live concert for its vendors and customer’s to enjoy. Kim Hunter performed covers of some country classics for the crowd. Vendors noted that the market’s atmosphere was upbeat and brighter than usual. “I can definitely say that...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Firefighters respond to house fire on Turkey Ranch Road

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department, Iowa Park VFD, and the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to 5200 block of Turkey Ranch Road for a structure fire Saturday afternoon. Captain Christopher Bashford with the Wichita West VFD said around 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire. He […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Grass fire burns 240 acres, outbuildings; emergency burn ban put in place

Montague County was placed under a burn ban on Wednesday morning as dry conditions and high winds continued to fuel grass fires of all sizes across the area. County Judge Kevin Benton issued the emergency ban at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after a large wildfire on Tuesday in the area of Upper Montague Road, Allison and Legacy Roads and State Highway 59 covered nearly 250 acres. Nearly 20 fire departments and law enforcement agencies responded.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Red Rover is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Red Rover. The adoption fee for dogs is $140 but that covers all shots, spay or...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Crews fight fire near Iowa Park

Those who evacuated from a home off Peterson Road due to a big fire around noon Tuesday afternoon are back home now. Around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, fire crews were called to an address in the 1900 block of Peterson Road for reports of a controlled fire that had gotten out of control.
IOWA PARK, TX
kswo.com

LFD forced to shut down Cache as outside fire spreads

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials have shut down Cache rd. near US-62, as multiple fire departments battle an outside fire on the west side of Lawton. Firefighters responded to the call a little before 10 a.m. after a fire broke out at US-62 and NW Deyo Mission Rd. According to...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls gas pump car thief back in jail

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Less than a year after being paroled, a Wichita Falls man is back in jail on charges of assaulting an officer and evading arrest. Matthew Drullinger was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and is being held without bond for violation of parole in Texas and violation […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

Eastern Buffet reopens Thursday after being closed by city

Eastern Buffet reopens Thursday after being closed by city News Staff Fri, 01/13/2023 - 9:19 am   (THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Eastern Buffet in Graham was closed Monday, Jan. 9 by the city of Graham after a complaint was filed regarding bugs in the restaurant. The restaurant followed the city’s compliance requests and was able to reopen Thursday, Jan. 12. ...
GRAHAM, TX
kswo.com

LPD: One person hospitalized after Friday morning incident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and emergency medical crews responded to an alleged stabbing in Lawton early Friday morning. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Sedalia Ave. for a disturbance which occurred a little after 8 a.m. on Friday.
LAWTON, OK
NewsTalk 1290

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 13, 2023

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Tickets on sale for MLK Jr. Scholarship & Prayer Breakfast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 34th annual Wichita Falls MLK Jr. Scholarship & Prayer Breakfast celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The breakfast will be held on Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. in Ray Clymer Hall at the MPEC. Proceeds from ticket sales help fund college scholarships for area students. The theme of this year’s breakfast is “Daring to Dream”.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

