Windy conditions return this weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday, we will have a temperature of 56° with light and variable winds. Friday night, we will have a low of 32° with clear skies. Saturday, we will have strong winds return to the forecast. We will have south winds at 20 to 25 mph, with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Temps will climb to a high of 62°. Saturday night, we will have a low of 45° with partly cloudy skies.
Sewer maintenance to cause detours
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) The Wichita Falls Utilities Department will conduct a scheduled rehabilitation of the city sewer lines within its wastewater collection system next week. The sewer rehab work will be performed in the 1200 block of Seventh Street, west of 7th and Burnett, and will require scheduled closure and detour. Both west and eastbound […]
kswo.com
Reported power outage in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting close to 500 customers are without power in Lawton. According to the company’s outage map, the area North of Meadow Brook Drive between 38th street and 53rd street is being affected. PSO says the outage began at...
newschannel6now.com
Part of 7th Street to close for sewer rehab project
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A portion of 7th Street in Wichita Falls will be closed starting on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, as workers conduct a scheduled rehabilitation of sewer lines within its Wastewater Collections System. City of Wichita Falls officials said the sewer rehab work will be performed in...
newschannel6now.com
Traffic changes planned for U.S. 82 near Nocona
NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a few traffic changes on U.S. 82 between Nocona and Ringgold. Motorists will be moved to the newly built lanes just north of the old highway during the week of Jan. 16. TxDOT officials said North Airport Road off U.S. 82 will reopen again, while South Airport Road will be closed to through traffic.
newschannel6now.com
Farmer’s Market holds live concert
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Farmer’s Market had a live concert for its vendors and customer’s to enjoy. Kim Hunter performed covers of some country classics for the crowd. Vendors noted that the market’s atmosphere was upbeat and brighter than usual. “I can definitely say that...
Firefighters respond to house fire on Turkey Ranch Road
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department, Iowa Park VFD, and the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to 5200 block of Turkey Ranch Road for a structure fire Saturday afternoon. Captain Christopher Bashford with the Wichita West VFD said around 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire. He […]
bowienewsonline.com
Grass fire burns 240 acres, outbuildings; emergency burn ban put in place
Montague County was placed under a burn ban on Wednesday morning as dry conditions and high winds continued to fuel grass fires of all sizes across the area. County Judge Kevin Benton issued the emergency ban at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after a large wildfire on Tuesday in the area of Upper Montague Road, Allison and Legacy Roads and State Highway 59 covered nearly 250 acres. Nearly 20 fire departments and law enforcement agencies responded.
One reportedly taken to hospital, Wichita Falls PD investigating
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police investigate a shooting on Terrace Avenue near Lucy Park. WFPD is working the scene of a reported shooting early Sunday morning. Police responded to Terrace Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots during a party in the 2400 block of Terrace. A victim was reportedly […]
newschannel6now.com
Red Rover is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Red Rover. The adoption fee for dogs is $140 but that covers all shots, spay or...
Crews fight fire near Iowa Park
Those who evacuated from a home off Peterson Road due to a big fire around noon Tuesday afternoon are back home now. Around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, fire crews were called to an address in the 1900 block of Peterson Road for reports of a controlled fire that had gotten out of control.
Wichita Falls Sports Complex getting a $3.3 million dollar facelift
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—With spring baseball season just around the corner, the City of Wichita Falls is making some much-needed big improvements to the sports complex over on Sheppard Access Road, after funding was approved by city councilors last fall, work began immediately. Once this project is complete and the baseball and softball tournaments begin, Parks […]
kswo.com
LFD forced to shut down Cache as outside fire spreads
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials have shut down Cache rd. near US-62, as multiple fire departments battle an outside fire on the west side of Lawton. Firefighters responded to the call a little before 10 a.m. after a fire broke out at US-62 and NW Deyo Mission Rd. According to...
Wichita Falls gas pump car thief back in jail
ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Less than a year after being paroled, a Wichita Falls man is back in jail on charges of assaulting an officer and evading arrest. Matthew Drullinger was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and is being held without bond for violation of parole in Texas and violation […]
Eastern Buffet reopens Thursday after being closed by city
Eastern Buffet reopens Thursday after being closed by city News Staff Fri, 01/13/2023 - 9:19 am (THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Eastern Buffet in Graham was closed Monday, Jan. 9 by the city of Graham after a complaint was filed regarding bugs in the restaurant. The restaurant followed the city’s compliance requests and was able to reopen Thursday, Jan. 12. ...
kswo.com
LPD: One person hospitalized after Friday morning incident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and emergency medical crews responded to an alleged stabbing in Lawton early Friday morning. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Sedalia Ave. for a disturbance which occurred a little after 8 a.m. on Friday.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 13, 2023
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Family and friends to host benefit for victims of fatal wreck in December
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Three separate families are calling upon the Wichita Falls community after three men were involved in a fatal accident that took the life of one man and critically injured the other two in the vehicle. Thanks to event coordinators a benefit is being held this weekend at Our Place Eatery and Spirits packed […]
newschannel6now.com
Tickets on sale for MLK Jr. Scholarship & Prayer Breakfast
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 34th annual Wichita Falls MLK Jr. Scholarship & Prayer Breakfast celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The breakfast will be held on Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. in Ray Clymer Hall at the MPEC. Proceeds from ticket sales help fund college scholarships for area students. The theme of this year’s breakfast is “Daring to Dream”.
kswo.com
Fundraiser for premature twins born at 23 weeks brings community together in support of family
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton community has come together in support of premature twins who were born at just 23 weeks old. Steely and Sage Vaughn were expected on March 9, but both girls were delivered early on November 12 weighing only one pound and two ounces. The twins...
