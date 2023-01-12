Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Waukee Edges Indianola in Top Five Boys Basketball Thriller; Earns DH Sweep
In a thriller that came as advertised in the second game, Waukee ultimately swept Indianola’s basketball teams Saturday in a non-conference twin bill heard live on the KNIA3 stream. The ranked matchups went 52-36 in the girls contest in favor of the road team, and a top five showdown...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk girls host 8th-ranked Carlisle Monday night
The Norwalk girls basketball team will host Carlisle Monday night in a non-conference matchup of area rivals at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA and live streamed on the Norwalk Warrior Productions YouTube channel. The Warrior girls are 3-9 overall following Friday’s hard-fought 52-46 loss...
kniakrls.com
Warrior bowlers sweep dual meet at Pella Christian
The Norwalk bowling teams both defeated Pella Christian in a Little Hawkeye Conference dual meet held Saturday at the Dutch 200 Bowl & Grill in Pella. The Warrior girls won 1910-1776, pulling away during the last four Baker games of the day, while the Warrior boys won 2566-1966. Pella Christian’s...
kniakrls.com
Dubuque Takes Two from Simpson
The Simpson Storm men’s and women’s basketball teams dropped a pair of games Saturday afternoon to the University of Dubuque Spartans, 77-73 in the women’s game and 86-74 in the men’s. In the women’s contest the Storm and Spartans would battle through a bumpy turnover fiesta...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Sweeps Eagles on Hall of Fame Night
It was another contest that went down to the wire for the Indianola boys to stay perfect on the season, while the girls snapped a four-game skid as Pella Christian came to town for Hall of Fame festivities in a conference doubleheader Friday heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The #5...
kniakrls.com
DCG Sweeps Pella Basketball Teams
In a highly anticipated Little Hawkeye Conference basketball doubleheader Friday night in the Tulip City, Dallas Center-Grimes swept Pella, winning 49-34 in the girls game and 65-47 in the boys contest. Both were heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The class 4A top-ranked DCG girls scored the first ten points against...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Basketball Swept For The First Time This Season
The Knoxville Basketball Squads were swept for the first time this season in a single double header as the girls fell to Clarke in overtime 71-68, while the boys struggled all night in a 72-55 loss to the Indians heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The girls were unable to solve Clarke’s inside game as the Indians shredded Knoxville with offensive rebounding and put-backs. The Panthers had a seven point lead in regulation with just over a minute remaining but Clarke closed on a 9-2 run to force the extra session, where the Indians outscored the Panthers 13-10. Coach Matt Ritchhart told KNIA/KRLS Sports there were several defensive assignments missed in the last few minutes of the game.
kniakrls.com
Indianola and Norwalk wrestlers combine for six champions on Saturday
It was a busy Saturday on the mats for the Indianola and Norwalk wrestling teams, including six total champions at two tournaments. The Indianola boys placed fourth out of 10 teams at Ankeny’s Bob Sharp Invitational with 194.5 points. The Norwalk boys scored 136 points in the same tournament and placed fifth. The Indianola girls also competed at Ankeny and placed fifth out of eight teams with 78 points. The Norwalk girls wrestled at the Waukee Northwest Invitational and finished 16th with 17 points.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Wrestling Splits At Centerville Quad
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad split its two matches at Centerville on Thursday easily beating the hosts 62-12, but falling to Chariton 39-33. In the match against the Chargers, Knoxville jumped out to an early 15-6 lead as the match started with weight class 145, but the Chargers upper weights and lower weights were the key as Chriton scored 33 of the next 39 points to seal the win. Marco Alejo, Luke Spaur, Steven McCreery, Tristan Sinnard, Daniel Gorskikh, and Wayne Johnston posted two victories on the night. Knoxville will return to Centerville on Saturday for a meet. The Panthers will be joined by PCM.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian and Indianola to Wrap Up First Conference Hoops Rotation
Three days removed from a twin bill with the Dutch, Indianola will welcome more guests from Pella as the Eagles come to town for a pair of conference games this evening. The Indianola girls, now 11th in Class 4A, have lost four in a row — all to ranked opponents, and may see opportunity knocking when facing an Eagles team that has still yet to find victory in the Little Hawkeye Conference. But Head Coach Jeff Janssen knows they can’t take Pella Christian for granted.
kniakrls.com
Offensive Struggles Doom PCM Basketball Squads in Losses at Nevada
Offense was hard to come by Friday night for the PCM basketball teams in their Heart of Iowa Conference doubleheader at Nevada, as the girls fell 44-40 and boys were defeated 60-33, with both games heard live on KNIAKRLS.com. Despite connecting on just 19% of their shots in the first...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk boys wrestlers rout Grinnell, bowling teams split vs. Clarke; Basketball at Osky tonight
The Norwalk boys wrestling and boys bowling teams were both victorious on Thursday while the girls bowling team rolled a season-high score in defeat. The Warrior wrestlers took care of business in a home dual against Grinnell, improving to 4-1 in Little Hawkeye Conference duals and 4-3 overall with a 61-18 win over the Tigers.
kniakrls.com
Pella Boys and Girls Wrestlers Find Individual Champs at Saturday Tournaments
— Find full results for the Pella boys and girls wrestlers below. Both are back in action Thursday at home for senior night against Dallas Center-Grimes. Valley Girls North Gym Round Robin Results for Pella. Valley Girls Round Robin Bracket 1. Serenity Turner’s place is 1st and has scored 6.0...
kniakrls.com
Simpson’s Brady Held Named D3baseball.com Preseason All-American
After a historic 2022 campaign, Simpson College senior Brady Held has been named a D3baseball.com Preseason All-American. The Indianola native landed on the first team as a utility player. Held earned a number of postseason accolades last spring including second team All-American honors from D3baseball.com. He also collected first team...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on Kansas’ 62-60 Win over Iowa State
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks beat the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones, 62-60, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday afternoon. Here are three thoughts on this Big 12 Conference game. Kansas (16-1, 5-0 in Big 12) is now 6-0 in games decided by five points or less this...
University Daily Kansan
Preview: Kansas to host Iowa State for Top-15 matchup
Two teams that remain undefeated in Big 12 Conference play will square off inside Allen Fieldhouse as No. 2 Kansas is set to host No. 14 Iowa State. Iowa State is coming in fresh off of a win against Texas Tech and is one of the toughest teams Kansas has played this season.
kniakrls.com
Panthers vs Cancer Activities all day Saturday, January 21
Panthers vs Cancer is a fundraiser in Knoxville that raises money for cancer awareness and support. Last year Knoxville was able to raise over $48,000 to help fight in the fight against cancer. In addition to the varsity basketball games which will be played against the Chariton Chargers Saturday, January 21, there is a whole lot more to the event in Knoxville.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Show Choir Season Preview
Pella High School’s Show Choirs Acapella and Bravo are set for the competition season. Students Tatum Carlstone, Kolton Messer, Bethany Schreur, and Jake Brenizer discuss tonight’s parent preview and the next month of shows. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts |...
KCCI.com
‘You can’t be in here’: Male coaches accused of going in girls locker room at a West Des Moines high school
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents of female wrestlers at Valley High School are upset after a confrontation in the girls locker room on Dec. 9. They say their daughters told them the male coaches of the girls basketball team went into the locker room while they were in there.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
