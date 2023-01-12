The Knoxville Basketball Squads were swept for the first time this season in a single double header as the girls fell to Clarke in overtime 71-68, while the boys struggled all night in a 72-55 loss to the Indians heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The girls were unable to solve Clarke’s inside game as the Indians shredded Knoxville with offensive rebounding and put-backs. The Panthers had a seven point lead in regulation with just over a minute remaining but Clarke closed on a 9-2 run to force the extra session, where the Indians outscored the Panthers 13-10. Coach Matt Ritchhart told KNIA/KRLS Sports there were several defensive assignments missed in the last few minutes of the game.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO