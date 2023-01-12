Read full article on original website
Saint Laurent Men's AW23 revelled in gothic, androgynous darkness
Yesterday evening, in the frescoed concrete rotunda of the Bourse de Commerce – the art foundation owned by Francois Pinault of Kering — Saint Laurent’s menswear came full circle. In the literal sense, guests were seated on a circular leather sofa, but also because this marked somewhat of a homecoming for the French house, which has chosen to show Anthony Vaccarello’s menswear collections in far-flung locations in recent seasons (LA, Venice, Marrakech, to name a few).
The very best of Milan Fashion Week Men's AW23
Ciao amori! Feeling the full effects of Blue Monday? Well, fear not, the new year brings plenty of brand spanking new FASHION! Dry Jan, this is not. Kicking off the rollercoaster of shows is Milan Fashion Week Men’s, which sees the stable of established single-moniker fashion houses — Prada, Fendi, Gucci et al. — joined by British imports, such as JW Anderson and Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY. Besides all the beautiful tailoring and boys-in-skirts, this season marks a few new debuts, too. Well, kind of. Gucci is still in its interregnum, showcasing a studio-designed collection until a new creative director will be announced later in the year, and we have new designers (welcome home, Marco de Vincenzo at Etro) joining your Milanese faves. Here’s everything you need to know about what went down at Milan Fashion Week.
Paco Rabanne Pre-Fall 2023
The 1980s are having a moment in Paris, with an exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs exploring the decade’s impact on French fashion, design and the graphic arts. For his pre-fall collection for Paco Rabanne, Julien Dossena drew inspiration from the period, which ushered in a number of bold architectural projects, from the glass pyramid at the Louvre museum to the silver dome known as La Géode, which served as the virtual backdrop for the look book.
AW23 is the season of the pillow prince
One thing we can all agree on is that getting out of bed when you’re snuggled up and warm is one of the worst things we have to do on a daily basis. Perhaps you hit snooze more than you should. Or consider calling your boss to tell them, “sorry, I can’t make it into work today as unfortunately I am snug as a bug in a rug right now.”
Artists Are Suing Over Stable Diffusion Stealing Their Work for AI Art
Three artists have teamed up in a class action lawsuit against Stability AI, DeviantArt, and Midjourney, alleging that the text-to-image AI tools have infringed the rights of thousands of artists and other creatives “under the guise of ‘artificial intelligence.’”. The lawsuit, announced on Saturday, claims that the...
The very best of PFW Men's AW23: Wales Bonner & Bianca Saunders
Ah, mes cailles! Nous sommes enfin arrivés! Yes, that’s right, we’ve landed in gay Paree for the final leg – well, I guess there were only two legs this season, but whatever – of the men’s shows! As ever, it’s a season brimming with spectacles it would be criminal to miss, from Wales Bonner’s IRL debut on the schedule to the return of Saint Laurent and Ludovic de Saint Sernin; KidSuper’s show as a guest designer at Louis Vuitton to new collections from cult faves like Botter and Kiko Kostadinov. And we’ll be there to capture it ALL! For you! While we do the heavy lifting, running ourselves ragged around the City of Lights, all you need to check in here for all the latest tidbits from the world of menswear’s most stylish week. Bisous!
Corduroy Couches Are Back—and They're Not Just for Basements
What do himbos, bell bottoms, and conversation pits all have in common? They're all nostalgic throwbacks to the 70s that are experiencing current cultural revivals right now. But don’t just take our word for it: According to Vogue, our favorite designer resale site 1stDibs “has also seen a massive spike in sales of iconic designs from the period, including Mario Bellini’s ‘Camaleonda’ sofa from 1970, Michel Ducaroy’s ‘Togo'” (which we found some amazing dupes for) and Vico Magistretti’s ‘Maralunga’ sofa from 1973,” to name just a few.
The Jean Sofa ('Jofa') Is 2023's Soon-to-Be 'It' Sofa
There’s nothing relaxing, let alone inspiring, about parking your peach on a sofa that smells like polyester and looks like a SimCity afterthought; (Pierre Paulin sofa dupe from The Sims 4: Dream Home Decorator, we must exempt you from this, obviously). You deserve a throne for your home that enchants your guests, cradles your behind, and puts you ahead of the home design curve. You deserve a jofa.
