Ah, mes cailles! Nous sommes enfin arrivés! Yes, that’s right, we’ve landed in gay Paree for the final leg – well, I guess there were only two legs this season, but whatever – of the men’s shows! As ever, it’s a season brimming with spectacles it would be criminal to miss, from Wales Bonner’s IRL debut on the schedule to the return of Saint Laurent and Ludovic de Saint Sernin; KidSuper’s show as a guest designer at Louis Vuitton to new collections from cult faves like Botter and Kiko Kostadinov. And we’ll be there to capture it ALL! For you! While we do the heavy lifting, running ourselves ragged around the City of Lights, all you need to check in here for all the latest tidbits from the world of menswear’s most stylish week. Bisous!

19 HOURS AGO