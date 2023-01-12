Read full article on original website
Julie Chrisley Admits She Fears Being 'Separated' From Husband Todd 'Forever' Ahead Of Prison Sentence
Julie Chrisley is getting real about her fears regarding the future. Just days before she and husband Todd Chrisley are due to report to their respective Florida prisons to serve their combined 19 years behind bars, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch shared her concerns over the couple's new normal."There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated," Julie said on the latest "Chrisley Confessions" podcast while speaking to her son Chase Chrisley's fiancée, Emmy Medders, after she and Todd were sentenced in November for fraud and tax evasion. "But there’s a difference between my husband and I...
Savannah Chrisley Reveals Her Life Plans While Parents Serve Lengthy Prison Sentence
Savannah Chrisley revealed what she will not be doing while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving lengthy prison sentences beginning next month. In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 25-year-old said she'll hit the pause button when it comes to having kids or getting married because she "can't move on" while Todd serves 12 years in prison and Julie serves seven years, respectively, after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud back in June. They are both scheduled to report to prison in January.
How Todd & Julie Chrisley Are Spending Their Final Weeks Before Prison
Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are just weeks away from reporting to federal prison for a combined 19 years after they were found guilty of multiple counts of fraud and tax evasion. So what will they be doing in those final days of freedom? Daughter Lindsie Chrisley is now sharing an update on her parents’ upcoming plans.
‘Real Housewives’ star scammed older Americans, is sentenced to years in prison, feds say
Jennifer Shah lived a “life of luxury” while victims’ bank accounts were drained empty, prosecutors said.
The Chrisleys have another setback before reporting for prison next week, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: No more delays. Todd and Julie Chrisley's request for bail was denied on Jan. 10, meaning they will have to report to prison on Jan. 17. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars had filed an emergency motion to delay their reporting dates by three weeks. In June 2022, the couple was found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Todd was later sentenced to 12 years in prison; Julie was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Us Weekly reported that the duo hoped to avoid prison while they appeal their sentences.MORE: Celebrity mug shots.
Chrisley Kids Chase, Savannah & Lindsie Spotted Leaving Court After Todd & Julie Are Denied Bond
Chase, Savannah, and Lindsie Chrisley were seen leaving a courthouse together in Atlanta Georgia after their parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bond on Tuesday, January 10. The three adult kids looked incredibly disappointed by the judge’s decision in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The judge denied the reality stars’ motion for bail pending the appeal of their sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion charges.
Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents' Federal Prison Sentence
Chase Chrisley finally has something to say. One month after his famous parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to many years behind federal bars for committing tax evasion and bank fraud (among other crimes), the 26-year old has finally issued a handful of statements. During an appearance on sister Savannah...
Down In The Dumps: Todd Chrisley Could Make 12 Cents An Hour Scrubbing Toilets In Prison
Talk about a dirty job! Convicted fraudster Todd Chrisley might be down in the dumps come the new year, with RadarOnline.com discovering the Chrisley Knows Best star could make as little as 12 cents per hour if he's on toilet duty in prison. Federal Bureau of Prisons told RadarOnline.com that inmates' hourly rates are broken up into "four different pay grade levels — $0.12, $0.17, $0.29, and $0.40," with bathroom duty being the low man on the totem pole.Incarceration will already be hard for Chrisley — who was convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax...
Jen Shah is a "Sobbing Wreck" Ahead of Prison Sentence
In the wake of Jen Shah receiving a 6.5 year sentence, she is bracing herself. Obviously, things could have been a lot worse. Her crimes caused real harm to people. The The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has a little over one month before she must report to prison.
Days before Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison sentences set to begin, reality stars denied bail pending appeal
Former reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will begin their prison sentences in less than a week. The Chrisley Knows Best stars' request for bail pending their appeal has been denied, according to multiple reports. Their request to delay their surrender by 21 days was also rejected. The Chrisleys were...
Savannah Chrisley Grappling With Parent's Prison Sentence, 'Can't Move on' With Life Goals
Savannah Chrisley revealed what she would not do while her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are in prison starting next month. As the 25-year-old said in the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, she won't be able to move on to having kids or getting married. Todd serves 12 years in prison, and Julie serves seven years, respectively. In June, the two were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. In January, both are scheduled to report to prison. "In my mind, I'm like, 'I can't move on with my life,'" she said. "Until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid." Even so, Savannah admitted that if her parents were to have their way, she would continue living her life.
Ex-Portland lawyer sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for stealing more than $3.8 million in clients’ money
Former personal injury lawyer Lori E. Deveny, who cheated more than 135 clients out of more than $3.8 million, was sentenced Monday to nearly 8 ½ years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman called Deveny’s fraud more “calculating and predatory than desperate,” though he said he believed part of what contributed to Deveny’s downfall was the emotional and physical abuse she endured from her late husband, who took his own life in 2018.
Prosecutors: Kilpatrick’s motion for supervision to end early should be denied
Federal prosecutors in a response filed Friday say Kwame Kilpatrick should stay under court supervision after the former Detroit mayor asked a judge to be released early.
When Is RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Going to Prison? Details on Facility, Sentence and More
Doing time. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced to 78 months, which is 6.5 years, behind bars after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in relation to a nationwide telemarketing scheme. Keep scrolling below to find out when she has to report to prison, which facility she'll serve her sentence in and more details. ...
Todd & Julie Chrisley Requests For Bail DENIED; Couple Must Report to Prison Next Week!
Looks like there were more legal setbacks for disgraced reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley this week. If you’ve been following the downfall of the Chrisley Knows Best couple, then you know that Todd and Julie were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud charges last year. Todd was...
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam Case
Jen Shah is going to prison for a very long time. On Thursday, January 6 the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star was handed down a lengthy prison sentence after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was accused of scamming thousands of elderly people out of millions.
Ferrari Deposit Scammer Daniel Lesin Sentenced to 45 Months in Prison
Lesin forfeited nearly $2.3 million in cash, nearly $200,000 in luxury watches, and a Salvador Dali painting.
Mastermind of college admissions scam sentenced to 3½ years in prison
William 'Rick' Singer bribed coaches and rigged exams to slip the children of his star-studded clientele into the country's best universities.
'Teen Mom' Dad Arrested for Alleged Probation Violation
Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star X'Zayveon Gambrell appeared in court on Jan. 6 after being arrested in December for violating his probation following his felony convictions in 2019 for possessing firearms (under 18), ammunition, and marijuana possession with intent to distribute. A warrant was issued for Gambrell in October after he was reported for a probation violation, Starcasm reported. Gambrell was arrested and booked on Dec. 6 and was granted bail on Dec. 15. In addition, court records indicate that Gambrell's probation was revoked due to the hearing. While it was initially unclear whether he would be heading back to prison, Gambrell posted on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 6, indicating that he is not in jail. In August 2018, Gambrell faced three felonies and three misdemeanors. However, he cut a deal that resulted in the three misdemeanor charges being dropped and the one felony charge being downgraded to a lesser felony charge.
Feds outline new plan for inmates to pay victim restitution
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is proposing changes to how it runs federal prisoners’ deposit accounts in an effort to make sure victims are paid restitution, including from some high-profile inmates with large balances. The new rule was published in the federal register Tuesday. It would automatically...
