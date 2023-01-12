ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

BAYLOR 74, OKLAHOMA STATE 58

Percentages: FG .383, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (Asberry 4-11, Williams 1-3, Thompson 1-4, Newton 1-5, Harris 0-2, Anderson 0-3, Wright 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Asberry 2, Boone, Newton, Smith, Williams). Turnovers: 10 (Harris 2, Thompson 2, Williams 2, Anderson, Boone, Newton, Smith).
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy