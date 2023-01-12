ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

Loaded gun discovered by resident walking his dog behind Clarkston elementary school

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qFNpd_0kC9rgiM00

CLARKSTON (WWJ) - A Clarkston resident out on a walk with his dog made a disturbing find after he stumbled across a gun in a field behind Springfield Plains Elementary School a week ago, district officials said.

WWJ's Mike Campbell reported that the man was passing near the school playground on Friday, Jan.6, when he found the weapon and reported it to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, deputies determined the gun was loaded.

Deputies searched the area for any additional evidence and returned the following day to conduct another search out of precaution, the sheriff's office said.

"At this time, the OSCO does not believe there is any connection to the school," school principal, Matthew Gifford, said in a prepared statement. "However, it is still under investigation. We will keep our staff and families updated when new information becomes available."

According to investigators, the weapon is properly licensed and they were able to trace it back to its owner.

"The sheriff’s office still has possession of the firearm while the investigation continues to determine if any law was broken," officials said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Area man arrested 3 times in matter of weeks on drug charges

A Chesterfield Township man was arrested three separate times by undercover police officers who seized thousands of dollars worth of illegal pills, along with packaging materials and weapons from his house. Nino Morrison, 24, was arraigned in 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore Jan. 5 on a variety of charges...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 pedestrians hit, 1 fatally on unlit roadway in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were hit by a car Friday night. At around 9 p.m., a 2010 Ford Fusion drove northbound on Starville Road. The Sheriff's Office said the two pedestrians were walking in the road on Starville Road about half a mile from Shea Road.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

7-year-old jumps into action to save great-grandma who was trapped under SUV

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI -- When 7-year-old Mariah Galloway saw her great-grandmother get stuck under an SUV outside her home, she sprung into action and is now being called a hero for saving the 79-year-old. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Galloway was being dropped off at her home in West Bloomfield when her great-grandma thought the SUV was in park and got out of the vehicle.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
southarkansassun.com

Missing 4-Year-Old Girl From Michigan Found in Ohio During Traffic Stop

4-year-old Lilliana Nardini, who disappeared from Michigan, was found in Ohio during a traffic stop. The little girl was allegedly kidnapped by her estranged father on January 10. Authorities from the Ohio State Highway Patrol have released a video produced from a bodycam as officers rescued the missing 4-year-old girl...
MARYSVILLE, MI
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Man Accused of DWI Driving Go-Kart

Some people still think you can only get busted for driving while intoxicated if you're driving a vehicle on the road somewhere. But it's not that simple. According to Herring Defense, you can be arrested for drunk driving in a car, motorcycle, moped, golf cart, ride-on mower, snowmobile, or farm equipment. Even a motorized wheelchair can get you your first time DUI/DWI offense, according to the firm. But some stranger cases out there have involved people getting busted for drunk driving in such things as a Zamboni, a motorized barstool (?), a motorized recliner (lol), and even on horseback.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WOWK 13 News

Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy