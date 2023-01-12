Loaded gun discovered by resident walking his dog behind Clarkston elementary school

CLARKSTON (WWJ) - A Clarkston resident out on a walk with his dog made a disturbing find after he stumbled across a gun in a field behind Springfield Plains Elementary School a week ago, district officials said.

WWJ's Mike Campbell reported that the man was passing near the school playground on Friday, Jan.6, when he found the weapon and reported it to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, deputies determined the gun was loaded.

Deputies searched the area for any additional evidence and returned the following day to conduct another search out of precaution, the sheriff's office said.

"At this time, the OSCO does not believe there is any connection to the school," school principal, Matthew Gifford, said in a prepared statement. "However, it is still under investigation. We will keep our staff and families updated when new information becomes available."

According to investigators, the weapon is properly licensed and they were able to trace it back to its owner.

"The sheriff’s office still has possession of the firearm while the investigation continues to determine if any law was broken," officials said.