Doctors Warn That These Coffee Ingredients Could Be Taking A Toll On Your Gut Health

By Faith Geiger
 3 days ago
Shutterstock

On its own and in moderation, a daily cup of coffee typically isn’t anything to worry about when it comes to your health–in fact, it may even help aid weight loss and improve brain function, among other health benefits. However, the ingredients you add to your cup of joe are another story. In fact, loading your mug with the wrong sweeteners could do some serious damage to your health over time, especially when it comes to your gut health.

To discover some of the worst coffee ingredients that could be taking a toll on your digestive system, we spoke to health experts Lisa Richards, nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Dr. Daryl Gioffre, celebrity nutritionist and founder of Alkamind. They told us that refined sugar and artificial sweeteners are two options you may want to consider cutting back on if you’re worried about your gut. Learn more below!

Refined sugar

We’re going to guess that you’re not shocked to hear that refined sugar can be damaging to your health. But although health experts may sound like a broken record when they warn about the effects of sugar, it’s important that you don’t forget the toll it can take on your body–especially if you’re starting your morning with sugar-loaded coffee every day.

In addition to the downsides you hear about the most, such as diabetes and weight gain, sugar can also be detrimental to your gut health. Richards explains that white refined sugar is “highly inflammatory as well as a food source for bad gut bacteria.” And when that bad bacteria starts to multiply, it typically causes an overgrowth and imbalance in your gut microbiome, which leads to “negative health effects in many areas of the body,” she says. For this reason, “synthetic or commercially made sugar should be avoided as much as possible,” especially if you struggle with gut issues, want to reset your digestive system, or are just trying to stay as healthy as possible all around.

Artificial sweeteners

Unfortunately, while white sugar is a definite no-no when it comes to gut health, artificial sweeteners don’t make much of a healthy alternative. Richards says these options, like sucralose and aspartame, “can irritate the gut and cause dysbiosis in the gut’s microbiome.” Dysbiosis refers to that imbalance in gut bacteria we were talking about earlier–and it can cause some serious damage to your overall health, including “gastrointestinal discomfort like gas, bloating, and worse." Yikes!

Sucralose is one of the worst offenders to stay away from. Dr. Gioffre points out that "One study found that [sucralose] can reduce your healthy gut bacteria by up to 50 percent.” The problem here, along with other artificial sweeteners, is that "it isn’t broken down during the digestion process, so it arrives in your large intestine fully intact; your gut bacteria feast on it and die. It also accumulates in your fat cells."

So, if you enjoy sweet coffee, what can you do to keep your gut and your taste buds happy at the same time? Your best option, of course, is always to skip the sweetener altogether–but if you really can’t handle an unsweetened cup of joe, choosing natural options like monk fruit and coconut sugar is a good idea.

