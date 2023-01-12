ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassville, MO

Missouri treehouse on Airbnb called “Rental of our dreams”

By Dustin Lattimer
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wh116_0kC9rVxF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2MB9_0kC9rVxF00
An exterior view of “The Getaway Treehouse,” which is located near the town of Cassville in Southwest Missouri. The treehouse is situated inside ten acres of Ozark woodland (Photo courtesy: Michael and Brandy DeShon).

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. ( KSNF/KODE ) — It seems like real treehouses are popping up all over the country (and even the world), as most of them are built for the purpose of becoming vacation rentals. People love these high-up romantic getaways for their unique locations and overall designs, giving visitors a different option when it comes to travel and lodging. But there’s one treehouse that is said to be in a league of its own: “The Getaway Treehouse.”

The Getaway Treehouse was built on several large trees inside 10 acres of woodland. It’s located in the Missouri Ozarks , near the city of Cassville (rural Southwest Missouri). When it comes to this high-up getaway, its seclusion is one of the main reasons for its popularity among guests.

This treehouse in the Ozarks sits 12 feet above the forest floor and was built on seven different trees which support and stabilize the entire structure. According to the owners, Michael and Brandy DeShon, real treehouses are built to move with the trees. Because it’s a real treehouse, guests can expect to feel and hear movement, especially when winds exceed 20 mph.

SLIDESHOW: View Photos of “The Getaway Treehouse”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200HbE_0kC9rVxF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TsQYE_0kC9rVxF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFpu4_0kC9rVxF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bitdK_0kC9rVxF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nQqx_0kC9rVxF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNwrO_0kC9rVxF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFz0u_0kC9rVxF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9ude_0kC9rVxF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0cdA_0kC9rVxF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FcMK2_0kC9rVxF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugPEj_0kC9rVxF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxbyD_0kC9rVxF00

This high-rise rental features a 600-square-foot luxurious main cabin — comparable to a “ tiny house .” The cabin is a one-bedroom, making it a great place for a weekend stay for two. If you’re trying to book a family vacation, be aware that no children under the age of eight are permitted. There are two twin beds in the loft area, and a queen sofa bed on the main floor of the suite. The loft windows make for a beautiful sunset view.

A private jacuzzi bathhouse is connected to the square-shaped cabin via a hillside walkway bridge. It includes a whirlpool jacuzzi and windows that will let you enjoy the beautiful view surrounding the property. Even though The Getaway Treehouse is made up of two dwellings, the entire structure is considered to be one treehouse .

| Be The King Or Queen Of This Missouri Castle Thanks To Airbnb >

According to at least one major publication (and several hundred positive reviews left by former guests), The Getaway Treehouse is an incredibly unique place for a Missouri getaway .

The popular magazine, Southern Living featured this unique treehouse in an article posted to their website . The story gives much praise to the Airbnb rental, calling it, “The tree house of your dreams.” The author of this published feature piece continued by saying, “We haven’t stopped daydreaming since we laid our eyes on the enchanted structure.”

With 228 reviews and a rating of 4.95 out of 5 stars, the comments left by former guests share similar praises.

“Our visit was so stress-free. The attention to detail is amazing. Everything we experienced in the tree house was wonderful. Every nook and cranny has a treasure to discover. We highly recommend this tree house and the community surrounding it. We will definitely return,” wrote one happy customer.

| Civil War Era Was Not Kind To Missouri’s Courthouses >

“This lived up to every five-star review. We celebrated our anniversary and birthday here. It exceeded our expectations. Every detail was perfect. The warm Jacuzzi bath, the hot tea, the cozy blankets and candles. It was the perfect getaway. We will be back,” wrote another satisfied guest.

A one-night stay at The Getaway Treehouse is priced at $175. You’ll find more information on this Airbnb rental, HERE .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICK AM 1530

Backyard Videos Show Rocket’s Blazing Reentry Over Missouri

A surprise visitor streaked across the Missouri skies this week. Backyard videos captured the moment a rocket reentered the atmosphere leaving a blazing trail behind it. Dan Bush who's a photographer who often shares great videos on the Missouri Skies YouTube channel shared this event from January 11, 2023 based on his video description. After first thinking it was a meteor that grazed our atmosphere, he now believes it was something else entirely:
MISSOURI STATE
KTUL

Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
TULSA, OK
mycouriertribune.com

'Birds of Missouri: Winter Survival' examines area birds

Possessing the right tools is the key to survival for birds. How do birds survive the winter in Missouri’s habitats? Specialized structures that act as tools to help forage or hunt for food, build shelters or keep out January’s wintery chill are how they survive the winter, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
MISSOURI STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus money still available in Missouri for your rent or mortgage

Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Study shows where the most generous Missourians live

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A recent study suggests the most generous people in the state of Missouri live in one of the state’s most populated counties. SmartAsset, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, ranks St. Louis County as the number one most generous county in Missouri. The City of St. Louis ranked eighth. The study measured […]
MISSOURI STATE
kjfmradio.com

Growing lavender in Missouri

MISSOURI — A team of MU Extension Field Specialists received a Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block grant in January 2021, to fund a lavender research project at three sites in Missouri: Kirksville, Springfield, and Ste. Genevieve. The purpose of the project is to learn which cultivars of lavender are best suited for each site based on flower production, winter hardiness, drought hardiness and overall vigor of the plant, and provide this information to producers and home gardeners.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

Lake Of The Ozarks' Population Grew Faster Than Its Power Grid. Now Ameren Is Working To Catch Up

A few days before Christmas, a brutal winter storm suddenly knocked out power for thousands of residents at Lake of the Ozarks. With the power out, temperatures dove into the negatives on Thursday night, Dec. 22 as Ameren linemen scrambled to restore power; some residents report going without power for 19 hours. Water lines froze, and the resulting damage was catastrophic.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Could In-N-Out Burger Come To Missouri?

With the announcement earlier this week that In-N-Out Burger will be expanding East, could we see one coming to Missouri?. I have never had an In-N-Out Burger, so I can't tell you either way if I would like to have a restaurant closer or not. But many of my friends have said it's one of the best burgers they've ever had. The California-based company which has over 385 restaurants already made a BIG announcement about the future. Currently only based in California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas the company announced that they are expanding east with a brand new location in Tennessee.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — and it could all be yours.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy