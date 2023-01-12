Read full article on original website
etvnews.com
Several Citations Issued During Cow Elk Hunts
Hunting cow elk can be a thrilling experience that puts fresh, delicious meat in your freezer. But, if you shoot more than one cow elk or shoot a bull instead of a cow, or a moose instead of an elk, it can result in a poaching charge. Every year, Utah...
Activists rally to save the Great Salt Lake at Utah State Capitol
A rally in support of saving the Great Salt Lake gathered around the State Capitol earlier today, Jan. 14, in an effort to persuade Utah lawmakers.
ABC 4
UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People Dead, Many Missing
A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People …. A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese...
upr.org
Former Utah Governor calls for drivers to slow down
Former Utah Governor Gary Herbert and the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce have joined forces with the National Coalition for Open Roads (NCFOR) in an effort to encourage safer winter driving and a commitment towards road maintenance. The state of Utah ranks 22nd in the national percentage of fatalities due...
Ice fishing can lure those not hitting the slopes for winter fun
It's been heaven in Utah for skiers and snowboarders because of record snowfalls, but for those who don't hit the slopes, ice fishing is an option for a great winter activity.
Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’
Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
Multiple projects underway to improve lane line visibility
If you were caught in this week's snow squall- there's a good chance you were wishing for traffic lines that were lit up as the weather conditions made it nearly impossible to see your lane clearly.
Utah again rejects Utah Lake islands project
The state has once again rejected a proposal to dredge Utah Lake and build islands on it with the material as a way to restore habitat to the water body.
usustatesman.com
Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’
Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
utahstories.com
More than Ever Utah Couples are Deciding to Not Have Children. We Ask, Why?
Baby Boomers to Baby Busters — More Couples are Deciding to Not Have Children. From 2010 to 2020, Utah’s birth rate declined by almost 22 percent, a trend mirrored across the US during a decade marked by economic struggle and the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Research released...
Calm skies ahead of another active stretch
After some healthy precipitation totals that went over an inch in most spots across the state, we'll see drier conditions today thanks to high-pressure settling. Before getting into the forecast though it's important to note that our recent string of storms continues to help us chip away at the drought situation!
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – January 13, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
Carbon tax ballot initiative filed for Utah air quality efforts
A citizen ballot initiative has been filed, seeking to enact a carbon tax to fund air quality measures, rural Utah economic development and eliminate the sales tax on food.
KSLTV
Number of 100 mph speeders cited in Utah nearly doubles in four years
MURRAY, Utah — Utah drivers admit to speeding over 100 mph more than any other drivers, according to a recent national survey. That does not surprise the Utah Highway Patrol, which pulls over more lead footed drivers all the time. Statistics show the number of Utah drivers pulled over...
kslnewsradio.com
Avian flu kills wild birds in four more Counties in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The highly pathogenic avian influenza, HPAI, was first found in Utah back in April of 2022. Since then it has spread to 13 Counties throughout Utah. Four Counties have found cases just in the past few months. The avian flu was detected in wild birds...
basinnow.com
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Highlights Change To Big Game Application
There are going to be some changes to the timeline of the Utah big game application period in 2023 that the DWR wants to make hunters aware of. In the past, hunters applied for big game hunts between January and March. For 2023, that application period will take place March 23rd through April 27th. The results from the drawing will be posted May 31st. Hunters can expect a reduced amount of time to wait for results which will be available roughly four weeks after the application period ends. They also will have access to the proposed permit quota during part of the application period. They will be able to easily edit their application free of charge throughout the entire application period. The 2023 Utah Big Game Application Guidebook will be posted online February 7th.
Polka dot surprise: 'Rare' pattern of air pockets pop up in Utah school lot
Thousands of white polka dots peppered the Whittier Elementary School playground on Wednesday morning.
ABC 4
New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy Scouts of America
New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy …. New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It) When you think about Utah, it is easy to picture a desert. After all, the state is world-renowned for its iconic landmarks like Zion National Monument and Arches National Park. Looming sandstone cliffs and unusual rock formations fill imaginations around the world. So it comes as a surprise to some when they learn Utah also has abundant and large forests. But what is the largest forest in Utah?
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
