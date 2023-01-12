ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Seneca, NY

buffaloscoop.com

Hamburg supervisor to address the public through State of the Town event

The Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Hamburg are teaming up once again to present the annual State of the Town of Hamburg Address. Everyone is welcome to join either in person or to watch the live stream via Zoom on Jan. 26. Supervisor Randy Hoak will provide updated information on the accomplishments of the town over the last year and what can be expected for 2023.
uncoveringnewyork.com

Visiting the Gravity Hill near Olean, New York

I’m always on the lookout for weird and unusual spots to check out. So, when I heard about a little-known Gravity Hill near Olean, New York, I knew I needed to check it out. Gravity Hills are spots where an optical illusion makes it look and feel like things are rolling uphill. Most commonly, this is along roadways and people roll their cars “uphill”, but you’ll also sometimes see people rolling balls or even pouring water at these spots.
News 4 Buffalo

26 Shirts raises record-breaking amount for Hamlin design

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After 26 Shirts released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design earlier this month following Hamlin’s injury, the company says that it has now raised more money with that design than any other product they have sold. It has raised more than $102,000 for Hamlin’s charity, Chasing M’s, having sold more than 12,750 items […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo

Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
News 8 WROC

Donuts Delite launches Buffalo chicken finger donut

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Donuts Delite is launching an extremely limited new donut flavor in support of the Buffalo Bills. The limited Buffalo chicken finger donut is available at the Empire and Culver Ridge location on January 14 and January 15, while supplies last. It comes after Donuts Delite did something special in honor of […]
POLITICO

‘Anger, pain and grief’ in Buffalo

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Jesús Rodríguez, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! Attorney General Merrick Garland names Robert Hur, a Trump DOJ appointee, as special counsel to oversee the Biden classified documents case. Embattled freshman GOP Rep. George Santos continues resisting calls to resign, plus the debate over gas stoves sparks debate in Washington. First, though, we focus on the man leading Buffalo, N.Y., which has been beset by a cascade of tragedies dating back to last year.
wnypapers.com

'Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape' returns to Botanical Gardens with new events

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has filled this year’s “Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape” exhibit with specialty nights and experiences designed “to create unforgettable memories for all ages. Whether it’s a family activity or a date night, the exotic plants, lights and enchanting environment will make for a perfect tropical escape from the brisk Buffalo weather.”
Country 106.5 WYRK

Suburbs to Downtown: 5 Things Buffalo Needs to Do Now

Buffalo has built up a lot of luxury apartments, but how will they get more people to move downtown?. Patti and Thurman Thomas, the legendary Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer, are moving to the city of Buffalo from the town of Boston. Allentown to be exact which is actually pretty fitting. They said they always wanted to be in the actual city and finally are. A lot of people say that but never do it. Why? Why don’t more people leave the Suburbs for the city?
Power 93.7 WBLK

One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years

It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
96.1 The Breeze

Great News For Drivers South Of Buffalo, New York

There are few things more frustrating than having to drive a long way, find a parking spot and wait in long lines to do something that could literally take a few minutes. That has been the case in the past for those who live in southern Erie County and need to get business done with the New York State DMV. But there is good news this week.
wutv29.com

Erie Co. D.A. addresses blizzard looting aftermath

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Several neighborhood stores in the city of Buffalo remain closed after being hit by looters the weekend of the blizzard. Three more suspects were arraigned this week, bringing the total to eleven people formally charged for stealing from stores at the height of the storm. The Erie...
Eater

Where To Get the Best Buffalo Wings — And Other Bar Food From Bills Country

Football weekends are an excuse for eating and drinking copiously while hanging out with friends in front of the TV, whether it’s at someone’s house or a bar. And since we’re here in the land of small apartments, it’s probably the latter. With twelve teams in the playoffs for the long weekend’s games — including the Giants — this is the weekend for eating, drinking, and watching the tube.
buffaloscoop.com

Bluey bringing first live stage show to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and alert the grannies! It’s time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre April 15-16 with the Bluey live show, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show! The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel and Disney+, will be “taking the show on the road” to Shea’s with four shows:
