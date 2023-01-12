Read full article on original website
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
wdet.org
Newly-elected Michigan school board president Pamela Pugh wants to close education gaps for students
Democrat Pamela Pugh was elected as president of the Michigan school board earlier this week. The public health expert and environmental health consultant was first elected to the board in 2014, and was most recently its vice president. Pugh joined Detroit Today to discuss how she would work closely with...
Ex-teachers to control education agenda in Lansing
Five years ago, Dayna Polehanki was the only K-12 educator on the state Senate Education Committee. It had been at least 10 years since a career educator served on the committee, Polehanki lamented at the time.Now Polehanki, a Democrat and former English teacher from Livonia, leads the committee. Three other legislative panels that control education policy and spending also are newly under the leadership of former teachers, giving them unprecedented power...
HometownLife.com
Livonia Stevenson student suspended after making threat about teacher
A Livonia Stevenson student is on suspension after making a threat about a teacher. According to an email sent to district staff and students Tuesday, Livonia Superintendent Andrea Oquist said the student, a male, is awaiting a disciplinary hearing. "On the last day before break, a student reported to school...
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea Kiwanis Club Welcomes New Members
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Bob Milbrodt for the information in this story.) Last Monday, the Chelsea Kiwanis Club held an orientation session for new club members. Topics included history of Kiwanis, (started in Detroit 1915, now in 88 countries), structure, (districts with governors, divisions with lieutenant governors within districts, clubs with presidents within divisions), but each club is unique, deciding how to help their community, especially its children.
thelivingstonpost.com
Tanger Outlets Howell recognized with sustainability award
Tanger Outlets Howell was recently honored by USGBC Michigan with a 2022 Chrysalis Award for its commitment to continued excellence in building performance through ongoing operations and maintenance. The Chrysalis Awards celebrate leaders in multiple industries engaging in exceptional work within the building community by driving innovation, transforming the industry and sharing knowledge of sustainability strategies.
chelseaupdate.com
Washtenaw County Conservation District Spring Plant Sale Underway
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Doug Reith for the information in this story.) Winter is the perfect time to start planning for how to make improvements to your property. Whether you are looking to reforest an area, naturalize the landscaping, create a wind barrier, protect the soil, and reduce runoff, establish wildlife habitat, shade your property, or plant an orchard, the Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD) offers more than 100 species of trees, shrubs, and potted native plants for various conservation projects.
Farmhouse near Ann Arbor gets historic protections, new ownership
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Tucked behind shopping centers just outside Ann Arbor a farmhouse with white clapboard siding and gingerbread trim sits on a hill above Lohr Road. It’s been there for roughly 180 years, and it’s not going anywhere. That’s because the property has officially become the...
Detroit News
Proper Tooling to close Warren site, lay off 130 employees
Proper Group Holdings LLC is closing its tool and manufacturing facility in Warren, gradually laying off 130 employees before shutting its doors in March. According to a WARN notice to the state, the company plans to close Proper Tooling at 13870 E. 11 Mile in Warren. Crain’s Detroit Business first reported the impending closure.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan Democrats introduce plans to reduce income tax bills by $1 billion
Michigan Democrats are making plans to lower income tax bills by $1 billion, possibly providing relief to households that are struggling with rising prices due to inflation. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The state Legislature’s new democratic majorities...
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
chelseaupdate.com
Feb. 4: Chelsea Baseball Casino Night Fundraiser
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Katie Herter for the information in this story.) The Chelsea High School Baseball fundraiser Casino Trip is Back on Feb. 4. Please support the program and join us on the trip to FireKeepers. At the bottom of this story, there is a google form...
Keeping quiet helped Taylor Dudley get home safely
On Thursday, 35-year-old Taylor Dudley made his way across the Polish border and into the arms of his mother Shelley and supporters, including former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson who played a key role in making him a free man.
ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
thesuntimesnews.com
The Prison Walls are Coming Down
The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
thelivingstonpost.com
Holy carp! State issues advisories for fish caught at two Howell lakes
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued at Do Not Eat advisory for carp caught at Thompson Lake in Howell, as well as a Limited advisory for carp caught in Earl Lake in Howell. According to a release from the MDHHS, the advisories are based on elevated...
thesuntimesnews.com
The Glen at Westchester Could be a Sign of Things to Come for Chelsea
At its Jan 9, 2023, meeting, the Chelsea City Council approved the final site plan for The Glen at Westchester condominiums. The Norfolk Homes project is a 16-acre condominium development at the western edge of the city limits on Cavanaugh Lake Rd, adjacent to the Westchester Farms neighborhood. The site will consist of eight three-story buildings with 12 residential units each for 96 condominiums in all. Neighboring Sylvan Twp, per a franchise agreement, will provide water and sewer utilities.
WILX-TV
‘Disorderly’ man prompts 2 lockdowns at Jackson County middle school
SPRINGPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old man from Jackson is facing charges after an incident Thursday outside Springport Middle School. According to authorities, police arrived at the school just before 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a disorderly man in the parking lot yelling at staff members. Police said they saw the man, who fled from the scene in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu. Officers pursued the man and the school was placed on a soft lockdown.
Vacant industrial site along I-94 near Ann Arbor targeted for redevelopment plan
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A business incubator that has helped more than 80 companies, many of which were start-ups in technology and science fields, could be primed to breathe new life into a vacant industrial site along I-94 just outside Ann Arbor. Michigan Innovation Headquarters has a campus on Wagner...
Ann Arbor clothing store announces upcoming closure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Sidewalk construction and the coronavirus pandemic have prompted an Ann Arbor clothing store to close, its owners said. Verbena, 309 S. State St., will close by the end of February, father-daughter duo Kate Ryan and Bob Duerksen announced in January. The clothing store, focused on junior women’s clothing, was first opened in 2014.
Detroit News
WDIV meteorologist Paul Gross to retire after 40-year career
Longtime weather expert Paul Gross will soon wrap up his 40-year career at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). The station announced Gross’ retirement Friday, and also noted that he would become WDIV’s first “Meteorologist Emeritus,” meaning he will be a part of the staff forever. It’s a way to recognize his contribution over the years and his commitment to keeping viewers informed so they can stay safe.
