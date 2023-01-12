Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘The Old Way’ Review: Nicolas Cage Leads a Familiar and Forgettable Western
It's tough to imagine an audience that would be satisfied with The Old Way, a new Western starring Nicolas Cage. One would presume that Cage-heads would be the film's primary target, but super fans of the oftentimes grandiose actor will likely find themselves disappointed by the actor's muted performance here. The same goes for anyone hoping Cage will unleash one of his brilliantly introspective performances that suddenly reminds everyone how fantastic an actor he can be when he gets the right material and really puts his mind to it. (See: 2021's worthwhile Pig.) We don't get either of those versions of Cage here. So removing him from the equation, what we're left with is an overly generic genre picture that seems confused about whether it wants to be a classic throwback to a Western revenge movie or a modern update of one.
Arte Documentary ‘Nicole Kidman – Eyes Wide Open’ Explores Actor’s Quest as a ‘Lonely Warrior’
A preview of Patrick Boudet’s documentary “Nicole Kidman – Eyes Wide Open,” produced by Valérie Montmartin at Little Big Story and ARTE France, generated significant buzz at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous With French Cinema in Paris. Boudet has written and directed drama and documentaries for France Télévisions, Arte, M6 and radio, and his previous project was TV movie “La Vie de Brian Jones,” about the Rolling Stones guitarist. “Kidman” weaves together archive shots from the actor’s films and selected interviews with her, including a 2012 audio interview with French film critic Michel Ciment, reinforced by new interviews recorded by Boudet in Los Angeles,...
Collider
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes $570 Million at the Domestic Box Office
It was the reign of holdover hits over the extended MLK weekend box office, with several titles either passing important milestones or posting numbers that deserve a round of applause. Generating more money in its fifth weekend than most pandemic-era movies have been able to in their debuts, director James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water grossed $31.1 million over the traditional three-day weekend, and is projected to finish the four-day holiday period with $38.5 million.
Collider
'Jason X' & 9 More of the Best So-Bad-They're-Good Horror Movies of All Time
There is a subtle art to getting a movie so wrong that it becomes just as entertaining and memorable for the viewer as a good film, just as marvelous and fulfilling—albeit for all the wrong reasons. Horror done right can leave you sleepless, but when executed with just that right amount of wrong, horror can be funnier than any comedy, and more entertaining than any action.
Collider
Every Major Death From 'Alice in Borderland'
In a show as bloody as Netflix’s Alice in Borderland, it can be hard keeping up with who lives and who dies. After all, between murder games and just plain, regular murders, Alice in Borderland has a body count that can give even serial killer Oki Yaba (Katsuya Maiguma) a run for his money. And, in Season 2, a surprise twist left viewers unsure of what exactly life and death actually looks like in the world of Alice in Borderland. In case you are one of the many people left befuddled by what exactly went on in that finale, or in case you just can’t remember who died at the Beach and who made it back to Shibuya, here’s a list of all the characters who died in Alice in Borderland and what cost them their lives. Well, the main ones, anyway. I’m sorry, but we really can’t account for every poor extra that kicked it during a game of tag.
Collider
'Frasier' Sequel Series Casts Nicholas Lyndhurst
We are slowly inching closer to seeing our favorite on-air shrink, Frasier Crane return to our screens as Variety has confirmed that casting for the long-anticipated sequel series has begun. Until now, Kelsey Grammer was the only one confirmed to star in the show, returning to reprise the acclaimed titular role. Fresh reports now reveal that joining Grammer is Nicholas Lyndhurst who will portray a new character from Frasier's past, making Grammer still only the original cast member returning to the revival series.
Collider
'The Drop' Clip Asks an Uncomfortable Question: "Would Anyone Drop a Baby on Purpose?" [Exclusive]
The whole premise of Hulu's dark comedy movie The Drop is centered around a single event: A baby gets dropped, and that basically ruins a trip that a group of friends is taking. But don’t worry, the baby is fine. The dark comedy will focus on the aftermath, and how the adults deal with that situation. In an exclusive clip shared with Collider, Hulu revealed that there are more layers to the accident from the title, which can make it even more awkward.
The Song Paul McCartney Thought People Would Think Was About The Beatles’ Split
Paul McCartney recorded a song he thought people would think was about The Beatles' split. He said they weren't exactly wrong to think that.
Collider
World War I Is Having a Pop Culture Resurgence
Throw a stone and you’re bound to hit a movie set in the era of World War II. The history of cinema made in World War II even dates back to the global conflict itself, as books like Five Came Back have explored how directors like John Huston and William Wyler were in the trenches of World War II capturing the war as it unfolded. By contrast, World War I has been far more absent in mainstream cinema, though that’s begun to get corrected since 2010. Titles like War Horse, All Quiet on the Western Front, Wonder Woman, and 1917, among many others, have all begun to fill in the gaps in cinematic depictions of World War I.
Collider
It's Not Too Late To Make Wednesday Addams Queer
It's official, our favorite child full of woe is confirmed for Season 2 on Netflix (ILINK). This next installment of Wednesday is believed to release sometime in early 2024 and the fans are incredibly excited. The creepy and kooky Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) took Netflix by storm with the insane amount of hours streamed and within a week of release, fans had already binged it, started it for a second time, and took to the internet of what they hope or want to see for the next season.
Collider
New 'Magnum P.I.' Season 5 Trailer Reveals an Action-Packed Return to Paradise
Magnum P.I. is back! The series which brings us Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum and Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins is a fresh take on the 80s show of the same name. The series is fun, colorful, and something that fans loved to tune in to, so when it was canceled from its original network, fans were worried that it might be the end. The series lived on CBS for four seasons until its cancelation, which led fans to rally behind the Private Eye. Luckily, NBC has picked the series up for 20 more episodes and its two-part Season 5 is heading to the network next month.
Collider
'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Star Kathryn Hahn Teases New Music for 'WandaVision' Spin-Off
Agatha: Coven of Chaos is the exciting follow-up for Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness from WandaVision. The character disguised herself as Agnes to get to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in Westview and by the end of the series, we saw just how angry Wanda was at the ideas Agatha was trying to sell to her. It resulted in Wanda trapping Agatha in Westview and leaving her there. But it didn't stop fans from becoming obsessed with Agatha Harkness.So when a series for Agatha was announced with Hahn leading, fans were instantly interested.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Supporting Characters Have Always Been Its Secret Weapon
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I Video Game.Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us are two of the most recognized names in video game canon. With HBO's highly anticipated adaptation launching this weekend, fans will experience a familiar story with new voices as the acclaimed Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey assume the mantles from original actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson. But while Joel and Ellie's beloved status was painstakingly earned through a subtle script and dedicated performances, their relationship wouldn't hold poignancy without believable stakes. Video game developer Naughty Dog created a striking post-apocalyptic landscape through overgrown forestry and crumbling architecture, yet the setting's true atmosphere and the understanding of its dangers stem organically from the supporting characters. How each individual moves through the world and the subsequent fates they endure conveys the complex and very human dynamics of The Last of Us more effectively than the player battling hordes of grotesque Infected.
Collider
'The Bad Batch': What Happened to Commander Cody?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.It took some waiting, but The Bad Batch is back, and just as good (or maybe even better?) as ever. The current Star Wars animated show began with the premise of being a follow-up to the classic The Clone Wars, and, so far, has done it beautifully. After its first year set the tone for the show as a more bleak take on the galaxy far, far away, the new season continues that trend, perfectly in line with the rise of the Empire after the end of the Clone Wars.
Collider
Every Easter Egg You Missed in 'The Bad Batch' Season 2
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Bad Batch Season 2.It may have taken a while, but The Bad Batch is finally getting the justice it deserves in the Star Wars franchise. Originally, a four-part storyline featuring the genetically modified soldiers of “Clone Force 99” was planned and roughly animated for a future season of The Clone Wars, but due to the show’s initial cancellation on Cartoon Network, it was shelved. While an unfinished test reel of the arc was originally released online and on Blu-Ray copies of the show’s sixth season, the completed version finally aired as part of the seventh season on Disney+. The popularity of the characters inspired the spinoff The Bad Batch series; it now enters its second season with much more action, excitement, intrigue, and Easter Eggs.
Collider
'Chucky' Renewed for Season 3 at Syfy and USA Network
Playtime for the iconic killer doll is just getting started! Syfy and USA Network have announced today during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour that their hit series Chucky has been renewed for a third season, set to return in the Fall of 2023. The announcement of...
Collider
'Godfather of Harlem' Season 3 Review: Forest Whitaker Gives a Captivating Performance
If there is one thing you need to know about the historical drama that is Godfather of Harlem as it returns for its third season, it is that it has Forest Whitaker as famed gangster Bumpy Johnson and Giancarlo Esposito as Congressman Adam Clayton Powell Jr. continuing to act at the top of their game. Though each is playing historical figures, both the acclaimed actors and the show itself has always been able to play around with facts to craft something that is closer to a fable. From the anachronistic musical flair to the crackling energy in some of the key scenes where we just get to sit with all these rich characters, it all takes on a greater life of its own that remains enthralling.
Collider
'Skinamarink' Ending Explained: The Darkness Will Swallow You Whole
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Skinamarink. If you haven’t yet heard of Skinamarink, the stunning debut feature from Kyle Edward Ball, you’re in for a real treat. Taking place entirely within a single home that becomes almost plucked from time, it first premiered back at the Fantasia Film Festival and is now getting a release through IFC Midnight before coming to Shudder later this year. However, if you’re here reading this, you’re likely already familiar with just how unique and unsettling this film is. More about atmosphere than it is about plot in any conventional sense, which is precisely what gives it a unique power and allure, the film also ends in spectacular fashion. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to discuss this conclusion in detail and will contain spoilers for all of the film. In the event that you haven’t seen it, best bookmark this page and come back after you've fixed that. If you have, then prepare to dive into the darkness with us.
Collider
‘Willow’: What’s Going On With the Second Elora?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Disney+ series, Willow. The season finale of the Disney+ series Willow answered many of the fans' questions, but not all of them. The fantasy series is a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name, and like the film, it centers on Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber). But unlike the film, the show features Elora as a young adult. Now able to do more, Elora has taken center stage in the fight against evil. The series takes Elora on a quest along with Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and Madmartigan's (Val Kilmer) daughter, Kit (Ruby Cruz), the knight-to-be Jade (Erin Kellyman), the Prince of Galladoorn, Graydon (Tony Revolori), the Madmartigan-esque Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel), and of course the sorcerer who give the series its name, Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis). These characters have been the heart of the series as they journey through the magical land on a mission to save Kit's twin, prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk). But despite the heroes finding the prince, the story isn't over. The season finale hinted at two subsequent seasons in an end-credit scene. And that's good news, considering that the first season left several plot points open-ended, despite the fact it has yet to be officially renewed. But with comments about a coming war and the anger of the Wyrm, the heroes seem to know their journey is far from over. But the biggest question setup for Season 2 is the appearance of a second Elora Danan.
Collider
How to Watch ‘The Drop’
Are you a fan of cringy satires or melodramatic stories that make you want to laugh and scream with frustration (towards the characters of course) at the same time? Then you might want to add Hulu’s The Drop to your watchlist for the weekend. The all-new dark comedy features PEN15 star Anna Konkle and Coming 2 America star Jermaine Fowler as the protagonists, Lex and Mani. The Drop is directed by Bird of Paradise director Sarah Adina Smith, who directs and co-writes the script with Joshua Leonard, with Jay Duplass serving as one of the executive producers along with Neil Shah and Max Silva. Leonard also stars in a role in the movie, along with Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jillian Bell, Aparna Nancherla, Elisha Henig, and Jennifer Lafleur, among others.
Comments / 0