Later this month across the state, volunteers will work to get an estimate of the number of people throughout our communities who are experiencing homelessness. Anecdotally, officials say that number is rising, especially as inflation and housing costs increase. The Point In Time Count will help advocates understand what kind of help is most needed. In Tallahassee, as friends remember the life of a woman who experienced homelessness, they say the answer to that question is love. Regan McCarthy takes us to a candle light vigil for Betty Scott.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO