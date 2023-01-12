Read full article on original website
Gov. DeSantis announces legislation in Florida targeting pharmacy benefit managers
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing legislation to crack down on pharmacy benefit managers, also known as PBM's. “What we’re going to be doing is we’re going to protect consumers and increase accountability,” DeSantis said during an appearance Thursday in The Villages. PBMs are the pharmaceutical...
Capital Report January 13, 2023
Later this month across the state, volunteers will work to get an estimate of the number of people throughout our communities who are experiencing homelessness. Anecdotally, officials say that number is rising, especially as inflation and housing costs increase. The Point In Time Count will help advocates understand what kind of help is most needed. In Tallahassee, as friends remember the life of a woman who experienced homelessness, they say the answer to that question is love. Regan McCarthy takes us to a candle light vigil for Betty Scott.
How hot was 2022? In some areas across Florida, the temperatures were at their highest on record
A new study by the National Weather Service shows the average temperature in Tampa last year was the highest it's ever been. The average temperature in Tampa last year was 76.4 degrees, up 2½ degrees since records were first kept in 1891, and a study of several cities in Florida shows an average rise of as much as 3 degrees in the past century.
The typical peak for Florida's flu season comes in February, which means there's still time to get a flu shot.
Florida is about three months into its official flu season, but there are still about four months left. And Pharmacist and co-founder of Healthy Men, Inc, Salvatore Giorgianni says the season’s peak hasn’t come yet. “What we’re seeing is a fairly typical pattern. A rise, a decline and...
