Dragonfly Wellness Opens on Price Main Street
Dragonfly Wellness opened its doors to the community on Friday. Price’s newest downtown addition was a bustle of activity as a grand opening celebration brought in droves of people. The festivities began with a ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce. The day continued...
CCEA Teacher Scholarship Christmas Social
The Carbon County Education Association (CCEA) hosted its annual Christmas social on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the newly-renovated Helper Middle School. The association held a raffle drawing for prizes assembled by CCEA members from the district’s various schools, and this year included Christmas decor and gift baskets. Every educator...
Price City Council Hosts Inaugural 2023 Meeting
As usual, the Price City Council opened its meeting on Wednesday evening with the safety seconds. This time around, Councilman Joe Christman urged caution due to the recent winter storms. He stated that with the mix of snowfall and rain, as well as the temperature fluctuation, there has been a...
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
A New Council Person for Castle Dale City
The Castle Dale Council met on Thursday for its regularly-scheduled meeting. The main item on the agenda was to interview, discuss and appoint a new council member to fill a council seat. This seat was vacated when Jordan Leonard resigned to fill his new role as an Emery County Commissioner.
Big Business of the Year Award Goes to Intermountain Electronics
Intermountain Electronics was named the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s Big Business of the Year on Thursday evening. The business received the recognition during the chamber’s annual banquet. Intermountain Electronics was founded in 1985 to repair electrical components for mining. Throughout the decades, the company has grown to...
Alfred Mel Campbell
Our beloved brother and uncle Alfred “Mel” Campbell passed away on January 6, 2023 in Price, Utah at the age of 73. Mel was born on September 27, 1949 in American Fork to Nephi and Elaine Campbell. He was the 5th of 6 children. He was raised in American Fork, then moved to Orem, and eventually made it back to American Fork to help care for his parents. He went on to serve in the US Army from 1967 to 1969, during which time he fought in the Vietnam War. During his time there, he would hand out candy to the children.
Spartans Head to Roosevelt
On Wednesday, Emery loaded the buses to meet Union on the mat. Monty Christiansen (113) dominated his contest, winning by pin in 1:25. Merritt Meccariello was the next Spartan to score six points, winning by pin in 126. In 132, Hayden Christiansen kept it going with a hard fought, 4-2...
7 young horses believed to be stolen from Utah County property
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating seven young horses they believe were stolen from a property several weeks ago. According to a Facebook post from UCSO, the animals reside on a property along Tunnel Road, south...
Trans woman makes history in Sanpete County with gender change
SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — Alysha Valerie Scarlett is the first person in Sanpete County to be legally granted a gender change. She presented her case to Judge Marvin Bagley Wednesday. Gender change precedence. Records as early as 1992 in Utah’s court system show only one other person in Sanpete...
Weekend storm inching closer, Winter Storm Warnings issued across Utah
UTAH (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning will be widespread throughout Utah from Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Representatives of NWS reported that Utah's Southern Mountains including the cities of Brian Head and Alton will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, while the state's Wasatch Mountains along I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains will see a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.
Crash in Spanish Fork Canyon claims the life of one person
SPANISH FORK, Utah — One person died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on US-6 up Spanish Fork Canyon. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident occurred near milepost 185. A Honda passenger vehicle was traveling westbound when it lost control and spun into the eastbound lanes. It was struck by a Ford truck that was pulling a trailer.
Spanish Fork Canyon crash proves fatal
SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wreckage was still being cleared from a fatal crash here late Wednesday night that took the life of a female motorist. The collision came just before 8 p.m. up Spanish Fork Canyon, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said,...
Thousands of dollars of stolen property recovered after Springville porch pirate arrest
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect has been arrested after multiple reports of package thefts in Springville, police said. They said the suspected porch pirate was caught on Ring doorbell cameras, but he was wearing a mask and could not immediately be identified. Related stories from 2News. Detectives went...
